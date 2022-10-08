Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Night’ game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee starting safety and captain Jaylen McCollough has been arrested for aggravated felony assault, putting his status for Saturday’s game against No. 3 Alabama in question for the sixth-ranked Volunteers. Coach Josh Heupel said the team learned about McCollough’s arrest on Sunday night. The Volunteers (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) host Alabama (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday. “As they gather information, we’ll have a conversation based on the facts of it and then go from there,” Heupel said. This is the third arrest for the Vols since mid-August, and the other two players were kicked off the team. Linebacker William Mohan, a Michigan transfer, was arrested on a charge of felony aggravated domestic assault, and offensive lineman Savion Herring was arrested for domestic assault.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO