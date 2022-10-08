Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
OKCFD Looking To 'Fill The Boot'
The Oklahoma City Fire Department is hitting the streets to collect donations for their fill the boot campaign. The campaign raises money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Firefighters will be at busy intersections all over Oklahoma City through Saturday. This year, Oklahoma City and Tulsa firefighters are competing, with the...
Scissortail Park Food Festival Brings People Of Different Backgrounds Together
An international food festival took over Scissortail Park Saturday, but this is about more than good food. Organizers said the goal is to form connections between people from different backgrounds. OKC Black Eats is teaming up with Scissortail Park to bring dishes from around the world here to Oklahoma. Food...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police and faith-based groups join forces for community events
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department teamed up with faith-based organizations to strengthen relationships within the community. The National Faith and Blue event included weekend activities that helped residents get to know the police officers serving the community. During Sunday's event at Brookwood Baptist Church, families got...
yukonprogressnews.com
A place to relax off Route 66
During the Route 66 Triple Tour, the city scratched the surface on what a park located off of Main Street and Fourth Street could offer. The city is now putting together some ideas of what it will be. The space, which was previously home to a lumber yard, has been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yukonprogressnews.com
Swift response cited in YHS bathroom fire
Yukon High School students, staff and emergency personnel were commended this week for their swift, coordinated response after a recent fire on campus. Students were evacuated from the building Sept. 23 after a small fire broke out inside a school bathroom. The Yukon Fire Department responded to the scene and...
readfrontier.org
Five tribes to unite to back Joy Hofmeister for governor
Five of Oklahoma’s largest tribes will publicly endorse Democrat Joy Hofmeister for governor at a press conference in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the plans confirmed to The Frontier. The endorsement will mark the first time the state’s five largest tribes have coordinated a collective...
yukonprogressnews.com
‘There’s always hope after abuse’
An Oklahoma City police detective told a Yukon audience this week that she has “bounced back” from the “darkest” time of her life. “There is always hope after abuse,” said Sherrica Buckingham, an 11-year survivor of domestic abuse. “You can survive it. When people ask me about domestic violence, I tell them I’m a ‘survivor’. I’m not a ‘victim’.
Norman to host International Festival to celebrate various cultures
Families in Norman will be able to learn more about different cultures at a fun festival later month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hundreds of school kids in Seminole call security guard ‘Grandpa’
Many Oklahomans may celebrate their retirement by traveling, relaxing or learning a new hobby, but one man in Seminole chose a much different path - one that's earned him the nickname "Grandpa" from hundreds of school kids in Seminole.
okcfox.com
Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
news9.com
OCPD: Suspect Using Chief Gourley Photograph In Scam
The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning citizens about what it calls the "chief scam." The department said it was contacted by the Wagoner Police Department about a suspect going around showing people a photo of Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley, along with a fake text message claiming the person should send the suspect money.
Stockyards Stampede bringing past back to life
An annual event that brings Oklahomans back to the 1800s is coming to Stockyards City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Harrah community mourning loss of father, daughter in crash
An Oklahoma community is mourning the loss of two family members following a weekend car accident.
news9.com
Edmond Business Hosting Jiu-Jitsu Benefit Tournament For Wounded Police Officer
A Jiu-Jitsu training center is hosting a benefit tournament for wounded Edmond Police Sgt. Joe Wells. Prodigy Jiujitsu will hold a tournament for adults with white, blue and purple belts. Wells is on life support after a crash with a chase suspect last month. The event is scheduled for Oct....
Reacting to the news: ‘It’s Dire’
Perry, Oklahoma – In late September, traveling down Interstate Highway 35 from Kansas to Oklahoma City, Semi-truck-after-truck, full of winter hay, was going South at 3- & 4-times higher costs. Hot, dry weather causing MEAT shortages are just the beginning of Winter 2022. (FOOD in Oklahoma is still taxed at 10.30% in Perry!) It's all up to the Oklahoma Legislature at this time of crisis. Guess building more turnpikes is more important?! I have noticed ODOT (Department of Transportation) crews cannot afford to fix what we already have, just like in City of Perry, Oklahoma -- and Holdenville is even...
Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to embezzling from Del City church
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A Newcastle woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling from a Del City church, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. Darla Bralley, age 58 of Newcastle, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to a two-count felony information charging her with wire fraud and making and subscribing a false tax return.
KOCO
What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?
Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
Chaos on Norman Public School bus causing concern
What appears to be chaos on a Norman Public School bus is allegedly causing some parents to now drive their kids to and from school each day.
Check fraud on the rise across Oklahoma County
Scam alert! Check fraud is on the rise again across Oklahoma County. Thieves are finding new ways to steal your checks. It’s becoming more and more common. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is seeing many seniors falling victim to these scams.
KOCO
Hundreds of employees get to safety after fire sparks at OKC warehouse
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of people got to safety after a fire broke out at a warehouse in Oklahoma City. The fire was at a building in the 4000 block of Santa Fe Avenue, near Interstate 235 and Northeast 36th Street. Black smoke could be seen coming out of...
Comments / 0