This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenEast Cleveland, OH
Where to get the best pizza in ClevelandJake WellsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Local ChainIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hawken football: Dominic Johnson ties O.J. McDuffies record of 31 TDs in a season
For Hawken’s Dominic Johnson, the only thing better than setting a record is doing it with the previous record-holder in attendance to congratulate him. Johnson scored four touchdowns in the Hawks’ 48-14 win over visiting Beachwood on Oct. 7. That gives him 31 for the season, which ties him with Hawken legend O.J. McDuffie’s 1988 record.
Lake Catholic vs. Mayfield boys soccer: Cougars push unbeaten run to nine with gutsy 1-0 win
There’s a sign leaving the parking lot at Lake Catholic off its Bellflower Road exit that reads, “Exit to serve.”. Oct. 8 in a tough nonconference encounter with visiting Mayfield, the Cougars didn’t have to exit anywhere to serve notice. Their sustained run of being on-form makes...
John Carroll enters D3Football.com Top 25 poll for first time in 2022
It’s taken a while — especially after a season-opening loss — but the John Carroll football team is back in the land of the Top 25. On Oct. 9, the Blue Streaks — who had been receiving votes in previous weeks — debuted in the D3Football.com Top 25 poll at No. 25.
Mentor vs. Solon football: Cardinals come from behind to top Comets, 33-27
Mentor looked to walk away with points in the final seconds of the third quarter against visiting Solon on Oct. 7. But instead, the Cardinals coughed up the ball and saw Solon return it 80 yards for a first-and-goal of its own to start the fourth. However, as the clock...
John Carroll vs. Marietta football: Blue Streaks roll to easy victory
John Carroll is celebrating its 100th year of football, and Oct. 8 was notable with the 100th game ever played at Don Shula Stadium. In 2003, the stadium was dedicated in honor of JCU’s most famous alum, the late Shula — the winningest coach in NFL history. Shula...
Guardians say goodbye Wild Card weekend, Hello NY
It was a weekend to remember for many, including two lifelong Cleveland baseball fans, who used this October run as a reason to reunite.
Westlake High School softball player catches Cleveland Guardians' game 2 walk-off home run in Progressive Field bleachers
CLEVELAND — It may not have been #62 to set an American League record, it may not have been career home run #700. But the baseball that left the park in the bottom of the 15th Saturday afternoon off of the bat of Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez created one of the biggest moments in Cleveland sports since 2016.
Fans honor Cleveland Guardians drummer John Adams at Progressive Field with sign and messages
CLEVELAND — During Saturday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, fans continued to show their love and support for legendary drummer John Adams. A sign with messages from fans was hung at Progressive Field during the American League Wild Card Game 2 that read, "Keep Rockin' John!"
Guardians fans celebrate on the streets of Cleveland after winning first playoff series since 2016
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have had a lot of regular season success under manager Terry Francona playoff bound for their fifth time in their last seven seasons. However, since 2016, playoff series wins have eluded Cleveland. That all changed Sunday afternoon. The Guardians punched their ticket to the...
Guardians Go Gonzo, Win Wild Card Series
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 08: Oscar Gonzalez #39 of the Cleveland Guardians hits a walk-off home run to end the game in the fifteenth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on October 08, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Smokin’ Mary’s BBQ Pit and Saloon coming to North Ridgeville: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Things are about to be smokin’ in North Ridgeville with the upcoming opening of Smokin’ Mary’s BBQ Pit and Saloon, 34173 Center Ridge Road (former Tommy’s Bar and Grill location in Providence Plaza behind the GetGo gas station). The husband and wife team owners Julie (Mary)...
Ohio casinos and racinos are on a hot streak after second straight month of record gambling revenue
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio’s casinos and racinos have had two record months, breaking records for gambling revenue in September and August. Combined, the 11 facilities reported $188.6 million in gambling revenue in September, up from $185.4 million made in the same month last year, according to reports Wednesday from the Ohio Casino Control and Lottery commissions. September 2021 was also a record month.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
Cleveland neighborhood left with orange barrels for months after sidewalk project never finished
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amos and Nyasha Muhammad have taken pride in not only their home, but their neighborhood for 38 years. They tell 19 News that keeping things clean and safe has become difficult because of the large holes on their sidewalk. About four months ago, the Muhammads said...
Woman trapped in car after wrong way crash, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said at least one person was injured early Sunday morning after being involved in a wrong way crash. According to police, the two-car collision took place in the area of State Route 176 southbound and I-71 southbound near the Steelyard Commons. Cleveland police said...
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a tasty burger in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in the Warehouse District, you can't go wrong with Johnny's. Many customers say they have some of the best burgers in Cleveland, and when you try one, you'll be inclined to agree with them. Their burgers include half a pound of fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and a side of homemade chips. Additional toppings you can get are cheese (choose from provolone, American, cheddar, bleu, Swiss, and pepper jack), mushrooms, onions, bacon, and jalapenos.
University Hospitals’ closing of Bedford hospital reeks of hypocrisy: Cinthia Klements
BEDFORD, Ohio -- In early July, University Hospitals of Cleveland proudly publicized its study attributing poor health conditions in lower-income communities to banks’ unconscionable “redlining” practices of routinely denying housing loans to predominantly Black neighborhoods decades ago. But just days later, UH CEO Dr. Cliff Megerian and...
Man killed in parking lot of Dave’s Markets in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland man was killed in the parking lot of Dave’s Markets on Thursday night, police say. Donti Eric Summers, 30, of Cleveland died in the shooting that happened about 9:15 p.m. outside the supermarket on East 61s Street, near Chester Avenue, according to Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. No arrests have been made, but police say Summers knew the shooter.
Zagara’s Marketplace bowing out, Dave’s moving in -- but closing Cedar-Fairmount store in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For two local family grocers, it’s the end of one era and the beginning of a new one. Dave’s Markets announced today (Oct. 7) their acquisition of Zagara’s Marketplace at Lee and East Overlook roads. Dave’s will move in to Zagara’s after the Cedar-Fairmount Dave’s closes Oct. 25.
Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance set to debate in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race. Here’s how to watch.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With less than a month to go until the election, Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan are set to meet for the first debate of the U.S. Senate race tonight. The debate, which followed months of sometimes halting negotiations, is being held at WJW Fox 8’s...
