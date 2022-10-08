ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Phillies hold off Cardinals 2-0 to sweep NL wild-card series

ST. LOUIS (AP)The Phillies wasted no time taking their raucous celebration from the infield at Busch Stadium, where the Cardinals had trudged off to mourn the end of an era, into the visiting clubhouse, where the champagne flowed freely and Calum Scott’s ”Dancing On My Own” pounded through the speakers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, MO
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Central Illinois Proud

Marte in Mets lineup, Álvarez also on playoff roster vs Pads

NEW YORK (AP)All-Star right fielder Starling Marte was in the New York Mets’ starting lineup for their playoff opener Friday night against San Diego, back from a broken finger that sidelined him the past month. Marte had been out since breaking the middle finger on his right (throwing) hand...
QUEENS, NY
Central Illinois Proud

Padres hammer Scherzer, rout Mets 7-1 in playoff opener

NEW YORK (AP)After pounding Max Scherzer in a stunning romp, the San Diego Padres are halfway home in the wild-card round. Josh Bell and Manny Machado smashed two of San Diego’s four homers off an ineffective Scherzer, and the Padres blew out the New York Mets 7-1 on Friday night in their playoff opener.
QUEENS, NY
WXIA 11 Alive

Braves vs. Phillies kick off NLDS | How to watch

ATLANTA — The postseason has returned to Atlanta. And after the remarkable momentum the Braves rode all the way to their first World Series title in 26 years a season ago, they're looking to do the same again this year. It all starts on Tuesday when the Braves welcome...
ATLANTA, GA
Central Illinois Proud

Mets stars shine, NY saves season with 7-3 win over Padres

NEW YORK (AP)With their season on the brink, the biggest stars for the New York Mets shined bright. Pete Alonso launched a tiebreaking homer and Jacob deGrom pitched well enough to help save New York with a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres that evened their wild-card playoff series at one game apiece Saturday night.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Ryan Helsley
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Corey Dickerson
Person
Homer
Person
Giovanny Gallegos
Central Illinois Proud

Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS

NEW YORK (AP)With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets. The big right-hander brushed off chants of ”Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the listless Mets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thecomeback.com

Phillies sweep Cardinals to reach NLDS; sports world reacts

The Philadelphia Phillies have won an MLB postseason series for the first time since 2010. Philadelphia went into St. Louis and swept the Cardinals 2-0, completed with a victory of that same score in Game 2. The Cardinals got two runners on in the top of the ninth, but Zach...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Wild Card Series takeaways as Padres, Phillies, Mariners, Guardians jump ahead

The 2022 MLB postseason has arrived. The postseason began Friday with the brand new Wild Card Series. MLB has a 12-team postseason format this year, the largest field in the sport's history (excluding the 2020 pandemic season). The Phillies shocked the Cardinals with a six-run ninth inning to take Game 1 of their Wild Card Series matchup. In the American League, the Mariners and Guardians got wins over the Blue Jays and Rays, respectively. All that remains on Friday's schedule is Padres-Mets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Central Illinois Proud

Umps check Padres pitcher Musgrove’s ears for sticky stuff

NEW YORK (AP)Joe Musgrove got an earful – and didn’t mind at all. The San Diego Padres pitcher was working on a one-hitter and about to face the Mets in the sixth inning when New York manager Buck Showalter walked out to crew chief Alfonso Marquez. Two minutes...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#The Philadelphia Phillies#The St Louis Cardinals#National League#The Houston Astros
Central Illinois Proud

Saints’ Allen expects Dalton to start at QB vs. Seattle

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Andy Dalton is expected to start at quarterback for New Orleans when the Saints host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, while receiver Michael Thomas has been ruled out for a second straight game because of his foot injury. “I think it’s going to be Andy,”...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Larry Brown Sports

Cardinals melt down in ugly 9th inning against Phillies

The St. Louis Cardinals completely melted down during an ugly 9th inning that cost them Game 1 of their NL Wild Card Series with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead in the game on a pinch-hit home run by Juan Yepez in the 7th inning. They seemed to have all the momentum heading into the 9th, as the Phillies hadn’t scored all game. But then everything changed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Phillies storm back for 6 runs in the 9th to stun Cardinals

ST. LOUIS -- Eleven years to the day after suffering one of the most painful losses in franchise history at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Phillies turned the tables and stole one from the Cards in Game 1 of the National League wild-card series on Friday afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Saturday in Wild Card Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Vierling is being replaced in center field by Brandon Marsh versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. In 357 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy