ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Willis Dady Homeless Services says winter donations needed more than ever ahead of annual coat, gloves, and hat drive

By Brian Tabick
KCRG.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Especially For You event draws record crowd in Cedar Rapids

Show You Care: 'Especially For You' has special meaning for thousands of runners and walkers. Sunday's Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer had a record-breaking number of people running through downtown Cedar Rapids. Hawk-watchers gather for annual migration tradition. Updated: 3 hours ago. John Campbell joined a group of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Couple Shares Gift Of Abundance with Cedar Rapids Nonprofits

A couple who have been business owners and major community philanthropists for decades have given another multi-million dollar gift to seven area nonprofits. According to KCRG, Mike and Jo Cambridge will be sending a combined $2.1 million over three years to United Way of East Central Iowa, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, Foundation 2 Crisis Services, Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, Mercy Medical Center Foundation, The Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids, and Willis Dady Homeless Services.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

'Golden Rule' boat carries anti-nuke message to Dubuque

Show You Care: 'Especially For You' has special meaning for thousands of runners and walkers. Sunday's Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer had a record-breaking number of people running through downtown Cedar Rapids. Hawk-watchers gather for annual migration tradition. Updated: 7 hours ago. John Campbell joined a group of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
KCRG.com

'Golden Rule' ship arrives in Dubuque, spreading anti-nuclear-weapon message

Show You Care: 'Especially For You' has special meaning for thousands of runners and walkers. Sunday's Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer had a record-breaking number of people running through downtown Cedar Rapids. Hawk-watchers gather for annual migration tradition. Updated: 3 hours ago. John Campbell joined a group of...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

17 residents displaced after Coralville fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A fire in Coralville has left 17 people without a home. Crews worked on putting out the fire for hours. A TV9 crew took this video. You can see the fire on the roof. The building is in the 300 block of Second Street. Businesses including...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City church holds services at new location after fire destroys building

There are no arrests so far. Health officials reminding people to get updated COVID booster; answer questions. A new study shows vaccinations prevented up to 370-thousand deaths last year and led to nearly 700-thousand fewer hospitalizations. First Alert Forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. How to reduce your chances of getting...
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gloves#Winter Clothing#Affordable Housing
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids parks are preparing for winter

Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation announced that they began to shut off water and closing restrooms in preparation for the winter months and seasonal staff shortages. There are over 30 restrooms throughout the park system, along with over 50 water fountains and irrigation lines. Select restrooms will be open until...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Couple donates $2.1 million to area non-profits

New online guide helps point families of those with disabilities to resources. Families who have a loved one diagnosed with a disability now have a single place they can go for a wide variety of resources. Tipton business run entirely by students. Updated: 5 hours ago. Inside Tipton High School...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City Animal Services investigates dog bite

Iowa City Animal Services is investigating a report of a dog bite. The individual reported being bit around 5:50 p.m., Wednesday on the corner of South Governor and East Burlington streets. The dog was described as a medium sized dog that appeared to be a breed of hunting dog. The dog was accompanied by a couple was described as in their early 30s.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Freezing Cold

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The coldest night of the fall moves in overnight. Lows drop into the 20s across most of Eastern Iowa leading to a freeze and the end of the growing season. Clear sky and light wind make for the perfect cooling conditions. The weekend looks great with 60 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday, both days featuring plenty of sunshine. Look for our next light rain chance late Tuesday into Wednesday. Have a great night and a safe weekend!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
KCRG.com

More nice weather with a slightly warmer touch

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet and comfortable conditions wrap up the weekend, with a slight warm-up expected as well. Lows tonight still fall into the mid and upper 30s, with some patchy frost. Then, highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s both Sunday and Monday with lots of sunshine.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids surgeon achieves milestone in robotic surgery

A milestone has been reached for St. Lukes surgeon Dr. Jonathan Rippentrop. He just completed his 1,500 surgery using the da Vinci Single Port SP, a robotic system that allows certain urological surgeries to be. performed with a tiny incision, which reduces the patient's recovery time. St. Luke’s is the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Factory Has Produced Nearly 200 Food Formulas for Dogs

After more than a half-century, a company with a rich history has renewed its commitment to an eastern Iowa city with the completion of a $156 million expansion. This week, Purina announced they're hiring an additional 96 people at the factory in Clinton, one that will now employ 570 people. Purina employs approximately another 800 Iowans at facilities in Fort Dodge and Davenport.
CLINTON, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa fails to find the end zone against Illinois

Show You Care: 'Especially For You' has special meaning for thousands of runners and walkers. Sunday's Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer had a record-breaking number of people running through downtown Cedar Rapids. Hawk-watchers gather for annual migration tradition. Updated: 6 hours ago. John Campbell joined a group of...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Officials search for Davenport work-release escapee

Authorities are on the lookout for Darron Javares Paul Baynes, convicted of robbery first degree in Scott County. According to a release, Baynes failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required Friday, October 7. Baynes is described as a 25-year-old Black male, 6′ 4″ and 185 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on October 5, a news release says.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Crews battling fire on Coralville strip, 17 residents displaced

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire on the Coralville strip on Saturday night. The fire appeared to have originated in the building that houses A-1 Uniforms and other commercial spaces, along with apartments on the top floor. The building is located in the 300 block of Second Street, also known as U.S. Highway 6.
CORALVILLE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy