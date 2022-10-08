Hurricane Ian aftermath: Ohio Task Force 1 searching north of Fort Myers Beach this weekend

FORT MYERS, Florida — The 83-member Ohio Task Force 1 contingent sent to southeast Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian expects to continue secondary searches north of Fort Myers Beach through the weekend, the urban search and rescue team said in an update posted to social media Friday.

“The devastation seen continues to be humbling,” the team said in the update. “The team is impressed with the tenacious spirit of the people they encounter.

“Team members remain healthy and ready to serve.”

The team has spent most of the week in Lee County, working the searching the coastal communities hardest hit by Hurricane Ian, the team said in the update.

Thursday, the team was assigned to work Fort Myers Beach, searching with K-9s to clear multiple structures on the island, the team said.

OH-TF1 sent its first group, 47 members, to Florida on Sept. 24. An additional 36 members were dispatched from task force headquarters in Kettering on Sept. 29.

©2022 Cox Media Group