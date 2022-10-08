I guess she finally came to realize that taking health care & reproductive rights away from women isn't a winning issue. Normal Republicans are being pushed out of the GOP in droves. They are being labeled 'RINOs' & 'traitors' by a fascist MAGA movement that bears no relation to conservatism. The party has been taken over by kooks & crazies that have nothing to offer but lies, misinformation, QAnon conspiracies & fake culture wars. As long as traditional Republicans cast votes for these nut jobs, you'll never get your party back on track.
Tudor has NO EXPERIENCE to jump in as Governor! try being a Mayor or city council, county commissioner something to get experience in government. NO platform either. She claims she will put a "Billion" into law enforcement. Tudor where does Michigan have a Billion dollar sitting around dog earned for that, how you gonna pay for it?? Michigan diserves good leadership, common solutions. We are seeing plenty of qinfractrution going on throughout our County as promised, bridges and roads. Whitmore is keeping her promises and creating jobs! Vote Blue all day.
Tudor just does pass the smell test! Who is she really fronting for? Something just does not make me feel good about her! My party just failed me with this field of candidates. Someone needs to lead our party out of the mess we are in. I served for 20 years as a republican Legislator and experienced Never had such a bad slate of candidates for the top 3 Michigan offices! There are a lot good republicans that should be elected to theMichigan legislature this year . Do not punish them!
