Keys to the Game: Bulls at Raptors (10.08.22)
The Bulls visit the Great White North this evening to meet up with the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for their third of four preseason contests. Chicago looks to keep rolling after a 131-113 thumping of the Denver Nuggets at the United Center Friday night, while the Raptors hit the hardwood coming off a 116-100 loss to the Rockets in Houston. Chicago sports a 1-1 mark on the preseason, while Toronto sits 2-1.
Bulls' Javonte Green Leads Second Half Comeback in Win Vs. Raptors
Bulls observations: Green makes statement vs. Raptors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls moved to 2-1 in preseason play with a highly-entertaining 115-98 comeback win over the Raptors on Sunday. Here are 10 observations from the contest:. 1. After getting a look at Javonte Green with the...
Watch Bulls' Andre Drummond Drain Three 3-Pointers in Preseason Game
Watch: Drummond buries three 3-pointers in preseason game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Andre Drummond is a career 13.2 percent 3-point shooter. Across 10 NBA seasons, he is a paltry 15-for-114 from that range. None of that mattered Sunday night in Toronto. As the Chicago Bulls engineered a second-half...
Bulls Show Dominance in First Preseason Win Over Nuggets
The Chicago Bulls (1-1) were clicking on all cylinders in their 131-113 victory over the Denver Nuggets (0-2) to claim their first preseason win. Chicago entered Friday's game against Denver hoping to clean up some of the mistakes from their preseason opener. The Bulls allowed 70 points in the first half Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans and the offense was stagnant.
NBC Sports Chicago Announces Blackhawks Coverage for 2022-23 Season
CHICAGO, IL – (October 10, 2022) – NBC Sports Chicago – the exclusive, local home of the Chicago Blackhawks – announced today its comprehensive multiplatform coverage for the 2022-23 NHL regular season, which is highlighted by 69 live Blackhawks games (35 home, 34 road), the return of live gameday shows Blackhawks Pregame Live and Blackhawks Postgame Live, extensive written, video and audio content across its digital platforms, and a special season preview show debuting tonight.
Why NHL's Coyotes Are Playing at Arizona State's New Arena
Why NHL’s Coyotes are playing at Arizona State’s new arena originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Hockey in Arizona is about to get weird. The sport came to the desert when the Phoenix Coyotes were founded in 1996, while Arizona State’s men’s hockey program joined the Division I circuit in 2015. The Sun Devils got to play their first game at their new venue, Mullett Arena, on Oct. 14, and they will soon have some professional company.
