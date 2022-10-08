Read full article on original website
WATCH: Fans share the excitement during Permian, OHS rivalry game at Ratliff Stadium
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Thousands packed Ratliff Stadium on Friday night to watch Odessa High School play Permian High School in the 64th annual rivalry game. From tailgates and touchdowns, to rain and riled-up fans, the Rumble at Ratliff did not disappoint… until the very end… for OHS fans, students, and alumni. Watch how some […]
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian continues dominance in the Rumble at Ratliff
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Rumble at Ratliff comes to a close and the Permian Panthers continue their win streak and absolute dominance taking down long time rival the Odessa Bronchos 38-7. Watch the video above for full highlights.
Churches gather for Healing Parade
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This morning churches from around the Permian Basin met in Odessa for a healing parade. They marched starting at 8th and Grant, ending at the Ector County Courthouse. Their mission for today was all about gathering to pray for Odessa, the mayor, first responders and the...
University of Texas Permian Basin soccer coach suspended after claims she asked students to pay bail, kissed athletes
ODESSA, Texas – A women’s soccer coach at the University of Texas Permian Basin has been suspended following allegations of inappropriate behavior. KMID, a news station out of Odessa, reported that Carla Tejas was arrested on Sept. 11 on suspicion of driving under the influence after failing a series of field sobriety tests.
UTPB police respond to unattended death
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday, October 9 at 8:13 a.m., UTPB Police received a call about an unresponsive person in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338. Upon arrival, police located the body of a man with an apparent self-inflicted injury. After an initial investigation, it was determined that no foul play […]
Manor Park residents try their luck in fishing derby
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The 8th Annual Manor Park Fishing Derby took place Friday in Midland. It’s a day where residents relax, have a good time, and catch some mammoth catfish. The senior community trucked in two tanks and filled them with Oklahoma catfish. It was enough to draw...
Where’s The Beef? Crazy Deals On Meat Prices This Weekend In Midland And Odessa!
I know we are all tired of paying outrageous prices for meat these days. I don't know about you but it hurts to go to the grocery stores these days. It's expensive enough for me to feed just one, I don't know how you guys afford to feed your families. The good news there is relief in sight.
Aspiring Principals Academy prepares MISD’s future leaders
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD’s Office of Learning, Leading and Innovation has launched the Aspiring Principals Academy, a cohort of select assistant principals. “This transformational investment is a game changer for the future of our leadership capacity,” said Associate Superintendent Charlie Garcia. “People are a premium, and having a pipeline of future instructional leaders will be invaluable to the district.”
Veterans honored with quilts at Quilts of Valor event
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Quilters Guild held their Quilts of Valor event today at Midland College and awarded a group of veterans with a unique, handmade quilt each. “This is my heartbeat and our quilt guild," Permian Basin Quilt of Valor group leader Phyllis Price said. "The Midland Quilters Guild, it's their heartbeat too. And we all work together for the last, little over a year. But we put it together and it really means a lot to us to be able to honor our veterans who served our country.”
Slow Down! The Speed Limit Has Changed On 191 Between Midland and Odessa!
I know all of you have noticed the construction on 191. You know the lane changes and the concrete barriers are there, but, have you noticed the speed limit signs, not only has the speed limit decreased but the driving speed has gone up. Oil is picking up again, which...
Permian Basin Health Care Workforce Summit hosted by TTUHSC in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center hosted ‘Building the Basin’ in Odessa on Tuesday. The event was a summit focused on the workforce of health care in the Permian Basin. Like many industries right now, there is a shortage in health care, and that’s...
Gravity adds gathering, disposal agreements in Midland Basin
Permian Basin oil and gas companies continue to develop water management plans geared toward reducing freshwater use, and water midstream companies continue to benefit. Houston’s Gravity, a water and power infrastructure company backed by affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group, announced a new long-term produced water gathering and disposal agreement with what it calls a premier Permian operator in the Midland Basin.
Looking For Live Music? Midland Is Hosting Three FREE Concerts This Weekend
I hear over and over there is nothing to do here. Why can't we get more live music or attractions here in the Permian Basin? This weekend there is tons of live music going on in Midland. Friday night kicks off the 39th Annual Family Festive at San Miguel ArcAngel...
West Texas Food Bank deals with inflation
MIDLAND, Texas — Inflation hasn't only been affecting individuals and families, entire organizations have also been affected, including the West Texas Food Bank. The food bank has noticed an uptick in the need for their services. “We do serve 19 counties," said Libby Campbell, CEO of West Texas Food...
Residents get in the Halloween spirit at 2nd annual West Texas Fear Fest
MIDLAND, Texas — Witches, clowns, fairies and other spooky creatures were all out at Rolling 7's Ranch, but don't worry you didn't miss Halloween just yet. These ghouls and goblins are just only getting in the Halloween spirit at the 2nd Annual West Texas Fear Fest. "We just wanted...
Whataburger presents nearly $20,000 to West Texas Food Bank
MIDLAND, Texas — Whataburger made a big donation to the Permian Basin on Friday. The burger chain presented $19,581 to the West Texas Food Bank. Nearly $15,000 of the gift came from donations made by community members donating at eight local Whataburger restaurants during Hunger Action Month. These funds...
National Night Out celebrated in West Texas
ODESSA, Texas — There's a lot going on in every neighborhood, apartment complex and home, which is why it's important to keep an eye and an ear out. "Our purpose of National Night Out is to join the neighborhood watch program, it's to get to know your neighbors, build a trust with them so you can look out for them because as police officers we can't be everywhere at once," said Steve LeSueur with the Odessa Police Department.
Midland League of Women Voters to hold candidate forum
MIDLAND, Texas — The League of Women Voters of Midland is hosting a candidate forum on Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Midland College Carrasco Room. The event will be broken into two parts. Midland ISD School Board candidates will speak from 5:30-6:30 p.m., before a short break for a meet and greet with all candidates running on the November ballot.
Structure fire in Ector County destroys multiple homes
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A structure fire in Ector County on Wednesday morning has destroyed multiple homes and a metal building. The incident occurred on 4618 W. Mulberry Street at 9:56 a.m. The fire started in a small abandon house, and proceeded to engulf a small metal building and mobile home.
Keep Midland Beautiful encourages community members to join Fall Sweep cleanup
MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful is reminding the public about their annual Fall Sweep community cleanup. The two planned supply pickup days have passed, but those who sign up will be given supplies. Groups can sign up to participate any time before Nov. 20. While cleanups can take...
