Bryce Harper gives Cardinals’ Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina their flowers after career-ending win
The St. Louis Cardinals’ MLB playoffs campaign may have ended, but Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper won’t forget how Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina didn’t bow down without a fight. Harper gave both Pujols and Molina their flowers after the hard-fought Game 2 on Saturday night. The...
3 Cardinals most to blame for Wild Card defeat to Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals were unceremoniously knocked out of the Playoffs after being swept by the Philadelphia Phillies. It was a magical season with plenty of storybook potential. But Cardinals’ fans did not get that happy, storybook ending they had hoped to see. Instead, the team fell into a...
Phillies-Cardinals: Bryce Harper wants just 1 thing from Yadier Molina
ST. LOUIS — With the Philadelphia Phillies taking a 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon in their best-of-three National League Wild Card matchup, it’s possible that Saturday night will be the final game for Cardinals legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. That potential moment...
Phillies hold off Cardinals 2-0 to sweep NL wild-card series
ST. LOUIS (AP)The Phillies wasted no time taking their raucous celebration from the infield at Busch Stadium, where the Cardinals had trudged off to mourn the end of an era, into the visiting clubhouse, where the champagne flowed freely and Calum Scott’s ”Dancing On My Own” pounded through the speakers.
Marte in Mets lineup, Álvarez also on playoff roster vs Pads
NEW YORK (AP)All-Star right fielder Starling Marte was in the New York Mets’ starting lineup for their playoff opener Friday night against San Diego, back from a broken finger that sidelined him the past month. Marte had been out since breaking the middle finger on his right (throwing) hand...
Padres hammer Scherzer, rout Mets 7-1 in playoff opener
NEW YORK (AP)After pounding Max Scherzer in a stunning romp, the San Diego Padres are halfway home in the wild-card round. Josh Bell and Manny Machado smashed two of San Diego’s four homers off an ineffective Scherzer, and the Padres blew out the New York Mets 7-1 on Friday night in their playoff opener.
Braves vs. Phillies kick off NLDS | How to watch
ATLANTA — The postseason has returned to Atlanta. And after the remarkable momentum the Braves rode all the way to their first World Series title in 26 years a season ago, they're looking to do the same again this year. It all starts on Tuesday when the Braves welcome...
Mets stars shine, NY saves season with 7-3 win over Padres
NEW YORK (AP)With their season on the brink, the biggest stars for the New York Mets shined bright. Pete Alonso launched a tiebreaking homer and Jacob deGrom pitched well enough to help save New York with a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres that evened their wild-card playoff series at one game apiece Saturday night.
Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS
NEW YORK (AP)With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets. The big right-hander brushed off chants of ”Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the listless Mets.
Phillies sweep Cardinals to reach NLDS; sports world reacts
The Philadelphia Phillies have won an MLB postseason series for the first time since 2010. Philadelphia went into St. Louis and swept the Cardinals 2-0, completed with a victory of that same score in Game 2. The Cardinals got two runners on in the top of the ninth, but Zach...
2022 MLB playoffs: Wild Card Series takeaways as Padres, Phillies, Mariners, Guardians jump ahead
The 2022 MLB postseason has arrived. The postseason began Friday with the brand new Wild Card Series. MLB has a 12-team postseason format this year, the largest field in the sport's history (excluding the 2020 pandemic season). The Phillies shocked the Cardinals with a six-run ninth inning to take Game 1 of their Wild Card Series matchup. In the American League, the Mariners and Guardians got wins over the Blue Jays and Rays, respectively. All that remains on Friday's schedule is Padres-Mets.
Umps check Padres pitcher Musgrove’s ears for sticky stuff
NEW YORK (AP)Joe Musgrove got an earful – and didn’t mind at all. The San Diego Padres pitcher was working on a one-hitter and about to face the Mets in the sixth inning when New York manager Buck Showalter walked out to crew chief Alfonso Marquez. Two minutes...
Phillies vs. Cardinals Game 2 prediction, betting odds for MLB on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies lock horns with the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 2 of their MLB NL wild card matchup at Busch Stadium on...
2022 MLB Playoffs: Phillies stun Cardinals with ninth-inning rally in Game 1
A stunned crowd at Busch Stadium — just two innings prior screaming with joy after Juan Yepez’s tie-breaking, pinch-hit home run — started to file for the exits in disbelief before the last out was recorded. A last-ditch effort couldn’t alleviate the sting from the ninth-inning collapse....
Watch: Bryce Harper hits HR to put Phillies ahead against Cardinals in NL Wild Card playoffs
ST LOUIS (CBS) -- Well, that escalated quickly. Bryce Harper hit a 435-feet home run in his first at bat against Mike Mikolas to put the Phillies ahead 1-0 in Game 2 of the wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. If the Phillies win, it will...
Saints’ Allen expects Dalton to start at QB vs. Seattle
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Andy Dalton is expected to start at quarterback for New Orleans when the Saints host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, while receiver Michael Thomas has been ruled out for a second straight game because of his foot injury. “I think it’s going to be Andy,”...
Cardinals melt down in ugly 9th inning against Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals completely melted down during an ugly 9th inning that cost them Game 1 of their NL Wild Card Series with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead in the game on a pinch-hit home run by Juan Yepez in the 7th inning. They seemed to have all the momentum heading into the 9th, as the Phillies hadn’t scored all game. But then everything changed.
Phillies storm back for 6 runs in the 9th to stun Cardinals
ST. LOUIS -- Eleven years to the day after suffering one of the most painful losses in franchise history at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Phillies turned the tables and stole one from the Cards in Game 1 of the National League wild-card series on Friday afternoon.
Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Saturday in Wild Card Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Vierling is being replaced in center field by Brandon Marsh versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. In 357 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a...
