Amped up security at high school football games around Minnesota

By WCCO Staff
 2 days ago

Amped up security at high school football games 02:10

By WCCO-TV's Beret Leone

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota schools are playing it safe Friday night, after some scary situations at recent football games.

Over at Patrick Henry High School, the atmosphere was electric, but the game itself wasn't the only thing on some parents' minds.

"It's scary, but it's a good way to get the community together in a safe environment," Patrick Henry High School Parent Antiwnette Holliday said. "I respect the rules implemented to keep everyone safe."

Several schools around the metro have opted to implement new precautions in light of recent events. Just three weeks ago, Edina evacuated some fans after fights broke out. Last Friday, Park Center evacuated the field because of unruly fans and during the homecoming game in Coon Rapids Thursday night, police found ghost guns inside a car in the parking lot.

After gunshots sent fans and players running at Richfield High School three weeks ago, even their away games have new safety precautions. Such as pre-registering for a ticket days in advance and requiring students to attend with an adult.

Patrick Henry staff say part of its safety strategy, is developing meaningful relationships with students – and if a student skipped class that day, there's a good chance they won't be able to get into the game.

"I think the biggest thing is that we are in the building," Patrick Henry teacher Erin Horvath said. "We see our students, we know them, we have relationships with them, we know the good, bad and ugly. It's important for us to be at these games. "

Minneapolis Public Schools said it worked to assess risk and create a safety plan, including separate entrances for home and away fans and bringing in more security staff.

"I think top-notch security is needed everywhere these days, especially in schools to keep the little ones and young ones safe" Holliday said. "I think it's very important. What they're starting now, is okay with me. I'll keep my bag at home and pack everything in my pocket. I'll do whatever it takes to keep the kids safe."

