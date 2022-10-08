Read full article on original website
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in AmericaEllen EastwoodBanner Elk, NC
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Unaka's win over Claiborne creates some buzz
Friday’s win for Unaka may not have caught the attention of many football fans in Northeast Tennessee, but it was significant on two fronts. First, the Class 1A Rangers easily handled a Class 3A team that had been competitive this season. Second, Unaka kept in place its hope to post back-to-back winning seasons for only the fourth time in school history.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill, Greeneville, C-D favored in district tourneys
It’s postseason time for girls soccer, and district tournament action is in full force this week. Teams face elimination battles Monday and Tuesday with championship matches scheduled for each of the three classifications Thursday.
Johnson City Press
Roberts, Fisher lead East's homecoming offensive onslaught
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East added to its homecoming festivities with another offensive explosion Friday night at Alumni Field. The Patriots routed visiting Union County 54-12 behind three touchdowns from running back Kaden Roberts and 244 yards passing by Drake Fisher.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Rye Cove keeps rolling with win over Eastside
CLINCHPORT — Landon Lane rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another to send Rye Cove to a 35-14 Cumberland District victory over Eastside. Lane had 13 carries for 64 yards and completed 9 of 13 passes for 118 yards. Will Rollins had a team-best 76 rushing yards, and Payton Darnell finished with 60 yards and two touchdowns on the ground along with a 29-yard touchdown reception.
Johnson City Press
Bucs learn to appreciate a win
With its chances of repeating as Southern Conference champions gone, the East Tennessee State football team has a new goal: appreciate every win it can get. A 44-21 victory over VMI was the Bucs’ first SoCon win in four tries. No three-loss team has ever won the SoCon, so ETSU has to settle for other goals. And finally getting a conference victory was the big reward Saturday.
Johnson City Press
Unicoi spoils Cloudland homecoming
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Unicoi County spoiled a party on Friday night. The Blue Devils used a consistent offensive attack to take a 49-8 victory over a short-handed Cloudland squad on homecoming night at Orr Field.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill boys, D-B girls post fourth-place finishes at state tournament
SEVIERVILLE — The Science Hill boys team and the Dobyns-Bennett girls posted fourth-place finishes at the TSSAA Class AA golf championships at Sevierville Golf Club. Collierville shot even par on day two to overtake Page and post a 583-587 win for the boys title. Science Hill was 27 strokes behind the champions with a two-day total of 612. Jackson Herrington from Dickson County shot a 6-under 138 to win by four strokes over Tyler Williamson from Greenbrier.
Abingdon, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Johnson City Press
Bucs throttle VMI, get Quarles first SoCon win
LEXINGTON, Va. — East Tennessee State is finally in the win column in the Southern Conference football standings. Jacob Saylors scored three touchdowns and Tyler Keltner kicked three field goals as the Bucs beat VMI 44-21 Saturday at Alumni Memorial Field.
UT message left by East Tennessee man who helped build jumbotrons at LSU's Tiger Stadium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some fun messages supporting University of Tennessee athletics are scattered around LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. East Tennessee native Nick Barnes was part of the group that installed jumbotrons and other fixtures at the venue in 2014. They won't be easy to spot while...
Johnson City Press
Teacher Spotlight falls on East High's Dillon Faver
BLUFF CITY — Coach and teacher Dillon Faver is this month's Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight nominee from Sullivan East High School.
Johnson City Press
'GameDay' heading back to Knoxville for UT-'Bama
KNOXVILLE — Unbeatens Tennessee and Alabama have ESPN’s attention. The network’s “College GameDay” extravaganza will visit the Vols’ campus for the second time this season when the nation’s third-ranked team calls on No. 6 UT for a Southeastern Conference showdown on Saturday.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport city staff highlighting supereating goats on Facebook page
Cement Hill may be home to the newest line of superstars. The cast of characters, though, aren’t even human. They are goats -superstar goats.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 8
Oct. 8, 1885: The Comet alerted readers that “Mr. Jno. W. Hunter, of the firm of J. W. Hunter & Bro., has gone north to select new goods for the fall and winter trade. This firm will have one of the largest stocks of goods ever brought to Johnson City. They will have three thousand dollars worth of Bay State boots and shoes, and this will give some idea of the immense stock they will have. Messrs. Hunter & Bro. are among the most successful firms in this place, and we are glad to know of their continuing success. Mr. R. C. Hunter is the junior member; he was admitted into the firm less than a year ago. They are both good business men and clever gentlemen and are bound to succeed.”
Johnson City Press
‘Androcles and the Lion’ opens ETSU Theatre and Dance season
The Department of Theatre and Dance at East Tennessee State University will open its 2022-23 season with “Androcles and the Lion,” a show for the entire family, Oct. 20-23. Performances will be presented in the Bert C. Bach Theatre at the Martin Center for the Arts Thursday and...
Johnson City Press
Carter County Online Academy providing a new way to earn a diploma and start a career.
ELIZABETHTON — Most people in Carter County are very familiar with the 14 schools operated by the Carter County School System. But there is another school that most are not as familiar with, which includes 100 students in grades 4 through 12, and offers a Carter County high school diploma to its graduates.
Johnson City Press
Five restored trestles add 2.5 miles to Mendota Trail
BRISTOL, Va. — Work is complete on the restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, which will add 2.5 miles to the foot and bicycle path. The public is invited to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Oct. 14 at the Mendota trailhead in Mendota, Virginia. The event is related to the completed restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, according to a news release.
Here are some of the best fall hikes & views in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — It may be fair to say the Tri-Cities region has seen the last high of 80 degrees — at least until next year. With the temperatures dropping and leaves changing colors, outdoor enthusiasts, hikers, photographers and sightseers alike flock to natural attractions throughout the region to take in the vibrant scene and appreciate […]
Who’s Building That: Johnson City new housing starts keep climbing
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll also get trend data and facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax […]
