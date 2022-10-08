Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man linked to body found, crime spree shot by Detroit police while fleeing under train, chief says
DETROIT – A man linked to the discovery of a body in February as well as a crime spree on Friday was shot by Detroit police officers Monday morning while trying to flee underneath a stopped train, the chief said. Previous incidents linked to this case. Detroit police Chief...
DEARBORN, Mich. — (AP) — A man accused of killing a suburban Detroit hotel employee and barricading himself in a room for hours was charged Sunday with murder and other crimes. Reichsrd Williams-Lewis, 34, was denied bond during an appearance in court. He is accused of fatally shooting...
ClickOnDetroit.com
DETROIT – An off-duty police officer was shot at Monday morning on Detroit’s west side. Detroit police say one of their officers was shot at between 7 Mile and 8 Mile roads early in the morning. It appears that a police vehicle was hit by gunfire. It is...
Detroit police continue to investigate this morning after a 50-year-old man was fatally injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon. The victim tried to escape but only drove a few blocks before crashing into a fence at nearby high school.
Detroit News
An off-duty Detroit police officer was wounded early Monday morning after suspects fired shots at the vehicle he and a woman were in, officials said. The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. in the 19400 block of Fielding Street near Evergreen and Seven Mile on the city's west side, police said.
Alleged murder suspect critically injured after police chase, officer-involved shooting on Detroit's southwest side
A Detroit police officer shot and wounded a suspect on the city’s southwest side. The suspect is reported to be in critical condition. WWJ’s Ryan Marshall is headed to the scene.
An off-duty Detroit police officer and his girlfriend were shot at while sitting in his car early Monday morning. Law enforcement is investigating to determine whether or not the attack was targeted.
ClickOnDetroit.com
DETROIT – A 50-year-old man was killed Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in Detroit. Commander Micheal McGinnis of the Detroit Police Department spoke to Local 4 about yet another shooting in the city, “we’re tired of all the gun violence,” he said. A 50-year-old male...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 shot before crashing car on Detroit’s west side, police say
DETROIT – One person was killed and another was injured Monday morning in a shooting in Detroit. Detroit police tell Local 4 that a fatal shooting occurred early Monday morning in the area of Grand River Avenue and Telegraph Road on the city’s west side. Two people were reportedly shot near the intersection of Bennett and Fenton streets.
Detroit News
A Detroit man was charged with murder Sunday in the shooting death of a Dearborn hotel employee. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis, 37, was arraigned on charges including premeditated first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and felonious assault Sunday by Judge Gene Hunt in Dearborn's 19th District Court. Police took Williams-Lewis...
fox2detroit.com
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting Sunday on the city's west side. Around 3:40 a.m. a woman was discovered shot inside a GMC Envoy at the intersection of Wadsworth and Meyers, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was...
The Oakland Press
Bloomfield Township cops recover stolen $100K construction vehicle in Detroit
Bloomfield Township police recently recovered stolen construction equipment valued at more than $100,000. The equipment, a newer model Kubota Skid Steer, was reported stolen from a company’s property in the 5000 block of Franklin Road on Oct. 6, police said. Detectives located and recovered the vehicle at a property in Detroit, and also spotted two other pieces of equipment on the property that had been reported stolen out of other jurisdictions, police said.
A 34-year-old Detroit man is facing first-degree murder and other charges after fatally shooting a man at a Dearborn hotel and barricading himself inside a room for more than seven hours.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of a 55-year-old Riverview man and injured others.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man charged in Dearborn hotel shooting, barricade
DEARBORN, Mich. – A Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a hotel employee in Downtown Dearborn earlier this week. Richard Lee Williams-Lewis, 34, was charged for fatally shooting a Hampton Inn employee and barricading himself in a hotel room for over seven hours on Oct. 6.
ClickOnDetroit.com
75-year-old man killed in Detroit house fire
DETROIT – A 75-year-old man was killed in a house fire in Detroit on Sunday. Officials say at about 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, a home in the area of Grand River Avenue and McTettle Street caught fire. The fire was reportedly spotted by a woman who saw flames while driving by, and then contacted authorities.
An adult female was discovered inside a GMC Envoy Sunday morning at approximately 3:40 a.m. in the area of Wadsworth and Meyers on Detroit’s westside. An adult male was also found fatally shot nearby.
Detroit police still searching for tips that lead to man caught on camera setting fire to house on city's west side
Police in Detroit are still searching for a suspect who they say set fire to a house on the city’s northwest side seven months ago. He was caught on camera dumping liquid on a house and then lighting it on fire.
Police report lays out case of elderly man locked in Birmingham basement
Neighbors who lived in the attached unit say that through their shared wall they could hear him knocking and groaning for about 20 minutes every day.
Police in Detroit are investigating after they say two people were shot and killed overnight. Police say they found the two victims near Wadsworth and Meyers on the city's westside Sunday morning.
