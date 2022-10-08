Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Homecoming celebrations continue at Lane College
JACKSON, Tenn. –Lane continues to celebrate Homecoming week with a tailgate celebration. Today, Lane held its Tailgate Extravaganza for homecoming. It is a tradition that dates back many years. The event took place on “The Hill” and Hays Avenue at 12 p.m. The college continues its tradition...
WBBJ
Cherished Homecoming event returns to Lane College
JACKSON, Tenn. —Local College celebrates Homecoming with a parade. This morning Lane College was in full swing for Homecoming and celebrated by having a parade. The parade started off with the sound of the Quiet Storm Marching Band followed by the Lane College color guard. Many alumni, current students,...
WBBJ
Lane College alumni contribute to care packages for current students
JACKSON, Tenn. — Friday at Lane College, alumni from all over the country came to make gifts for the current students. There were many alumni students, current students, faculty, and members of the community in attendance. This helps students reach their goals by graduating with a Lane education. Some...
radionwtn.com
UT Martin Outstanding Alumni Recognized
Martin, Tenn.–The University of Tennessee at Martin presented awards to (from left) Cody Alcorn, of Atlanta, Georgia; April Armstrong, of Bartlett; and Jimmy Tosh, of Henry during the annual Chancellor’s Brunch and Alumni Awards Program held Oct. 1 in the Paul Meek Library. Alcorn received the 2022 Outstanding Young Alumni award, Armstrong received the 2022 Outstanding Alumni award and Tosh received the 2022 Chancellor’s Award for University Service. The award winners are pictured with Chancellor Keith Carver.
WBBJ
Freed-Hardeman gears up for Homecoming 2022
HENDERSON, Tenn. –A West TN university is getting ready for Homecoming. Freed-Hardeman University will celebrate its Homecoming this year from Friday, November 11 through Sunday November 13. The university’s theme this year is “The Story of Us.”. The university has several events planned for the week including,...
WBBJ
Pride Fest returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn.–An annual festival returns to the Hub City with the hope of inclusivity. Jackson Pride took place on Saturday as an all day event, that consisted of vendors, live music, community and a drag show. The event held activities and merchandise that had an emphasis on pride and...
WBBJ
Community joins together in city wide prayer
JACKSON, Tenn.–Local community comes together for prayer. A city wide prayer meeting was held on Saturday afternoon, with people of different denominations coming together to pray for the city. Pastor Garry Martin, First Assembly of God, said “Today was an absolutely amazing day. It was a day for Christians...
WBBJ
Shiloh Nat. Park to host special children’s program
SHILOH, Tenn. –Weaving a great time… children’s program coming to Shiloh!. According to information received from Shiloh National Military Park, next Saturday a fun and creative program will be available to kids. On Saturday, October 15, at 10:00 a.m. children can join Shiloh rangers in learning the ancient art of basket weaving.
WBBJ
Local art gallery celebrates 13 years
JACKSON, Tenn. —Local art event hits Jackson. Art in the Village hosted a meet and greet today, where individuals could purchase art from local artists. The event happened from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Casey Jones Village. The event had a good turnout with many members of the community coming to admire the local artwork.
WBBJ
New attraction brings screams to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Tenn. —Halloween time is back again! And the Henderson county area has a new haunt attraction that is sure to conjure up some scares. “We hope to do this for many years to come. We love everyone who comes to see us and play. We hope to see all of West Tennessee here one day, so we can scare the whole county,” said Mischief the Clown, performer at Natchez Nightmare.
Lawmaker complaint forces Tennessee pride festival indoors
The drag show at a Tennessee pride festival will go on Saturday — but not in the way organizers had planned it. After weeks of criticism, online threats from far-right groups and a legal complaint, the Jackson Pride Committee and the city of Jackson, which sits about 70 miles northeast of Memphis in Madison County, reached a compromise with state Republican representatives and community members who had complained about the pride festival’s drag show.
franchising.com
Husband and Wife Team Bring Regenerative Medicine Clinic to Jackson
QC Kinetix opens new clinic to offer alternative to surgery. October 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // JACKSON, Tenn. - QC Kinetix recently opened in Jackson and offers one of the most advanced regenerative medicine protocols in Western Tennessee. Brian and Andrea Weed are the husband-and-wife business team bringing regenerative medicine...
WBBJ
New cafe to bring vibrant Mediterranean food to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — An acclaimed fast-casual food brand is bringing flavorful health-focused dishes to the Hub City next year. Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe will open at 1142 Vann Drive in Jackson, located in front of Home Depot in the Columns. Founded in 1998 in Birmingham, Alabama, Taziki’s offers affordable...
WBBJ
‘Hog Wild in Haywood’ BBQ fest underway in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Hog Wild in Haywood!. This weekend, Brownsville is having its first ever BBQ competition and festival. The festival hosts BBQ teams from all over the south looking to get their brand noticed and get first place. The event is being held Friday and Saturday. Gates opened...
WBBJ
Sunset Valley Farms hosts 4th annual Corn Maze Festival with new attractions
HURON, Tenn. — Farms are known for growing agriculture, but one farm takes the task to another level. Sunset Valley Farms opens their farm throughout the year on the weekends for the different seasons, with activities geared towards that particular season. Currently the farm is celebrating their 4th Annual...
WBBJ
Dr. Jerry Woods to run for City of Jackson Mayor next year
JACKSON, Tenn. — Dr. Jerry Woods has announced his candidacy for the 2023 City of Jackson Mayoral Race. Woods ran against current Jackson Mayor Scott Conger in 2019. Woods held a media conference Thursday morning, and he says he plans to focus on improving education in the city. “To...
In beleaguered majority Black Town of Mason, a contentious election fight to be the next mayor
MASON, Tenn. – In the small west Tennessee Town of Mason, a four-way race for mayor is growing increasingly contentious. Candidate roadside campaign signs have been slashed and stolen. An election challenge has been filed in federal court. And accusations of racism, incompetence and fraud have followed. The November election comes at an important juncture […] The post In beleaguered majority Black Town of Mason, a contentious election fight to be the next mayor appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
tri-statedefender.com
Mason, TN mayor’s race gets contentious as ‘qualified’ candidate’ fights for place on ballot
Mason, Tennessee has become a political hotspot for more than the nearby highly anticipated Blue Oval City auto plant. In the last week of August, four candidates had qualified to appear on the ballot for mayor this November: the incumbent Emmitt Gooden, Vice Mayor Virginia Rivers, Alderman Eddie Noeman, and Thomas Burrell.
WBBJ
Madison County woman dies in Thursday evening wreck
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A single-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Madison County woman Thursday night. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 70 block of Rochelle Road around 8:57 p.m. on October 6. The sheriff’s office says it was a single motor...
