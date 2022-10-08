Read full article on original website
myozarksonline.com
FRIDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
THE YELLOWJACKETS REMAINED UNBEATEN WITH A ROAD VICTORY, SPOILING THE ZIZZERS HOMECOMING..THE GROUND GAME PRODUCED 439 YARDS, AND THREE, ONE HUNDRED YARD RUSHERS…CADE MUSCIA (ME-YOU-SHA) RAN FOR 163 YARDS AND FIVE TOUCHDOWNS…LEBANON COACH WILL CHRISTIAN SAID THEY WERE ABLE TO BATTLE TO STAY IN, AND WIN THE GAME…..
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 8
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 8: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Boyle County at Lexington Catholic, Bryan Station at George Rogers Clark, Henry Clay at Lafayette.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Science Hill at Daniel Boone football
Region 1-5A leader Daniel Boone remained unbeaten with a 22-14 win over 6A Science Hill in a non-region battle of Washington County rivals on Friday at Nathan Hale Stadium. The Trailblazers improve to 7-0 with the victory.
Vote Now: Week 8 Best Play of the Week
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s time to pick the Best Play of the Week! Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below. Here are the contenders in this week’s poll: Play #1: Tennessee High’s Logan Tudor swoops in to intercept a Falcon pass and returns it for a score. Play #2: Greeneville’s […]
Local runners claim victory at 50th Trailblazer Invitational
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of runners from four different state converged on Daniel Boone High School for the 50th Trailblazer Invitational on Saturday. Abindon’s Makaleigh Jessee claimed the top spot in the High School Championship Girls 5000 with a time of 18:45.1. Luke Mussard of Dobyns-Bennett won the High School Championship Boys 5000 race, […]
Nashville-area girls soccer rankings: Meet the new No. 1 team
The final week of the TSSAA girls high school soccer regular season is here. Here's a look at the top 10 teams in the Nashville area heading into Week 8:. 1. Page (15-0-2) — The Lady Patriots began the week with a narrow 2-1 win over BGA and started district tournament play with a 7-0 win over Marshall County. Ansley Hitt scored twice against Marshall County and five other players also scored. Last week: No. 2.
SBLive Arkansas Power 25 high school volleyball rankings (Oct. 10)
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Braeden Botts NOTE: Records have been adjusted to reflect the Arkansas Activities Association’s new rule in which pool-play matches in tournament do not count toward the team’s overall record. 1. Fayetteville (20-2)Previous Rank: No. 1 Last week: def. ...
Check out Jason Frakes' ballot for this week's AP high school football polls
5. Trinity (4-4) 6. Henderson County (6-1) 1. Frederick Douglass (7-0) 2. Covington Catholic (6-1) Vote now:Who was the Athlete of the Week in the Louisville area?. 1. Lexington Catholic (6-1) 2. Boyle County (6-1) 3. Corbin (7-0) 4. Johnson Central (5-2) 5. Logan County (7-1) 6. Spencer County (7-1)
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week? (Oct. 3-9)
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week for Oct. 3-9. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com. Drake Lindsey, ...
