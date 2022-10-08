ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Man dies from north Raleigh motorcycle crash

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man died Friday night after crashing a motorcycle he was driving, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police said Alexander Cudney, 35, was traveling west at a high rate of speed, lost control of the motorcycle and collided into a tree around 7:16 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Millbrook Road and Dantree Place. Authorities pronounced Cudney dead at the scene.
WRAL News

Man charged with over a dozen crimes led Raleigh police on chase

A man accused of over a dozen crimes, including slamming into police cars then leading officers on a chase from Garner to Raleigh, is expected to be in court Monday. Police said 27-year-old Joshua Bibey was arrested Friday. The Garner Police Department said officers responded to an automated license plate...
WRAL News

Police investigating Raleigh townhome complex

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Investigators responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive near North Raleigh Boulevard, before 4:30 a.m. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
WRAL News

Young person shot at Raleigh townhome complex

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex where a young person was shot. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
WRAL News

One killed, one injured in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday evening that left a man dead and a woman injured. Fayetteville police said around 6 p.m. officers responded to a shooting near 1900 North Street. Once on scene, officers found a with multiple gunshot wounds who was...
cbs17

Crews respond to car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews responded to a car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 4:50 p.m. in a parking area at 4325 Glenwood Ave., which is the mall, officials said. The car fire was in a mall parking deck,...
cbs17

Man shot Sunday at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot at a Durham apartment complex on Sunday, according to police. This happened around 8:55 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Danube Lane at the Magnolia Pointe Apartments. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. CBS 17 previously...
WRAL

Woman dies from Durham shooting linked to gas station, car wash

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman died from a shooting in Durham on Friday night. The shooting involved two scenes about a mile-and-a-half apart. Police responded to one scene at a Valero gas station at the corner of Hardee Street and Cheek Road and found a woman who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.
WRAL News

Rocky Mount woman, 78, has foot amputated after dog attacks husband, police officer

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A husband and wife are recovering side-by-side after they were attacked by a dog over the weekend, according to family members. Police on Sunday responded to a home in the 600 block of Nelson Street in Rocky Mount. When they arrived, officers saw a pit bull attacking Bobby Joyner, 82, and Annie Joyner, 78. A Rocky Mount officer trying to help the couple was also bit in the thigh.
