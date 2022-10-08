ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

cbs7.com

Churches gather for Healing Parade

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This morning churches from around the Permian Basin met in Odessa for a healing parade. They marched starting at 8th and Grant, ending at the Ector County Courthouse. Their mission for today was all about gathering to pray for Odessa, the mayor, first responders and the...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UTPB police respond to unattended death

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday, October 9 at 8:13 a.m., UTPB Police received a call about an unresponsive person in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338.  Upon arrival, police located the body of a man with an apparent self-inflicted injury. After an initial investigation, it was determined that no foul play […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Manor Park residents try their luck in fishing derby

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The 8th Annual Manor Park Fishing Derby took place Friday in Midland. It’s a day where residents relax, have a good time, and catch some mammoth catfish. The senior community trucked in two tanks and filled them with Oklahoma catfish. It was enough to draw...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Aspiring Principals Academy prepares MISD's future leaders

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD’s Office of Learning, Leading and Innovation has launched the Aspiring Principals Academy, a cohort of select assistant principals. “This transformational investment is a game changer for the future of our leadership capacity,” said Associate Superintendent Charlie Garcia. “People are a premium, and having a pipeline of future instructional leaders will be invaluable to the district.”
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Veterans honored with quilts at Quilts of Valor event

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Quilters Guild held their Quilts of Valor event today at Midland College and awarded a group of veterans with a unique, handmade quilt each. “This is my heartbeat and our quilt guild," Permian Basin Quilt of Valor group leader Phyllis Price said. "The Midland Quilters Guild, it's their heartbeat too. And we all work together for the last, little over a year. But we put it together and it really means a lot to us to be able to honor our veterans who served our country.”
MIDLAND, TX
MySanAntonio

Gravity adds gathering, disposal agreements in Midland Basin

Permian Basin oil and gas companies continue to develop water management plans geared toward reducing freshwater use, and water midstream companies continue to benefit. Houston’s Gravity, a water and power infrastructure company backed by affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group, announced a new long-term produced water gathering and disposal agreement with what it calls a premier Permian operator in the Midland Basin.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

West Texas Food Bank deals with inflation

MIDLAND, Texas — Inflation hasn't only been affecting individuals and families, entire organizations have also been affected, including the West Texas Food Bank. The food bank has noticed an uptick in the need for their services. “We do serve 19 counties," said Libby Campbell, CEO of West Texas Food...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Whataburger presents nearly $20,000 to West Texas Food Bank

MIDLAND, Texas — Whataburger made a big donation to the Permian Basin on Friday. The burger chain presented $19,581 to the West Texas Food Bank. Nearly $15,000 of the gift came from donations made by community members donating at eight local Whataburger restaurants during Hunger Action Month. These funds...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

National Night Out celebrated in West Texas

ODESSA, Texas — There's a lot going on in every neighborhood, apartment complex and home, which is why it's important to keep an eye and an ear out. "Our purpose of National Night Out is to join the neighborhood watch program, it's to get to know your neighbors, build a trust with them so you can look out for them because as police officers we can't be everywhere at once," said Steve LeSueur with the Odessa Police Department.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland League of Women Voters to hold candidate forum

MIDLAND, Texas — The League of Women Voters of Midland is hosting a candidate forum on Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Midland College Carrasco Room. The event will be broken into two parts. Midland ISD School Board candidates will speak from 5:30-6:30 p.m., before a short break for a meet and greet with all candidates running on the November ballot.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Structure fire in Ector County destroys multiple homes

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A structure fire in Ector County on Wednesday morning has destroyed multiple homes and a metal building. The incident occurred on 4618 W. Mulberry Street at 9:56 a.m. The fire started in a small abandon house, and proceeded to engulf a small metal building and mobile home.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa and Midland local news

