ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Walker claims he learned identity of woman who says he paid for her abortion for first time Friday

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PxVn7_0iQu5Dg400

Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for Senate in Georgia, told NBC News that he learned the identity of the woman who claims he reimbursed her for an abortion in 2009 for the first time on Friday.

Walker said in a brief interview with the outlet that Friday was the first time the woman ever mentioned having an abortion to him or his wife, NBC reported shortly after a report from The Daily Beast that the woman and Walker’s wife, Julie Walker, had engaged in a text conversation on Friday in which the woman made reference to the procedure.

Herschel Walker told NBC that the first he heard of the situation was a reporter asking him if he ever paid for the woman’s abortion.

“I’m not saying she did or didn’t have one,” he said, referring to an abortion. “I’m saying I don’t know anything about that. I don’t know.”

The woman said that Herschel Walker sent her a check for $700 to reimburse her for the procedure and a “get well” card, with The Daily Beast and The New York Times both saying she showed them a copy of the check and card.

Herschel Walker told NBC that he does not remember sending the check or the card. He said he could have sent the woman some money or a card but not for the purpose of her having an abortion.

The Daily Beast reported that Julie Walker texted the woman at 9:54 a.m. Friday to complain about a reporter investigating the existence of Herschel Walker’s children, three of whom were with women he was not married to.

The woman texted Julie Walker that Herschel Walker was being “cruel” in continuing to claim “he doesn’t know me or the abortion he paid for,” according to text messages provided to The Daily Beast.

NBC also obtained copies of text messages between the woman and Julie Walker, dating back to May, that were provided to the outlet by the Walker campaign.

The Daily Beast reported on Wednesday that the woman is the mother of one of Herschel Walker’s children. Herschel Walker faced controversy earlier in the campaign when it was revealed that he has a total of four children, one with his ex-wife and three with women he was not married to.

“He brought all of this on himself when he decided to get on a platform and denounce abortion and make a mockery of his children who have done NOTHING to deserve this,” the woman texted Julie Walker, according to The Daily Beast.

Herschel Walker has run for Senate on a platform firmly opposed to abortion, saying he does not support any exceptions.

The woman asked Julie Walker if she was aware of the abortion or that Herschel Walker had told the woman it wasn’t the “right time” to have a child after she became pregnant a second time with his son years after the procedure, according to The Daily Beast and NBC. The Times reported Friday that Herschel Walker urged the woman to have an abortion after she became pregnant the second time, but she refused, and they ended their relationship.

Julie Walker ignored the question and said that “this makes me incredibly sad” and that she has tried to serve as a “bridge” between the woman and Herschel Walker to put the son they have together first, according to The Daily Beast and NBC. She said Herschel Walker calls and texts with the son regularly and is sad when he does not get a response.

The woman responded, “Are you kidding me?” and “Stop lying,” per the outlets.

The Hill has reached out to Herschel Walker’s campaign for comment.

Herschel Walker has denied the allegations since the original report of the abortion came out on Monday. He had previously said on multiple occasions, including on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show and during a campaign stop, that he did not know the identity of the woman making the allegations.

The Daily Beast reported that the woman provided photographs supporting her assertion that Herschel Walker has met his son three times, two of them related to child support hearings. The outlet also said the woman shared screenshots of messages Herschel Walker sent to their son.

The outlet reported that Julie Walker has served as the go-between for Herschel Walker and the woman for years.

NBC reported that the texts it obtained show the woman was supportive of Herschel Walker’s candidacy earlier in the race, texting Julie Walker to congratulate him after he won the GOP primary in May. But the texting relationship between Julie Walker and the woman deteriorated after the woman began receiving phone calls from reporters about the reports of Herschel Walker having multiple children with different women, according to NBC.

The Times reported that the woman was “appalled” by Herschel Walker’s position on abortion.

Comments / 83

Karen Steelman
2d ago

well no one care that Warnock claims to be a preacher and was screwing around with women in his church. Divorced his wife and ran over her foot with his car.

