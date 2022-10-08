Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 4 Evening” game were:
1-3-2-8, FB: 5
(one, three, two, eight; FB: five)
