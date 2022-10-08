ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Pick 4” game were:

5-0-5-7, Fireball:

(five, zero, five, seven; Fireball: zero)

