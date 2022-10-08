ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Kings' Domantas Sabonis Throws Down Vicious Poster Dunk Vs. Trail Blazers

Watch Sabonis throw down monster slam over Blazers defenders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Kings' preseason seems to be off to a solid start. After Sacramento's 105-75 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 3, the Kings are harnessing that momentum against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, thanks in part to Domantas Sabonis' massive dunk toward the end of the first quarter of their 126-94 win.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Javonte Green Turns Heads With Assertive, Electric Dunk

WATCH: Javonte Green turns heads with assertive dunk originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bulls basketball is back. With that, the phrase inevitably becomes – Javonte Green dunks are back. They're already out in classic, emphatic Green style in the preseason. The third-year, 6-foot-4 swiss army knife showed off...
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls at Raptors (10.08.22)

The Bulls visit the Great White North this evening to meet up with the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for their third of four preseason contests. Chicago looks to keep rolling after a 131-113 thumping of the Denver Nuggets at the United Center Friday night, while the Raptors hit the hardwood coming off a 116-100 loss to the Rockets in Houston. Chicago sports a 1-1 mark on the preseason, while Toronto sits 2-1.
Yardbarker

Bulls Show Dominance in First Preseason Win Over Nuggets

The Chicago Bulls (1-1) were clicking on all cylinders in their 131-113 victory over the Denver Nuggets (0-2) to claim their first preseason win. Chicago entered Friday's game against Denver hoping to clean up some of the mistakes from their preseason opener. The Bulls allowed 70 points in the first half Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans and the offense was stagnant.
NBC Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Announces Blackhawks Coverage for 2022-23 Season

CHICAGO, IL – (October 10, 2022) – NBC Sports Chicago – the exclusive, local home of the Chicago Blackhawks – announced today its comprehensive multiplatform coverage for the 2022-23 NHL regular season, which is highlighted by 69 live Blackhawks games (35 home, 34 road), the return of live gameday shows Blackhawks Pregame Live and Blackhawks Postgame Live, extensive written, video and audio content across its digital platforms, and a special season preview show debuting tonight.
NBC Chicago

Why NHL's Coyotes Are Playing at Arizona State's New Arena

Why NHL’s Coyotes are playing at Arizona State’s new arena originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Hockey in Arizona is about to get weird. The sport came to the desert when the Phoenix Coyotes were founded in 1996, while Arizona State’s men’s hockey program joined the Division I circuit in 2015. The Sun Devils got to play their first game at their new venue, Mullett Arena, on Oct. 14, and they will soon have some professional company.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

