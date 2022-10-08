Accomack County Public Schools offering grant for provisionally licensed teachers

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Accomack County Public Schools will be paying for provisionally licensed teachers’ coursework needed to earn a Virginia K-12 teaching license.



Accomack County Schools was selected to receive a Recruitment and Retention Support Grant (RARS) which will fund the imitative.

ACPS currently has an understanding with Grand Canyon University which would allow ACPS to pay for coursework. Priority will be given to teachers working in difficult-to-staff areas. The grant is $30,000 and will be distributed equally between teachers selected in a rigorous screening process.

Grant applications end on Oct. 21, 2022. The application, which is titled “Recruitment and Retention Support Grant Application” is located under ‘continued education’ on the ACPS website. You can find it here , in the list of files towards the bottom of the page.



The grant application includes two questions: ‘What made you choose a career in education?’ and ‘What advice would you give to new teachers?’.

For further questions regarding the RARS grant, please contact Clara Chandler at (757) 787-5755 or clara.chandler@accomack.k12.va.us

