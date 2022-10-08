ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Johnson City Press

Unicoi spoils Cloudland homecoming

ROAN MOUNTAIN — Unicoi County spoiled a party on Friday night. The Blue Devils used a consistent offensive attack to take a 49-8 victory over a short-handed Cloudland squad on homecoming night at Orr Field.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
Johnson City Press

Bucs learn to appreciate a win

With its chances of repeating as Southern Conference champions gone, the East Tennessee State football team has a new goal: appreciate every win it can get. A 44-21 victory over VMI was the Bucs’ first SoCon win in four tries. No three-loss team has ever won the SoCon, so ETSU has to settle for other goals. And finally getting a conference victory was the big reward Saturday.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU out front at Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate

So far, so good for the East Tennessee State golf team. Trying to win their home tournament for the second year in a row, the Bucs grabbed the first-round lead of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate at Blackthorn Club on Sunday, shooting a team score of 11 under par.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Local runners claim victory at 50th Trailblazer Invitational

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of runners from four different state converged on Daniel Boone High School for the 50th Trailblazer Invitational on Saturday. Abindon’s Makaleigh Jessee claimed the top spot in the High School Championship Girls 5000 with a time of 18:45.1. Luke Mussard of Dobyns-Bennett won the High School Championship Boys 5000 race, […]
GRAY, TN
Johnson City Press

Roberts, Fisher lead East's homecoming offensive onslaught

BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East added to its homecoming festivities with another offensive explosion Friday night at Alumni Field. The Patriots routed visiting Union County 54-12 behind three touchdowns from running back Kaden Roberts and 244 yards passing by Drake Fisher.
BLUFF CITY, TN
High School Football PRO

Abingdon, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

Boone reaches 7-0 with tough win over Hilltoppers

GRAY — Holding a four-point lead and in a good place with halftime closing in, Science Hill tried to convert a third-and-11 play from its own 7-yard line with a pass play. Against Daniel Boone’s ferocious defense, it turned into a disaster.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 10

Oct. 10, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news accounts with a dateline from Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897. The day was Oct. 9. Readers learned that “This has been a stirring and eventful week in this usually quiet town. Tuesday evening the synod of Tennessee met as per previous announcement, and was opened by an excellent sermon from the retiring moderator, Rev. Harlan L. Cary, of Tusculum college, after which the permanent organization was affected by the election of Rev. Summer W. Boardman, D. D., of Maryville college, as moderator, and W. B. Minis, of New Market, as temporary clerk. There were something like eighty-five delegates in attendance, including ministers, elders, and ladies. Prominent among the dignitaries present were: Rev. Samuel Wilson and S. A. Bartlett, of Maryville; Drs. Kilmore, Price, Duncan and Bachman, of Knoxville, and others.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

'GameDay' heading back to Knoxville for UT-'Bama

KNOXVILLE — Unbeatens Tennessee and Alabama have ESPN’s attention. The network’s “College GameDay” extravaganza will visit the Vols’ campus for the second time this season when the nation’s third-ranked team calls on No. 6 UT for a Southeastern Conference showdown on Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Roundup: Rye Cove keeps rolling with win over Eastside

CLINCHPORT — Landon Lane rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another to send Rye Cove to a 35-14 Cumberland District victory over Eastside. Lane had 13 carries for 64 yards and completed 9 of 13 passes for 118 yards. Will Rollins had a team-best 76 rushing yards, and Payton Darnell finished with 60 yards and two touchdowns on the ground along with a 29-yard touchdown reception.
CLINCHPORT, VA
Johnson City Press

Five restored trestles add 2.5 miles to Mendota Trail

BRISTOL, Va. — Work is complete on the restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, which will add 2.5 miles to the foot and bicycle path. The public is invited to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Oct. 14 at the Mendota trailhead in Mendota, Virginia. The event is related to the completed restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, according to a news release.
MENDOTA, VA
crossvillenews1st.com

LAST REMAINING ORIGINAL MEMBER OF CUMBERLAND COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT PASSES AT 94

Dad, brother, granpa, great grandpa and uncle Bob was born June 22, 1928 in New Castle, Indiana and his parents were Oscar and Tressie (Upchurch) Austin. He is one of 10 children. The family moved to Kentucky then to Allardt, TN. Bob has 7 children, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews all of which are dear to his heart. Bob is of Christian Faith and a member of Central Baptist Church, he served in the United States Army and was a Master Sergeant from 1946 to 1952. Bob was a fireman in Dayton, Ohio and helped start the Cumberland County Fire Department. (1974 – Bob was one of three firemen to be hired once the Cumberland County Fire Department was created. Jim Isham was the Chief and Bob Austin along with Roy Hall were assistant Fire Chief’s)
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

The Apple Festival is underway in Unicoi County

ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — It's apple picking time, and Unicoi County is giving you a way to celebrate!. The apple festival kicked off today and will continue Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The apple festival has been happening in Erwin, Tennessee for over four decades with an annual attendance of around 110,000.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN

