ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Haunted Forest opens for first weekend in Elizabethton

By Amy Cockerham
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bi33k_0iQu4DiH00

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Haunted houses, trails and all of the spooky attractions you could ask for are opening for the season this weekend.

The Haunted Forest in Elizabethton kicked off Friday evening. The Short family said they’ve been hosting the attraction for about 16 years.

LIST: Fall & Halloween happenings across the Tri-Cities

“Bring your whole family, come out here, have fun,” Organizer Candace Short said. “If you don’t want to go through an attraction you can do the hayride with Beetlejuice, roast marshmallows and enjoy the environment. We’ve got the haunted forest trail, and zombie outbreak which is a lot of fun and we also have two escape rooms.”

Dozens of volunteers come out every year to dress up and join in on the fun. “People love to just be something different and get out and scare and have fun,” Short said.

The Haunted Forest is open every Friday and Saturday night through the month of October.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Local fall outdoor events the whole family can enjoy

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the nice fall weather still around, there are other ways to enjoy it than hiking or going to a festival. Here are three fall events to do locally: Farmer’s Market Any local farmer’s market is a great place to support local businesses. Margie Benfield, who sells produce at the Johnson […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Elizabethton band hosts first-ever band competition

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Saturday afternoon, 14 bands from across the Tri-Cities gathered for the first-ever Elizabethton Classic. Hosted by the Elizabethton High School Betsy Band and the Betsy Band Boosters, bands were judged on their music performance, visual performance and visual effects. “Marching band is such a rewarding activity for these kids. They […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

The 45th annual Apple Festival kicks off second day in Erwin

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of the region’s longest-running festivals kicked off its second day. The 45th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival started at 8 a.m. on Saturday in Erwin and celebrated all things apple, with over four hundred vendors. Organizers say this year’s Apple Festival was “bigger than ever.” “This year we are […]
ERWIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabethton, TN
Sports
Elizabethton, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Elizabethton, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Elizabethton, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol in Bloom Arts Festival draws a crowd

BRISTOL- The 2nd annual Bristol in Bloom Arts Festival drew in a large crowd of vendors and individuals and featured all different kinds of art and fun activities. The festival took place on October 8 at Cumberland Square Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., highlighting a total of 70 art booths from all kinds of vendors.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Southwest Virginia church hosting free health fair

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A free health fair is happening on October 15 in one Southwest Virginia town, and everyone is welcome. It’s being hosted by Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church in Abingdon in partnership with the Washington County Health Department, Appalachian Substance Abuse Coalition, Marsh Blood Mobile and Southwest Virginia Medical Reserve Corp. Reverend Kevin […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Vurbmoto Top Gun Showdown wraps up at Muddy Creek Raceway

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of racers helped the historic motocross venue come alive over the weekend, as riders competed for the 6th annual Cody Gragg Memorial trophy. Matthew Burkeen of Cary, North Carolina took home the hardware this fall, as well as a purse of more than $31,000. Bluff City native and former national […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beetlejuice
WJHL

Elizabethton Boys and Girls Club holds storybook pumpkin contest

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — With Halloween approaching, children at the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton participated in a holiday-themed contest on Thursday. The Boys and Girls Club held a storybook pumpkin contest, where kids decorated, painted or carved pumpkins based on their favorite stories or books. Shelly Parham, CEO of the Elizabethton Boys and […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Unicoi Co. prepares for 100K to attend Apple Festival

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the region’s long-running festivals will return to Unicoi County on Friday. The 45th annual Apple Festival starts at 8 a.m. Friday and will feature hundreds of vendors and two entertainment stages. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and a smaller festival took place in […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

“It’s wonderful, it’s a family reunion”: National Storytelling Festival returns in person

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — It has been three years since The Storytelling Festival was held in person, but Friday the streets of Jonesborough were bustling with festival goers, vendors and storytellers. For many involved, the storytelling festival is more than just an opportunity to see performances it’s about reunions, nostalgia and finding connection. Not only […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Haunted Attractions#Haunted Houses#Volunteers#The Haunted Forest#The Tri Cities#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

ETSU radio station hoping to raise funds to replace equipment

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s campus radio station, WETS-FM, is hosting its annual fall fund drive. The drive began Oct. 8 and runs through Friday, Oct. 14. Funds from the drive go directly to supporting the programming and replacing old equipment at the station, according to a release from ETSU. “The […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: The Munchie Machine

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — No matter the craving, The Munchie Machine is there to solve it. “We do loaded nachos, bowls, wraps and tacos and we just started quesadillas,” said owner Allen Castle. “When you put that on there and you get $10 worth of food, you get $10 worth of food.” Offering a slew […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Kingsport church discusses line-up of activities for October

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fall means pumpkins and pumpkins means patches. One patch is already open for the 2022 season at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church in Kingsport. Along with the pumpkin patch, the church will host several Fall events. On Saturday, October 8, there will be an outdoor family movie at 7 p.m. on-site at […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Kingsport leaf collection to begin next week

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport’s annual bulk leaf collection service will begin next week. Leaf collection will start on Oct. 10 and continue through Jan. 13. The city encourages residents to: Place leaves within 8 ft. of the edge of the street but not in the street. Not block storm drains or […]
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WJHL

Regional marching band competition returns to ETSU next week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — More than 20 high school marching bands will converge on East Tennessee State University next week to compete in the Bands of America East Tennessee Regional Championship. The competition will take place Saturday, Oct. 15 inside the Ballad Health Athletic Center, also known as the mini-dome. Of the 22 marching […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Where to get spooky tattoos this Halloween season

(WJHL) — Several area tattoo shops are celebrating the Halloween season with spooky-themed pieces of art available the entire month of October. Flash sheets posted by various tattoo artists showcase an array of options — from Hocus Pocus and skeletons to candy corn creations and Jack-o-lanterns. The following tattoo shops have posted Halloween flash tattoo […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Christmas gets bigger in Kingsport

Christmas has gotten bigger this year in Kingsport. The Downtown Kingsport Association announced on Thursday the expansion of a new holiday event, Christmas in Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Remodeled Walmart opens in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A newly remodeled Walmart has opened for business in Bristol, Tennessee. According to a release from Walmart, the remodeled location has various store improvements and upgrades that include: a new layout, remodeled bathrooms, a vision center, additional self-checkout lanes and more. “The store improvements bring a more welcoming environment for customers […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

WJHL

39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy