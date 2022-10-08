ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FRIDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

THE YELLOWJACKETS REMAINED UNBEATEN WITH A ROAD VICTORY, SPOILING THE ZIZZERS HOMECOMING..THE GROUND GAME PRODUCED 439 YARDS, AND THREE, ONE HUNDRED YARD RUSHERS…CADE MUSCIA (ME-YOU-SHA) RAN FOR 163 YARDS AND FIVE TOUCHDOWNS…LEBANON COACH WILL CHRISTIAN SAID THEY WERE ABLE TO BATTLE TO STAY IN, AND WIN THE GAME…..
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 8

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 8: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Boyle County at Lexington Catholic, Bryan Station at George Rogers Clark, Henry Clay at Lafayette.
Vote Now: Week 8 Best Play of the Week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s time to pick the Best Play of the Week! Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below. Here are the contenders in this week’s poll: Play #1: Tennessee High’s Logan Tudor swoops in to intercept a Falcon pass and returns it for a score. Play #2: Greeneville’s […]
Local runners claim victory at 50th Trailblazer Invitational

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of runners from four different state converged on Daniel Boone High School for the 50th Trailblazer Invitational on Saturday. Abindon’s Makaleigh Jessee claimed the top spot in the High School Championship Girls 5000 with a time of 18:45.1. Luke Mussard of Dobyns-Bennett won the High School Championship Boys 5000 race, […]
Nashville-area girls soccer rankings: Meet the new No. 1 team

The final week of the TSSAA girls high school soccer regular season is here. Here's a look at the top 10 teams in the Nashville area heading into Week 8:. 1. Page (15-0-2) — The Lady Patriots began the week with a narrow 2-1 win over BGA and started district tournament play with a 7-0 win over Marshall County. Ansley Hitt scored twice against Marshall County and five other players also scored. Last week: No. 2.
