Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Night’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Night” game were:
6-7-2-2, FIREBALL:
(six, seven, two, two; FIREBALL: zero)
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Night” game were:
6-7-2-2, FIREBALL:
(six, seven, two, two; FIREBALL: zero)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0