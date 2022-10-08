ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ariton, AL

The Extra Point: Abbeville vs Ariton

By Michael Rinker, Cameron Conrad
WDHN
WDHN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fxqzY_0iQu5Buc00

ARITON, Ala. (WDHN) — Ariton is sitting pretty, tied atop the 2A region two standings with Wicksburg. Both schools entered Friday night undefeated in region play.

Ariton welcomed in a hungry Abbeville team that was fighting for its spot in the postseason.

Purple Cats win 49-0.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDHN

The Extra Point: G.W. Long vs Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WDHN) — The Cottonwood Bears came into this week at 2-2 in 2A region two, tied with Abbeville for the fourth spot in the region. The Bears hosted G.W. Long Friday night who sat just a game better in the region at 3-1. A Cottonwood win could add some drama to this region […]
COTTONWOOD, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Wicksburg vs Samson

SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — Wicksburg versus Samson provided a tale of two different stories. Wicksburg entered Friday night undefeated in region play while Samson hadn’t won a game in 2022. So would either team venture off course or would both streaks continue? Wicksburg wins 48-10.
SAMSON, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point Game of the Week: Enterprise vs Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Rivals Enterprise and Dothan squared off on Friday night with a lot on the line. Enterprise leads the series 2-1. That record is since Dothan and Northview consolidated in 2019 becoming what we now know as Dothan High. Entering Friday, Enterprise had already lost three region games and a fourth would […]
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ariton, AL
City
Abbeville, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Ariton, AL
Sports
Abbeville, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
WDHN

The Extra Point: Headland vs Carroll

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Friday night marked the first week of high school football being played in the month of October. That means it is about time for teams to start wrapping up playoff spots. 5A region two is one of the smaller regions throughout the entire AHSAA with just six teams in the region. […]
HEADLAND, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Play of the night

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Play of the night goes to Ariton! Andyn Garrison drops back and lobs it to Matthew Harrell and he does the rest making defenders miss on his way to the endzone.
DOTHAN, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Greenville vs Rehobeth

REHOBETH, Ala. (WDHN) — Rehobeth welcomed in Greenville Friday night with work to do to get back in the playoff hunt. Coming into this one, the Rebels sat at 0-3 in the region and essentially had to win tonight’s game and then knock off Eufaula next week in order to have a chance at a […]
REHOBETH, AL
wtvy.com

WATCH: Enterprise at Dothan | WEEK 7

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Wildcats have made the trek down 84 East to face the Dothan Wolves in a 7A showdown. Before Dothan and Northview merged at the end of 2018, Enterprise led the original series with a 46-39-3 record. The Wildcats had also won the previous 7 meetings.
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nexstar Media Inc#Wdhn Wdhn Com
WDHN

The Extra Point: Dale County vs Geneva

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Dale County and Geneva are two teams both on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff race in 4A region two. Coming into Friday night’s game, Geneva had not won a region contest while Dale County won just one game in that department. Panthers win 35-7.
GENEVA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WDHN

Cheer Squad of the Week: Week 6: Slocomb Red Tops

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Slocomb Red Tops have a 3-3 start to the season under new Head Coach Bryant Garrison.But after a game of the week win over Dale County. The Red Tops obviously have a lucky charm behind them on that sideline. That’s why the Cheer Squad of the week is your […]
SLOCOMB, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Prattville vs Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Enterprise Wildcats are back in the City of Progress to host another 7A region two opponent, the Prattville Lions. Enterprise stumbled out of the gate in region play, dropping back-to-back games against Auburn and Central Phenix City. The Wildcats rebounded by beating Baker and Smiths Station to improve their record […]
ENTERPRISE, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point Game of the Week: Dale County vs Slocomb

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — The Extra Point Game of the Week comes from Slocomb as new region opponents battle under the lights. The Red Tops have moved up to 4A this season and so far the challenge has been tough. Slocomb is currently 2-3 overall but both wins have come in region play and at […]
SLOCOMB, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Ashford vs Daleville

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Daleville Warhawks had the chance to win four straight games after starting the season 0-3. All they had to do was take care of business against a winless Ashford team Thursday night. Ashford grabs win number one on the year with a 38-22 win over Daleville.
DALEVILLE, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Central Phenix City vs Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Wolves found themselves in second place in 7A region two entering Thursday’s matchup against the 4-2 Central Phenix City Red Devils. A win could have propelled Dothan to a place that they have not been to in quite a few years. Dothan claws back, but Central Phenix City takes […]
DOTHAN, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Straughn vs Houston Academy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston Academy Raiders are sitting atop 3A region two, entering Thursday’s matchup against Straughn at 5-0. However, Straughn provided the toughest test to date for coach Eddie Brundidge’s team. Houston Academy wins 33-27.
DOTHAN, AL
WDHN

WDHN

513
Followers
645
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at WDHN, we're dedicated to providing reliable news coverage #ForTheWiregrass, including Dothan, Enterprise, and our local communities.

 https://wdhn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy