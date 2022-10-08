Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Evening’ game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are off to their best start since 2009 with a 4-1 record under coach Brian Daboll, and it’s still hard to get a handle on them. There is certainly a lot being said about the club that had five straight losing seasons, including a 4-13 record in 2021. The two most prominent thoughts from some media and fans are the banged-up Giants are the worst 4-1 team in the NFL this season. The other is Daboll is the front-runner for NFL coach of the year. Having lived in the New York City metropolitan area for roughly nine months, Daboll understands the hype building. The Giants have made the playoffs once (2016) since winning their fourth Super Bowl in February 2012 and the fans’ expectations have grown.

