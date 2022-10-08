ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Hills, MI

DMac McDaniel
4d ago

I guess she finally came to realize that taking health care & reproductive rights away from women isn't a winning issue. Normal Republicans are being pushed out of the GOP in droves. They are being labeled 'RINOs' & 'traitors' by a fascist MAGA movement that bears no relation to conservatism. The party has been taken over by kooks & crazies that have nothing to offer but lies, misinformation, QAnon conspiracies & fake culture wars. As long as traditional Republicans cast votes for these nut jobs, you'll never get your party back on track.

OJ14
4d ago

Tudor has NO EXPERIENCE to jump in as Governor! try being a Mayor or city council, county commissioner something to get experience in government. NO platform either. She claims she will put a "Billion" into law enforcement. Tudor where does Michigan have a Billion dollar sitting around dog earned for that, how you gonna pay for it?? Michigan diserves good leadership, common solutions. We are seeing plenty of qinfractrution going on throughout our County as promised, bridges and roads. Whitmore is keeping her promises and creating jobs! Vote Blue all day.

Guest
4d ago

Tudor just does pass the smell test! Who is she really fronting for? Something just does not make me feel good about her! My party just failed me with this field of candidates. Someone needs to lead our party out of the mess we are in. I served for 20 years as a republican Legislator and experienced Never had such a bad slate of candidates for the top 3 Michigan offices! There are a lot good republicans that should be elected to theMichigan legislature this year . Do not punish them!

Related
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: 1.6 million Michigan voters have requested absentee ballots

Some 1.6 million voters in Michigan have requested absentee ballots, and more than 150,000 have already voted in the upcoming November 8 general election. The state is expecting high voter turnout because of several high-profile races and proposals — including a ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. A spokesperson for the Michigan Secretary of State office said Tuesday that the early absentee numbers point toward this being the most votes ever cast in the state for a governor’s race.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan religious leaders divided on abortion proposal

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Some Michigan religious leaders are backing Proposal 3, while others do not want it to pass. The proposed amendment would overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlaws abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions is prosecuted as manslaughter.
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Avid Michigan Election Denier Now an Employee in County Clerk’s Office

A Michigan election denying activist who once live-streamed a “Stop the Steal” protest outside the secretary of state’s house is now an employee of the Macomb County clerk office. Genevieve Peters “came out on top” of the hiring process, according to Macomb County’s Republican Clerk Anthony Forlini, who has defended the hiring. He also said she wouldn’t directly be working on administering the midterm election next month. Peters was present at the protest that preceded the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and has made a name for herself as a vehement 2020 election denier, claiming she believes Donald Trump was the rightful winner. “There is no way that anybody else but Trump won by a landslide,” she claimed to a Lansing-based TV station at the time.Read it at Detroit News
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WLNS

GOP calls for investigation into 2016 deal made by Gilchrist

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Republican ticket aiming for the governor’s office is calling for a special investigation of the current Lieutenant governor Garlin Gilchrist. Their claim stems from a land deal that Gilchrist made back in 2016 when he worked for the city of Detroit. His opponent in the midterm election, Shane Hernandez claims […]
DETROIT, MI
Gretchen Whitmer
wkar.org

Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon face their first debate this week

Michigan’s major gubernatorial contenders head for their first face-to-face debate this week. Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon square off in Grand Rapids on Thursday, Oct. 13. The candidates meet again Oct. 25 at Oakland University. Both candidates will take questions at the Detroit Economic...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Michigan school boards primed for more heated debates

Two years ago, while COVID was raging through Michigan, so were the battles at local school board meetings. Across the state, volunteer board members who typically pored over budgets and contracts struggled to contend with a vocal public sharply divided over mask mandates and online learning.Those particular battles have subsided, but the political passions they ignited haven’t. On the contrary, the groups that rallied community support around defending or fighting COVID...
MICHIGAN STATE
whtc.com

Local State House Candidate Downplays Report on His Past

LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 10, 2022) – A Holland man who would like to break the Republican stronghold on the Lakeshore’s state legislative delegation has downplayed a report about his past. Lansing-based MIRS News reported on Friday that Larry Jackson, running as the Democratic nominee for the November...
HOLLAND, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

School board candidate, local Republicans take aim at Howell library

I don’t think many dreamed our county’s libraries would become a point of political contention with anyone, but it seems libraries in general — and the Howell Carnegie District Library in particular — are coming under fire from some Livingston County Republicans and at least one Howell school board candidate.
HOWELL, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.

Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer-Dixon pivot as election nears

Good morning. Today is Sunday. The pivot from the August primary election to the November general election is something you want to keep your eye on. Our politics team has an update on the different tactics Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are taking a month out from the election.
MICHIGAN STATE

