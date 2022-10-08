ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

news9.com

OKCFD Looking To 'Fill The Boot'

The Oklahoma City Fire Department is hitting the streets to collect donations for their fill the boot campaign. The campaign raises money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Firefighters will be at busy intersections all over Oklahoma City through Saturday. This year, Oklahoma City and Tulsa firefighters are competing, with the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police and faith-based groups join forces for community events

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department teamed up with faith-based organizations to strengthen relationships within the community. The National Faith and Blue event included weekend activities that helped residents get to know the police officers serving the community. During Sunday's event at Brookwood Baptist Church, families got...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

A place to relax off Route 66

During the Route 66 Triple Tour, the city scratched the surface on what a park located off of Main Street and Fourth Street could offer. The city is now putting together some ideas of what it will be. The space, which was previously home to a lumber yard, has been...
YUKON, OK
Norman, OK
Government
Norman, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Society
City
Norman, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Swift response cited in YHS bathroom fire

Yukon High School students, staff and emergency personnel were commended this week for their swift, coordinated response after a recent fire on campus. Students were evacuated from the building Sept. 23 after a small fire broke out inside a school bathroom. The Yukon Fire Department responded to the scene and...
YUKON, OK
readfrontier.org

Five tribes to unite to back Joy Hofmeister for governor

Five of Oklahoma’s largest tribes will publicly endorse Democrat Joy Hofmeister for governor at a press conference in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the plans confirmed to The Frontier. The endorsement will mark the first time the state’s five largest tribes have coordinated a collective...
OKLAHOMA STATE
yukonprogressnews.com

‘There’s always hope after abuse’

An Oklahoma City police detective told a Yukon audience this week that she has “bounced back” from the “darkest” time of her life. “There is always hope after abuse,” said Sherrica Buckingham, an 11-year survivor of domestic abuse. “You can survive it. When people ask me about domestic violence, I tell them I’m a ‘survivor’. I’m not a ‘victim’.
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

OCPD: Suspect Using Chief Gourley Photograph In Scam

The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning citizens about what it calls the "chief scam." The department said it was contacted by the Wagoner Police Department about a suspect going around showing people a photo of Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley, along with a fake text message claiming the person should send the suspect money.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Reacting to the news: ‘It’s Dire’

Perry, Oklahoma – In late September, traveling down Interstate Highway 35 from Kansas to Oklahoma City, Semi-truck-after-truck, full of winter hay, was going South at 3- & 4-times higher costs. Hot, dry weather causing MEAT shortages are just the beginning of Winter 2022. (FOOD in Oklahoma is still taxed at 10.30% in Perry!) It's all up to the Oklahoma Legislature at this time of crisis. Guess building more turnpikes is more important?! I have noticed ODOT (Department of Transportation) crews cannot afford to fix what we already have, just like in City of Perry, Oklahoma -- and Holdenville is even...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?

Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
OKLAHOMA STATE

