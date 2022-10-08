ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ClutchPoints

Way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft

The 2022-23 season has not even started but basketball fans and scouts are already talking about the 2023 NBA Draft. That’s especially true after seeing two consensus top prospects in this year’s cycle, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, put up big numbers in a pair of exhibition games in Las Vegas this past week. Here, we’ll have our initial, way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
NBA
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls at Raptors (10.08.22)

The Bulls visit the Great White North this evening to meet up with the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for their third of four preseason contests. Chicago looks to keep rolling after a 131-113 thumping of the Denver Nuggets at the United Center Friday night, while the Raptors hit the hardwood coming off a 116-100 loss to the Rockets in Houston. Chicago sports a 1-1 mark on the preseason, while Toronto sits 2-1.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

WATCH: Javonte Green turns heads with assertive dunk

Bulls basketball is back. With that, the phrase inevitably becomes – Javonte Green dunks are back. They're already out in classic, emphatic Green style in the preseason. The third-year, 6-foot-4 swiss army knife showed off his vertical and horizontal leap during Sunday's game against the Raptors. Watch Green take...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Suns: Jock Landale Has A Big Opportunity To Secure Backup Center Spot

Jock Landale has been a huge bright spot for the Phoenix Suns so far this offseason. Sunday night’s loss to the Adelaide 36ers obviously took a lot of the news in Phoenix with a 134-124 upset in a preseason scrimmage to begin their 2022-23 season play. However, one thing that was noted heavily going into the game, was how will the Sun’s new bench depth be handled throughout the preseason and which players will head coach Monty Williams plug in and out on the court.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports Chicago

Drummond adding 3-point shot to offensive repertoire

Don't look now: But Andre Drummond might be adding the 3-point shot to his repertoire in his first season with the Chicago Bulls. It goes beyond the 3-for-3 3-point shooting night the veteran center had in the Bulls' 115-98 preseason win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. No, Drummond...
CHICAGO, IL
#The Chicago Bulls#The Denver Nuggets
NBA

AD Shines, Ryan Catches Fire in Lakers' Win Over Warriors

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Patrick Beverley all sat out for the second straight game — but Anthony Davis was very much back. In his return from missing two preseason tilts due to lower back tightness, Davis appeared unbothered, dropping 28 points in just 21 minutes while leading the Lakers to a 124-121 victory over Golden State.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Bulls Show Dominance in First Preseason Win Over Nuggets

The Chicago Bulls (1-1) were clicking on all cylinders in their 131-113 victory over the Denver Nuggets (0-2) to claim their first preseason win. Chicago entered Friday's game against Denver hoping to clean up some of the mistakes from their preseason opener. The Bulls allowed 70 points in the first half Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans and the offense was stagnant.
CHICAGO, IL
KTLA

Timberwolves 119, Clippers 117

Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points, six assists and six rebounds in his preseason debut to lead visiting Minnesota. Naz Reid had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, while Bryn Forbes added 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting on 3-pointers. Anthony Edwards had 14 points. John Wall led the Clippers with 20 points. Paul George […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports Chicago

Donovan downplays call to start Green over Williams

Billy Donovan started Javonte Green over Patrick Williams in Friday night’s exhibition victory over the Denver Nuggets. Just don’t call it a demotion. “To me, it’s a preseason game. I don’t view it that way. I don’t think Patrick does either. The last thing I would call it would be a demotion,” the Chicago Bulls’ coach said. “Patrick was the fourth player taken in the draft. That’s not his fault. He’s here to help our team in any way he can help our team, whether he comes off the bench or starts.”
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Eberflus changing Bears practice to kick start team

It’s only been five weeks, but the Bears have already developed a troubling trend of starting games slowly. Whether it’s pre-snap issues on offense, or getting run over on defense, it’s been rough for the team in the first half. They’re averaging only 7.8 points over the first two quarters (tied for 26th in the NFL), while surrendering 16 points (tied for 30th). In the second half, the offense still isn’t great, but it’s better, averaging 9.4 points (tied for 19th). The big improvement is on the defensive side, where the team has limited opponents to 5.2 points (fifth-best in the NFL).
CHICAGO, IL
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail Blazers

After qualifying for the NBA Playoffs for eight straight seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers went into full rebuilding mode with a 27-55 record last season. However, Portland looks to turn things around rather quickly after trading for Jerami Grant and signing free agent Gary Payton II.
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks trade Riley Stillman to Vancouver

The Blackhawks have traded defenseman Riley Stillman to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Jason Dickinson and a second-round pick in 2024, the team announced late Friday night. Dickinson has a $2.65 million cap hit for the next two seasons while Stillman has a $1.35 million cap hit over...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

