Haunted Forest opens for first weekend in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Haunted houses, trails and all of the spooky attractions you could ask for are opening for the season this weekend.

The Haunted Forest in Elizabethton kicked off Friday evening. The Short family said they’ve been hosting the attraction for about 16 years.

“Bring your whole family, come out here, have fun,” Organizer Candace Short said. “If you don’t want to go through an attraction you can do the hayride with Beetlejuice, roast marshmallows and enjoy the environment. We’ve got the haunted forest trail, and zombie outbreak which is a lot of fun and we also have two escape rooms.”

Dozens of volunteers come out every year to dress up and join in on the fun. “People love to just be something different and get out and scare and have fun,” Short said.

The Haunted Forest is open every Friday and Saturday night through the month of October.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.