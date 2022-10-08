ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Off-duty Detroit police officer shot at, officials say

DETROIT – An off-duty police officer was shot at Monday morning on Detroit’s west side. Detroit police say one of their officers was shot at between 7 Mile and 8 Mile roads early in the morning. It appears that a police vehicle was hit by gunfire. It is...
Detroit News

Off-duty Detroit police officer injured in early Monday shooting

An off-duty Detroit police officer was wounded early Monday morning after suspects fired shots at the vehicle he and a woman were in, officials said. The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. in the 19400 block of Fielding Street near Evergreen and Seven Mile on the city's west side, police said.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man killed in drive-by shooting on city’s east side

DETROIT – A 50-year-old man was killed Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in Detroit. Commander Micheal McGinnis of the Detroit Police Department spoke to Local 4 about yet another shooting in the city, “we’re tired of all the gun violence,” he said. A 50-year-old male...
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 shot before crashing car on Detroit’s west side, police say

DETROIT – One person was killed and another was injured Monday morning in a shooting in Detroit. Detroit police tell Local 4 that a fatal shooting occurred early Monday morning in the area of Grand River Avenue and Telegraph Road on the city’s west side. Two people were reportedly shot near the intersection of Bennett and Fenton streets.
Detroit News

Detroit man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Dearborn hotel worker

A Detroit man was charged with murder Sunday in the shooting death of a Dearborn hotel employee. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis, 37, was arraigned on charges including premeditated first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and felonious assault Sunday by Judge Gene Hunt in Dearborn's 19th District Court. Police took Williams-Lewis...
fox2detroit.com

Police: Man and woman fatally shot Sunday on Detroit's west side

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting Sunday on the city's west side. Around 3:40 a.m. a woman was discovered shot inside a GMC Envoy at the intersection of Wadsworth and Meyers, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was...
The Oakland Press

Bloomfield Township cops recover stolen $100K construction vehicle in Detroit

Bloomfield Township police recently recovered stolen construction equipment valued at more than $100,000. The equipment, a newer model Kubota Skid Steer, was reported stolen from a company’s property in the 5000 block of Franklin Road on Oct. 6, police said. Detectives located and recovered the vehicle at a property in Detroit, and also spotted two other pieces of equipment on the property that had been reported stolen out of other jurisdictions, police said.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man charged in Dearborn hotel shooting, barricade

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a hotel employee in Downtown Dearborn earlier this week. Richard Lee Williams-Lewis, 34, was charged for fatally shooting a Hampton Inn employee and barricading himself in a hotel room for over seven hours on Oct. 6.
ClickOnDetroit.com

75-year-old man killed in Detroit house fire

DETROIT – A 75-year-old man was killed in a house fire in Detroit on Sunday. Officials say at about 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, a home in the area of Grand River Avenue and McTettle Street caught fire. The fire was reportedly spotted by a woman who saw flames while driving by, and then contacted authorities.