Reply(10)
23
Char Krasnay
2d ago

ok, those with short memories or worshipers of Fascism, just think back to pre election slander. Sex scandals emerge right before elections only to be proven false post election. IT KILLS VOTES! STRAIGHT FROM PLAYBOOK!

Reply
20
FaceFacts
2d ago

He lied again. He knows who he sleeps with. If he doesn’t, just another sign of stupidity and lack of morals. I would hate if he represented me.

Reply(3)
21
Related
Daily Beast

Hannity Stuns Herschel Walker by Pressing Him on Abortion

Barely two hours after The Daily Beast broke the news that Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, the vehemently anti-abortion rights Senate candidate appeared on Fox News’ Hannity for what he thought would be an easy denial. It didn’t go exactly as planned. Sean...
GEORGIA STATE
rolling out

Herschel Walker plummets in polls for several reasons

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s poll numbers are on a downward spiral in recent weeks due to a rapid succession of negative news about his personal life. Walker, the legendary former running back from the University of Georgia in the 1980s, is reportedly trailing incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock by 12 percentage points, 50 to 38, according to Survey USA.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
K97.5

Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’

It’s always been my opinion that white conservatives only embrace Black conservatives because Black conservatives provide a “Black friend” effect that brings at least a smidgen of diversity to the “old white man” party that is the GOP. Now, white conservatives claim to be sticklers to meritocracy who hate the idea of intentional diversity just like that hate the idea of slavery soldiers not being deified by Confederate monuments. But let’s be clear on one thing: There’s just no way in hell anyone thinks Herschel Walker is qualified to be a U.S. senator.
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters

Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Trump defends Herschel Walker after abortion report

Former President Trump on Tuesday backed Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker’s denial of a Daily Beast report suggesting he paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009 after they conceived a child. “Hershel Walker is being slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media and obviously, the Democrats,”...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Hewitt
HipHopWired

Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child

The woman who claimed that Herschel Walker paid for her to have an abortion in a report earlier in the week confirmed to the same outlet that she is currently the mother to a child the two had afterward. She made the confirmation after Walker called her initial statements a "flat-out lie". The post Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Raphael Warnock’s new ad features Herschel Walker fans

It might sound like a bad idea to put fans of your political opponent in an ad, but there’s a catch when it comes to the latest ad from Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock and his opponent, Republican nominee Herschel Walker. Walker’s biggest claim to fame in Georgia is that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Election State#Republican#Senate#Nbc News#The Daily Beast#The New York Times
MSNBC

New twist in Herschel Walker abortion scandal

A new report shows Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker urged his ex-girlfriend to have a second abortion after allegedly paying for the first one. Meantime, the Justice Department tells Trump’s legal team it suspects he still has some documents. Plus, a Georgia prosecutor is seeking testimony from Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich in the 2020 election probe. And as the first week of testimony wraps in the Oath Keepers sedition trial, the jury learns the group’s leader urged the former President to invoke the Insurrection Act.Oct. 8, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

A Fascinating Detail in the Herschel Walker Saga

The Daily Beast reporter who broke the story of Herschel Walker paying for a girlfriend’s abortion has provided behind-the-scenes details and thoughts on the case.Politics reporter Roger Sollenberger pointed to the key detail in the cobweb of Walker stories to host Andy Levy on this week’s episode of political podcast The New Abnormal: the woman behind the allegations.After The Daily Beast reported the details surrounding Walker and the girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, the anti-abortion Georgia Senate candidate went on the defensive, denying the allegations and claiming he was unaware who that woman could be.Then Sollenberger says, as reported in a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
TheDailyBeast

‘Daily Show’ Unloads on GOP’s Baffling Defense of Herschel Walker

At the end of a very bad week for Herschel Walker, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah dug into the Republican Party’s reaction to the “walking Maury Povich episode” currently running for Senate in Georgia. And he couldn’t quite believe what he found.Describing Walker as “one of the loudest champions” for a total ban on abortion in America, Noah said it was “a bit awkward” when The Daily Beast broke the story about him paying for a former girlfriend—and mother of one of his children—to abort their child. And in response to Walker saying on Thursday that “if” he had...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hill

The Hill

717K+
Followers
84K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy