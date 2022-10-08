ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 2

seguintoday.com

Guadalupe County crowns new fair queen, court

(Seguin) – Guadalupe County has crowned its newest members of royalty. Leading that royal court for 2022-2023 is Harley Thornton – this year’s Guadalupe County Fair Queen. Thornton, a junior at Seguin High School, says the contest experience has been an incredible journey. “First, I did my...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Investigators looking into cause of restaurant fire

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Fire officials are looking into the cause of a restaurant fire that started Saturday morning. SAFD responded to Sea Island located in the 10300 block of I-10 for a structure fire. When crews arrived on scene, they found the restaurant on fire and quickly put the flames out. There weren't any fires inside of the building.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kurv.com

Five Teens In Custody For Deadly Drive-By Shooting In San Antonio

Five teens are now in custody for a deadly drive-by shooting in West Bexar County last week. Bexar County deputies arrested 17-year-old Johnny Bermea on Friday, along with two teens, ages 14 and 15. Two other suspects, also 14 and 15, were picked up after the shooting last Tuesday. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Authorities ID woman hit, killed by vehicle on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle last week on the Northeast Side. Christie D. Castro, 46, died on the morning of Oct. 3 in the 6500 block of Randolph Boulevard, between O’Connor and Judson roads, authorities said. Her birthday was on Saturday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

18-year-old hospitalized after hit-and-run, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A teenage girl is hospitalized in serious condition after San Antonio police said she was struck by a truck on the Southeast Side. The incident happened at 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Southcross Ranch Road, according to SAPD. Police said the teen was...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
US105

A San Antonio Bar Stands Behind Age Limit of 30 Years Old

In a move that was made earlier this year, Bently's on Broadway and The Bar Horizons & More in San Antonio raised the age to enter their bars to 30 years old. The Bar Horizon now advertises itself as a place where "the grown and mature come to relax, play, eat and dance." The change has been effective since May and looks like it is here to stay.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

