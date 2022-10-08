ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Evening” game were:

0-7-9-0, SB: 1

(zero, seven, nine, zero; SB: one)

