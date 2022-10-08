Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
San Antonio car wash opens haunted tunnel for scary clean service during Halloween season
SAN ANTONIO – You can get a scary clean car at Super Sudz Car Wash this Halloween season. Super Sudz, located at 6780 Bandera Road, transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. “I wasn’t expecting for the car wash...
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?
Last month the San Antonio City Council approved the 2023 fiscal year budget. Within this budget was the news that all CPS Energy customers would receive a rebate on either their November or December energy bill.
KSAT 12
Catrina Ball helps San Antonio Public Library Foundation raise money for literacy, community programs
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library Foundation has a mission to strengthen the library in its service to the community. Amy Hone, the executive director of the SAPL foundation, said they raise money for programs that aren’t typically funded in the city budget. The foundation also...
MySanAntonio
New report shows dire reality for S.A. renters whose cost-burdened housing carries a city's shame
SAN ANTONIO — Renters in every City Council district across San Antonio earn less than homeowners, and nearly half of them spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing, according to a report by a nonprofit focused on housing equity. The report published in late September by...
KSAT 12
San Antonio’s SEA LIFE aquarium officials asking for help naming new Giant Pacific Octopus
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s SEA LIFE aquarium is looking for help naming one of its newest members — a Giant Pacific Octopus. The four-pound octopus arrived in San Antonio from Vancouver, British Columbia in September and has slowly been acclimating to its environment. On Saturday, which...
San Antonio Current
This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it
San Antonio's King William Historic District is primarily known for stately single-family homes, some of which were converted to multi-family dwellings in the middle of the last century. Seldom did it work the other way. However, a 1913 duplex converted into a single-family home by its current owners recently hit...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Health inspectors say coffee shop needs deep cleaning, convenience store has rodent problem
SAN ANTONIO – According to recent health inspection reports, a popular coffee spot was in need of a deep cleaning, a convenience store had a rodent problem, and a Mexican restaurant still had work to do after its second inspection in less than six months. Fajita Taco Place #3.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Botanical Garden is selling hundreds of plants in annual BOOtanica sale
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Botanical Garden is holding its annual BOOtanica Plant Sale over the course of two days this month. The BOOtanica Plant Sale is scheduled for Oct. 15-16 at the garden’s Greenhouse Yard. During the event, there will be more than 200 varieties of...
KSAT 12
Military, first responders, law enforcement and educators can cruise free with Margaritaville at Sea
SAN ANTONIO – Active and veteran military, first responders, law enforcement officers and educators can sail free with an exclusive offer from Margaritaville at Sea. The Heroes Sail Free program offers a 3-day, 2-night cruise to Grand Bahama Island on the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise ship. There are eight...
KSAT 12
Bicyclist killed in West Side hit-and-run; police need help finding culprit
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run that killed a man on the city’s West Side. The incident occurred Monday, Sept. 26 around 1:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of Enrique M. Barrera Parkway, not far from South Callaghan Road and Highway 90.
SAPD responds to shooting in north-central San Antonio, two people taken to hospital
SAN ANTONIO — Police responded to a shooting in north-central San Antonio on Thursday night. This happened in the 1500 block of Fresno Street just before 8 p.m. Details are limited at this time, but the San Antonio Fire Department confirmed that two people were taken to a local hospital.
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County crowns new fair queen, court
(Seguin) – Guadalupe County has crowned its newest members of royalty. Leading that royal court for 2022-2023 is Harley Thornton – this year’s Guadalupe County Fair Queen. Thornton, a junior at Seguin High School, says the contest experience has been an incredible journey. “First, I did my...
2 People Killed, 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
The San Antonio Police reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The crash was reported at around 3:20 a.m. at the 12500 block of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KSAT 12
One hospitalized after driver runs red light, crashes on North Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A rollover crash on the North Side has left one person hospitalized after one driver ran a red light, according to San Antonio police. On Saturday, SAPD responded to a crash on the 11500 block of North West Highway near Wurzbach Parkway. Police said a car...
Investigators looking into cause of restaurant fire
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Fire officials are looking into the cause of a restaurant fire that started Saturday morning. SAFD responded to Sea Island located in the 10300 block of I-10 for a structure fire. When crews arrived on scene, they found the restaurant on fire and quickly put the flames out. There weren't any fires inside of the building.
KENS 5
'We will press charges': Man breaks into shop at Market Square and steals merchandise, owner says
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are investigating a break-in that occurred early Friday morning at a store in the Historic Market Square. Daniel Ramirez is the owner of Jesse's in the Mexican marketplace. Ramirez said at least two men broke into his shop through a glass window just before 4 a.m. Friday morning.
kurv.com
Five Teens In Custody For Deadly Drive-By Shooting In San Antonio
Five teens are now in custody for a deadly drive-by shooting in West Bexar County last week. Bexar County deputies arrested 17-year-old Johnny Bermea on Friday, along with two teens, ages 14 and 15. Two other suspects, also 14 and 15, were picked up after the shooting last Tuesday. The...
KSAT 12
Authorities ID woman hit, killed by vehicle on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle last week on the Northeast Side. Christie D. Castro, 46, died on the morning of Oct. 3 in the 6500 block of Randolph Boulevard, between O’Connor and Judson roads, authorities said. Her birthday was on Saturday.
KSAT 12
18-year-old hospitalized after hit-and-run, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage girl is hospitalized in serious condition after San Antonio police said she was struck by a truck on the Southeast Side. The incident happened at 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Southcross Ranch Road, according to SAPD. Police said the teen was...
A San Antonio Bar Stands Behind Age Limit of 30 Years Old
In a move that was made earlier this year, Bently's on Broadway and The Bar Horizons & More in San Antonio raised the age to enter their bars to 30 years old. The Bar Horizon now advertises itself as a place where "the grown and mature come to relax, play, eat and dance." The change has been effective since May and looks like it is here to stay.
