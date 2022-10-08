ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man calling for change after dogs kill his cat on his own property

By Brian Wilk
 2 days ago

A man is calling for change after his cat was killed by loose dogs in the neighborhood.

A Lawrence Park man is speaking out after he says his cat was viciously attacked and killed on his property.

He wants to see change so no one else has to see their pets senselessly killed.

It’s is not the first time his cat has been attacked on his property with no owners in site.

On Tuesday morning, Wes Hall came home to find police cars in his driveway. They told him two Pit Bulls had been running loose in the neighborhood.

They ran up on his back deck and tore into his cat’s screened in pen and viciously killed it.

“Right away I just broke down in complete disbelief, I mean he’s been out sleeping in his ‘catio’ every day. He tries at the door to go hang out in it, you know eight hours a day, sometimes even sleeps in it at night. I mean for years now he has always felt, we have always felt that he’s been safe in there. Its just a real big shock,” said Wes Hall.

Hall says police have caught the dogs and identified the owners, but are still waiting on charges.

He hopes this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“For a cat to be outside locked up on our property, all the way up on our deck, I mean just have two stray dogs run up completely unattended, no collars, no leashes and honestly it was a vicious scene to come home to and I just hope it does not happen to anyone else. Hopefully they can start maybe more strictly enforcing the laws that are in place right now,” said Hall.

He says there have been several instances like this in the past where dogs, with no leashes or owners in sight, have run onto his property.

“And even a few years ago, our cat that was killed on Tuesday we had a little fabric cat playpen that we had out for him on our front porch and a dog ran up and attacked him while he was in that,” said Fortunately, the owner was right behind the dog and was able to stop anything from happening, but they were charged for not having their dog on a lease for that instance,” said Hall.

He added that on the local Facebook page, it’s common for people to see dogs running around with no owners.

