Willis Dady Homeless Services says winter donations needed more than ever ahead of annual coat, gloves, and hat drive

Especially For You event draws record crowd in Cedar Rapids
Sunday's Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer had a record-breaking number of people running through downtown Cedar Rapids.
Iowa Couple Shares Gift Of Abundance with Cedar Rapids Nonprofits
A couple who have been business owners and major community philanthropists for decades have given another multi-million dollar gift to seven area nonprofits. According to KCRG, Mike and Jo Cambridge will be sending a combined $2.1 million over three years to United Way of East Central Iowa, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, Foundation 2 Crisis Services, Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, Mercy Medical Center Foundation, The Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids, and Willis Dady Homeless Services.
'Golden Rule' boat carries anti-nuke message to Dubuque
Paddlers on the Cedar River now will be floating on designated waters.
Paddlers celebrate new Cedar River water trail
Paddlers on the Cedar River now will be floating on designated waters.
'Golden Rule' ship arrives in Dubuque, spreading anti-nuclear-weapon message
'Golden Rule' ship arrives in Dubuque, spreading anti-nuclear-weapon message
17 residents displaced after Coralville fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A fire in Coralville has left 17 people without a home. Crews worked on putting out the fire for hours. A TV9 crew took this video. You can see the fire on the roof. The building is in the 300 block of Second Street. Businesses including...
Iowa City church holds services at new location after fire destroys building
A new study shows vaccinations prevented up to 370-thousand deaths last year and led to nearly 700-thousand fewer hospitalizations.
Cedar Rapids school district expected to approve plans to improve cybersecurity
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The board for the Cedar Rapids Community School District is expected to approve plans Monday to improve its security after a cyberattack in July. The attack forced the district to shut down activities for a week. According to the board’s agenda, the district continues to...
Cedar Rapids parks are preparing for winter
Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation announced that they began to shut off water and closing restrooms in preparation for the winter months and seasonal staff shortages. There are over 30 restrooms throughout the park system, along with over 50 water fountains and irrigation lines. Select restrooms will be open until...
Couple donates $2.1 million to area non-profits
Families who have a loved one diagnosed with a disability now have a single place they can go for a wide variety of resources.
Iowa City Animal Services investigates dog bite
Iowa City Animal Services is investigating a report of a dog bite. The individual reported being bit around 5:50 p.m., Wednesday on the corner of South Governor and East Burlington streets. The dog was described as a medium sized dog that appeared to be a breed of hunting dog. The dog was accompanied by a couple was described as in their early 30s.
Freezing Cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The coldest night of the fall moves in overnight. Lows drop into the 20s across most of Eastern Iowa leading to a freeze and the end of the growing season. Clear sky and light wind make for the perfect cooling conditions. The weekend looks great with 60 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday, both days featuring plenty of sunshine. Look for our next light rain chance late Tuesday into Wednesday. Have a great night and a safe weekend!
More nice weather with a slightly warmer touch
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet and comfortable conditions wrap up the weekend, with a slight warm-up expected as well. Lows tonight still fall into the mid and upper 30s, with some patchy frost. Then, highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s both Sunday and Monday with lots of sunshine.
Cedar Rapids surgeon achieves milestone in robotic surgery
A milestone has been reached for St. Lukes surgeon Dr. Jonathan Rippentrop. He just completed his 1,500 surgery using the da Vinci Single Port SP, a robotic system that allows certain urological surgeries to be. performed with a tiny incision, which reduces the patient's recovery time. St. Luke’s is the...
Iowa Factory Has Produced Nearly 200 Food Formulas for Dogs
After more than a half-century, a company with a rich history has renewed its commitment to an eastern Iowa city with the completion of a $156 million expansion. This week, Purina announced they're hiring an additional 96 people at the factory in Clinton, one that will now employ 570 people. Purina employs approximately another 800 Iowans at facilities in Fort Dodge and Davenport.
Iowa fails to find the end zone against Illinois
Iowa fails to find the end zone against Illinois
Officials search for Davenport work-release escapee
Authorities are on the lookout for Darron Javares Paul Baynes, convicted of robbery first degree in Scott County. According to a release, Baynes failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required Friday, October 7. Baynes is described as a 25-year-old Black male, 6′ 4″ and 185 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on October 5, a news release says.
Willie Ray and team arrive in Florida to feed those impacted by hurricane
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids restaurant owner is in Florida feeding those in need after Hurricane Ian. Willie Ray Fairley posted a photo Sunday on the Willie Ray’s Q Shack Facebook Page saying, “We hit the ground running this morning.”. The Des Moines Register reports...
New online guide helps point families of those with disabilities to resources
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Families who have a loved one diagnosed with a disability now have a single place they can go for a wide variety of resources. It’s called the Family Resource Guide and it was created to fill a void. Often times families can be navigating caring for someone with special needs for the very first time.
Crews battling fire on Coralville strip, 17 residents displaced
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire on the Coralville strip on Saturday night. The fire appeared to have originated in the building that houses A-1 Uniforms and other commercial spaces, along with apartments on the top floor. The building is located in the 300 block of Second Street, also known as U.S. Highway 6.
