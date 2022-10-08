ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

WBBJ

Homecoming celebrations continue at Lane College

JACKSON, Tenn. –Lane continues to celebrate Homecoming week with a tailgate celebration. Today, Lane held its Tailgate Extravaganza for homecoming. It is a tradition that dates back many years. The event took place on “The Hill” and Hays Avenue at 12 p.m. The college continues its tradition...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Cherished Homecoming event returns to Lane College

JACKSON, Tenn. —Local College celebrates Homecoming with a parade. This morning Lane College was in full swing for Homecoming and celebrated by having a parade. The parade started off with the sound of the Quiet Storm Marching Band followed by the Lane College color guard. Many alumni, current students,...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Lane College alumni contribute to care packages for current students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Friday at Lane College, alumni from all over the country came to make gifts for the current students. There were many alumni students, current students, faculty, and members of the community in attendance. This helps students reach their goals by graduating with a Lane education. Some...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

UT Martin Outstanding Alumni Recognized

Martin, Tenn.–The University of Tennessee at Martin presented awards to (from left) Cody Alcorn, of Atlanta, Georgia; April Armstrong, of Bartlett; and Jimmy Tosh, of Henry during the annual Chancellor’s Brunch and Alumni Awards Program held Oct. 1 in the Paul Meek Library. Alcorn received the 2022 Outstanding Young Alumni award, Armstrong received the 2022 Outstanding Alumni award and Tosh received the 2022 Chancellor’s Award for University Service. The award winners are pictured with Chancellor Keith Carver.
MARTIN, TN
WBBJ

Freed-Hardeman gears up for Homecoming 2022

HENDERSON, Tenn. –A West TN university is getting ready for Homecoming. Freed-Hardeman University will celebrate its Homecoming this year from Friday, November 11 through Sunday November 13. The university’s theme this year is “The Story of Us.”. The university has several events planned for the week including,...
HENDERSON, TN
WBBJ

Pride Fest returns to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn.–An annual festival returns to the Hub City with the hope of inclusivity. Jackson Pride took place on Saturday as an all day event, that consisted of vendors, live music, community and a drag show. The event held activities and merchandise that had an emphasis on pride and...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Community joins together in city wide prayer

JACKSON, Tenn.–Local community comes together for prayer. A city wide prayer meeting was held on Saturday afternoon, with people of different denominations coming together to pray for the city. Pastor Garry Martin, First Assembly of God, said “Today was an absolutely amazing day. It was a day for Christians...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Shiloh Nat. Park to host special children's program

SHILOH, Tenn. –Weaving a great time… children’s program coming to Shiloh!. According to information received from Shiloh National Military Park, next Saturday a fun and creative program will be available to kids. On Saturday, October 15, at 10:00 a.m. children can join Shiloh rangers in learning the ancient art of basket weaving.
SHILOH, TN
WBBJ

Local art gallery celebrates 13 years

JACKSON, Tenn. —Local art event hits Jackson. Art in the Village hosted a meet and greet today, where individuals could purchase art from local artists. The event happened from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Casey Jones Village. The event had a good turnout with many members of the community coming to admire the local artwork.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

New attraction brings screams to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. —Halloween time is back again! And the Henderson county area has a new haunt attraction that is sure to conjure up some scares. “We hope to do this for many years to come. We love everyone who comes to see us and play. We hope to see all of West Tennessee here one day, so we can scare the whole county,” said Mischief the Clown, performer at Natchez Nightmare.
LEXINGTON, TN
NBC News

Lawmaker complaint forces Tennessee pride festival indoors

The drag show at a Tennessee pride festival will go on Saturday — but not in the way organizers had planned it. After weeks of criticism, online threats from far-right groups and a legal complaint, the Jackson Pride Committee and the city of Jackson, which sits about 70 miles northeast of Memphis in Madison County, reached a compromise with state Republican representatives and community members who had complained about the pride festival’s drag show.
JACKSON, TN
franchising.com

Husband and Wife Team Bring Regenerative Medicine Clinic to Jackson

QC Kinetix opens new clinic to offer alternative to surgery. October 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // JACKSON, Tenn. - QC Kinetix recently opened in Jackson and offers one of the most advanced regenerative medicine protocols in Western Tennessee. Brian and Andrea Weed are the husband-and-wife business team bringing regenerative medicine...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

New cafe to bring vibrant Mediterranean food to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — An acclaimed fast-casual food brand is bringing flavorful health-focused dishes to the Hub City next year. Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe will open at 1142 Vann Drive in Jackson, located in front of Home Depot in the Columns. Founded in 1998 in Birmingham, Alabama, Taziki’s offers affordable...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

'Hog Wild in Haywood' BBQ fest underway in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Hog Wild in Haywood!. This weekend, Brownsville is having its first ever BBQ competition and festival. The festival hosts BBQ teams from all over the south looking to get their brand noticed and get first place. The event is being held Friday and Saturday. Gates opened...
BROWNSVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Sunset Valley Farms hosts 4th annual Corn Maze Festival with new attractions

HURON, Tenn. — Farms are known for growing agriculture, but one farm takes the task to another level. Sunset Valley Farms opens their farm throughout the year on the weekends for the different seasons, with activities geared towards that particular season. Currently the farm is celebrating their 4th Annual...
HURON, TN
WBBJ

Dr. Jerry Woods to run for City of Jackson Mayor next year

JACKSON, Tenn. — Dr. Jerry Woods has announced his candidacy for the 2023 City of Jackson Mayoral Race. Woods ran against current Jackson Mayor Scott Conger in 2019. Woods held a media conference Thursday morning, and he says he plans to focus on improving education in the city. “To...
JACKSON, TN
Tennessee Lookout

In beleaguered majority Black Town of Mason, a contentious election fight to be the next mayor

MASON, Tenn. – In the small west Tennessee Town of Mason, a four-way race for mayor is growing increasingly contentious.  Candidate roadside campaign signs have been slashed and stolen. An election challenge has been filed in federal court. And accusations of racism, incompetence and fraud have followed. The November election comes at an important juncture […] The post In beleaguered majority Black Town of Mason, a contentious election fight to be the next mayor appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MASON, TN
WATE

Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Madison County woman dies in Thursday evening wreck

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A single-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Madison County woman Thursday night. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 70 block of Rochelle Road around 8:57 p.m. on October 6. The sheriff’s office says it was a single motor...
MADISON COUNTY, TN

