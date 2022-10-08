Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Night’ game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Night” game were:
5-1-7-0, WB: 4
(five, one, seven, zero; WB: four)
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Night” game were:
5-1-7-0, WB: 4
(five, one, seven, zero; WB: four)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0