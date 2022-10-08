Read full article on original website
Driver in hospital after wreck in Burlington on South Mebane Street
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A driver was injured in a crash in Burlington on Friday. FOX8 is told a driver was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on South Mebane Street. Speed was reportedly one of the causes of the crash. The road will be shut down while power […]
WRAL
Man dies from north Raleigh motorcycle crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man died Friday night after crashing a motorcycle he was driving, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police said Alexander Cudney, 35, was traveling west at a high rate of speed, lost control of the motorcycle and collided into a tree around 7:16 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Millbrook Road and Dantree Place. Authorities pronounced Cudney dead at the scene.
Police in Fuquay-Varina looking for suspect in connection with shooting at Sheetz gas station
Police in Fuquay Varina are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting at a Sheetz gas station.
Man charged with over a dozen crimes led Raleigh police on chase
A man accused of over a dozen crimes, including slamming into police cars then leading officers on a chase from Garner to Raleigh, is expected to be in court Monday. Police said 27-year-old Joshua Bibey was arrested Friday. The Garner Police Department said officers responded to an automated license plate...
Police investigating Raleigh townhome complex
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Investigators responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive near North Raleigh Boulevard, before 4:30 a.m. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
WRAL
Large police presence at Raleigh townhome complex
Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Reporter: Lora LavignePhotographer: Mark OlexikWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
Firefighters work to put out apartment fire in north Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters are working Sunday morning to put out an apartment fire in north Raleigh.
Young person shot at Raleigh townhome complex
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex where a young person was shot. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
Six units damaged, 12 people displaced as firefighters put out apartment fire in north Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters put out an apartment fire on Sunday morning in north Raleigh. The Raleigh Fire Department said no one was hurt, six units had significant damage and 12 people were displaced after several units responded around 5 a.m. Sunday to the complex on Shanda Drive near Spring Forest Road.
One killed, one injured in Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday evening that left a man dead and a woman injured. Fayetteville police said around 6 p.m. officers responded to a shooting near 1900 North Street. Once on scene, officers found a with multiple gunshot wounds who was...
North Carolina officer shoots pit bull attacking elderly man and woman
Two elderly neighbors of the woman who owns the dog suffered "severe" injuries. A police officer was also bitten by the dog, officials said.
cbs17
Crews respond to car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews responded to a car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 4:50 p.m. in a parking area at 4325 Glenwood Ave., which is the mall, officials said. The car fire was in a mall parking deck,...
cbs17
Man shot Sunday at Durham apartment complex
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot at a Durham apartment complex on Sunday, according to police. This happened around 8:55 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Danube Lane at the Magnolia Pointe Apartments. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. CBS 17 previously...
WRAL
Woman dies from Durham shooting linked to gas station, car wash
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman died from a shooting in Durham on Friday night. The shooting involved two scenes about a mile-and-a-half apart. Police responded to one scene at a Valero gas station at the corner of Hardee Street and Cheek Road and found a woman who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Man stabbed multiple times outside of Glenwood Avenue club in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was hospitalized early Saturday after a stabbing at a club on Glenwood Avenue, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police said two men were involved in an argument at the club on Glenwood Avenue near the West Johnson Street intersection. Outside of the club,...
Raleigh man leads police on chase from Garner Chipotle, arrested on 40 charges, police say
On Friday, the Raleigh Police Department arrested a man wanted for several charges from multiple jurisdictions, including warrants from the Garner Police Department from an incident on Thursday.
1 dead after car crashes, plunges into water in North Carolina, troopers say
A car is in water after a crash near a bridge on Mitchell Mill Road, according to state troopers.
High school student shot multiple times in Southern Pines dies
A 17-year-old Fayetteville boy died Saturday night after getting shot multiple times while pumping gas, according to the Southern Pines Police Department. Police found De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss around 8 p.m. Saturday at the Mobil Mart at 1301 Central Drive. WRAL News has learned Chambliss was a student at...
Fayetteville teen dies after being shot by an acquaintance at Southern Pines Mobil Mart: Police
Police said 17-year-old De 'Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, of Fayetteville, was found dead and had multiple gunshot wounds.
Rocky Mount woman, 78, has foot amputated after dog attacks husband, police officer
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A husband and wife are recovering side-by-side after they were attacked by a dog over the weekend, according to family members. Police on Sunday responded to a home in the 600 block of Nelson Street in Rocky Mount. When they arrived, officers saw a pit bull attacking Bobby Joyner, 82, and Annie Joyner, 78. A Rocky Mount officer trying to help the couple was also bit in the thigh.
