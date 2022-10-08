The Extra Point: Abbeville vs Ariton
ARITON, Ala. (WDHN) — Ariton is sitting pretty, tied atop the 2A region two standings with Wicksburg. Both schools entered Friday night undefeated in region play.
Ariton welcomed in a hungry Abbeville team that was fighting for its spot in the postseason.
Purple Cats win 49-0.
