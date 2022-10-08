ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Woman tells New York Times Herschel Walker asked her to have second abortion

By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YGdVJ_0iQu0lO100

(CNN) -- The woman who said Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion, setting off a controversy that has rocked his campaign, told The New York Times that the Republican nominee asked her to terminate a second pregnancy two years later.

She refused the request, and their relationship ended, she told the Times, which said it was withholding the name of the woman. Walker was unmarried at the time. Their son, she said, is now 10 years old.

Walker, who said in May he supports a full ban on abortions, with no exceptions, has denied an earlier report from The Daily Beast, in which the woman first alleged that the former football star reimbursed her for an abortion she sought at his urging.

Speaking to the Times, the woman said she decided to come forward with new details about her relationship with Walker after his Republican allies rallied around him in the aftermath of the first report.

The Times said that interviews it conducted with the woman and documents provided to the newspaper "together corroborate and expand upon an account about her abortion first published on Monday in The Daily Beast. The Times also independently confirmed details with custody records filed in family court in New York and interviewed a friend of the woman to whom she had described the abortion and her eventual breakup with Mr. Walker as those events occurred."

CNN has not independently confirmed the woman's allegation about the abortion or that Walker urged her to terminate a second pregnancy.

CNN has reached out to the Walker campaign for comment. The Times left messages Friday afternoon with Walker's spokesman and campaign manager.

Walker vehemently denied the initial report about paying for the abortion in the Daily Beast, in the "strongest possible words" and said it was a "flat-out lie."

The Georgia race between Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is among the most competitive Senate contests on the 2022 midterm slate and could be instrumental in deciding control of the evenly divided chamber. Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the GOP nomination in May despite some Republicans' concerns about past allegations that he threatened women with violence. Walker has denied at least one of those allegations and has spoken publicly and written about his struggles with mental illness.

With the stakes set so high, Republican groups have vowed not to abandon Walker, even as the scandal sent his campaign scrambling. Campaign manager Scott Paradise, addressing staff earlier this week, acknowledged that the initial Daily Beast report was a setback, but pointed to Trump's victory in 2016 -- despite the initial backlash to the release of the "Access Hollywood" tape in which he spoke crudely about groping women -- as evidence that Walker remained a viable candidate.

Warnock has mostly refused to weigh in on the allegation, dodging a question about its implications earlier this week.

"I'll let the pundits decide how they think it will impact the race," the senator said, before pivoting to his broader message on abortion rights. "But I have been consistent in my view that a patient's room is too narrow and cramped a space for a woman, her doctor, and the government. ... And my opponent, on the other hand, is talking about a nationwide ban with no exceptions."

The Times, like The Daily Beast, reported that Walker gave the woman a check for $700 for the procedure, which took place at a clinic in Atlanta. According to both outlets, Walker also sent the woman a "get well" card afterward.

Earlier Friday, Walker's campaign split from its political director, Taylor Crowe, over suspicions that he was leaking information to the media, two people familiar with the matter told CNN. Crowe did not respond to multiple requests for comment from CNN. It is unclear if there were other factors at play or if the move had any connection to the abortion allegations.

Though Walker's campaign remains otherwise intact and his support from national Republicans has stayed in place, one of his own sons, Christian Walker, 23, a conservative social media influencer, has turned on him.

"Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one. He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it," Christian Walker tweeted shortly after the Daily Beast report was published on Monday, the first in a series of posts denouncing his father. "I'm done."

Walker has brushed off that criticism, saying at a Thursday news conference of his adult son, "He's a great little man. I love him to death. And you know what, I will always love him, no matter what my son says."

Christian Walker has not responded to an email and social media messages from CNN seeking comment on his criticism of his father.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Hannity Stuns Herschel Walker by Pressing Him on Abortion

Barely two hours after The Daily Beast broke the news that Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, the vehemently anti-abortion rights Senate candidate appeared on Fox News’ Hannity for what he thought would be an easy denial. It didn’t go exactly as planned. Sean...
GEORGIA STATE
HipHopWired

Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child

The woman who claimed that Herschel Walker paid for her to have an abortion in a report earlier in the week confirmed to the same outlet that she is currently the mother to a child the two had afterward. She made the confirmation after Walker called her initial statements a "flat-out lie". The post Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
People

Who Is Christian Walker, Son of Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker?

The 23-year-old son of Herschel Walker is an aspiring social media star who publicly broke ties with his famous father on Monday Christian Walker has been a vocal supporter of his father, Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker — until now. Following a Daily Beast report on Monday alleging that Herschel Walker once paid a woman to have an abortion, Christian, 23 — an aspiring right-wing social media star — took to Twitter to accuse his dad of being an absentee father and a perpetual liar. "Every family member of...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Trump defends Herschel Walker after abortion report

Former President Trump on Tuesday backed Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker’s denial of a Daily Beast report suggesting he paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009 after they conceived a child. “Hershel Walker is being slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media and obviously, the Democrats,”...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

New twist in Herschel Walker abortion scandal

A new report shows Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker urged his ex-girlfriend to have a second abortion after allegedly paying for the first one. Meantime, the Justice Department tells Trump’s legal team it suspects he still has some documents. Plus, a Georgia prosecutor is seeking testimony from Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich in the 2020 election probe. And as the first week of testimony wraps in the Oath Keepers sedition trial, the jury learns the group’s leader urged the former President to invoke the Insurrection Act.Oct. 8, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Election State#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#The Walker#Georgia Senate#The New York Times#Republican#The Daily Beast#Cnn
Business Insider

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock blasts GOP opponent Herschel Walker over campaign tumult: 'We have seen some disturbing things'

Raphael Warnock called out Herschel Walker after a campaign appearance on Friday, per the AJC. Warnock said that Walker's campaign tumult centered on abortion shows "a disturbing pattern." "It raises real questions about who is actually ready to represent the people of Georgia," he said. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock on...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Axios

Republicans double down on Herschel Walker

Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Reno

Former President Donald Trump stumps for Nevada Republicans at Minden rally

MINDEN, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — Former President Donald Trump held a rally in northern Nevada Saturday night to stump for several Republican candidates ahead of the November election. Many GOP dignitaries and candidates spoke ahead of Trump's speech including Adam Laxalt, Joe Lombardo, Mark Amodei, Sigal Chattah, Jim...
NEVADA STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Former President Trump endorses Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran for Congress

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Congressional Candidate and Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran. In a statement posted to Trump’s Truth Social account, he said Moran would make an “outstanding” representative for the district. “As the Judge of Smith County, Nathaniel is a Proven Conservative who knows how to Lower Taxes, […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
108K+
Followers
20K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy