Ja Morant dunks, rookie dance moves highlight Memphis Grizzlies open practice
If rising ticket sales weren't already an indication of increased Memphis Grizzlies appeal, Sunday's open practice sure was. The crowd inside of FedExForum rivaled that of any past Grizzlies open practice. “I’ve been doing this for 19 years here in Memphis, and I’ve never seen a crowd like this for...
Way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft
The 2022-23 season has not even started but basketball fans and scouts are already talking about the 2023 NBA Draft. That’s especially true after seeing two consensus top prospects in this year’s cycle, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, put up big numbers in a pair of exhibition games in Las Vegas this past week. Here, we’ll have our initial, way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
NBA・
Nuggets Sign Recent Magic And Warriors Player
On Monday, the Denver Nuggets announced that they have signed Chasson Randle. The veteran point guard most recently played in the NBA for the Orlando Magic in 2021 and the Golden State Warriors in 2020.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Raptors (10.08.22)
The Bulls visit the Great White North this evening to meet up with the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for their third of four preseason contests. Chicago looks to keep rolling after a 131-113 thumping of the Denver Nuggets at the United Center Friday night, while the Raptors hit the hardwood coming off a 116-100 loss to the Rockets in Houston. Chicago sports a 1-1 mark on the preseason, while Toronto sits 2-1.
WATCH: Javonte Green turns heads with assertive dunk
Bulls basketball is back. With that, the phrase inevitably becomes – Javonte Green dunks are back. They're already out in classic, emphatic Green style in the preseason. The third-year, 6-foot-4 swiss army knife showed off his vertical and horizontal leap during Sunday's game against the Raptors. Watch Green take...
Orlando Magic Sign Recent Los Angeles Clippers Player
On Saturday, the Orlando Magic announced the signing of Jay Scrubb. The 22-year-old played in 18 games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season.
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields unsurprisingly defends Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Week 5 started out as bad as it possibly could have for the Chicago Bears. Going down 21-3 in a hurry and looking like it was only going to get worse, the Bears had their backs up against a wall. However, second-year quarterback Justin Fields wasn’t about to let that happen.
The Chicago Blackhawks made an interesting late night trade
The Chicago Blackhawks are clearly going to be an active team for a while. Kyle Davidson is a general manager that is strongly committed to building this team in the most painful way which is often the right way. Nothing good in life comes easy. They are trying to make...
Mavs Could Reportedly Sign Former Nuggets Player
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks could sign former Denver Nuggets guard Facu Campazzo.
Report: Lakers give injury update ahead of Sunday matchup vs. Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without veterans LeBron James, Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook in their preseason game against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. The players were expected to rest in this game as the team prepares for its regular season opener. While Beverley, James and Westbrook...
Yardbarker
Suns: Jock Landale Has A Big Opportunity To Secure Backup Center Spot
Jock Landale has been a huge bright spot for the Phoenix Suns so far this offseason. Sunday night’s loss to the Adelaide 36ers obviously took a lot of the news in Phoenix with a 134-124 upset in a preseason scrimmage to begin their 2022-23 season play. However, one thing that was noted heavily going into the game, was how will the Sun’s new bench depth be handled throughout the preseason and which players will head coach Monty Williams plug in and out on the court.
Drummond adding 3-point shot to offensive repertoire
Don't look now: But Andre Drummond might be adding the 3-point shot to his repertoire in his first season with the Chicago Bulls. It goes beyond the 3-for-3 3-point shooting night the veteran center had in the Bulls' 115-98 preseason win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. No, Drummond...
NBA
AD Shines, Ryan Catches Fire in Lakers' Win Over Warriors
LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Patrick Beverley all sat out for the second straight game — but Anthony Davis was very much back. In his return from missing two preseason tilts due to lower back tightness, Davis appeared unbothered, dropping 28 points in just 21 minutes while leading the Lakers to a 124-121 victory over Golden State.
Yardbarker
Bulls Show Dominance in First Preseason Win Over Nuggets
The Chicago Bulls (1-1) were clicking on all cylinders in their 131-113 victory over the Denver Nuggets (0-2) to claim their first preseason win. Chicago entered Friday's game against Denver hoping to clean up some of the mistakes from their preseason opener. The Bulls allowed 70 points in the first half Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans and the offense was stagnant.
Timberwolves 119, Clippers 117
Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points, six assists and six rebounds in his preseason debut to lead visiting Minnesota. Naz Reid had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, while Bryn Forbes added 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting on 3-pointers. Anthony Edwards had 14 points. John Wall led the Clippers with 20 points. Paul George […]
'Winners win': Draymond believes punch won't affect Warriors' goal
SAN FRANCISCO -- The road to repeating as champions isn't supposed to go like this. There are bumps, there are potholes and there are wrong turns. Then there's this, a situation that can swerve the team bus off the road with no turning back. Will the leaked video of Draymond...
Donovan downplays call to start Green over Williams
Billy Donovan started Javonte Green over Patrick Williams in Friday night’s exhibition victory over the Denver Nuggets. Just don’t call it a demotion. “To me, it’s a preseason game. I don’t view it that way. I don’t think Patrick does either. The last thing I would call it would be a demotion,” the Chicago Bulls’ coach said. “Patrick was the fourth player taken in the draft. That’s not his fault. He’s here to help our team in any way he can help our team, whether he comes off the bench or starts.”
Eberflus changing Bears practice to kick start team
It’s only been five weeks, but the Bears have already developed a troubling trend of starting games slowly. Whether it’s pre-snap issues on offense, or getting run over on defense, it’s been rough for the team in the first half. They’re averaging only 7.8 points over the first two quarters (tied for 26th in the NFL), while surrendering 16 points (tied for 30th). In the second half, the offense still isn’t great, but it’s better, averaging 9.4 points (tied for 19th). The big improvement is on the defensive side, where the team has limited opponents to 5.2 points (fifth-best in the NFL).
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail Blazers
After qualifying for the NBA Playoffs for eight straight seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers went into full rebuilding mode with a 27-55 record last season. However, Portland looks to turn things around rather quickly after trading for Jerami Grant and signing free agent Gary Payton II.
Blackhawks trade Riley Stillman to Vancouver
The Blackhawks have traded defenseman Riley Stillman to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Jason Dickinson and a second-round pick in 2024, the team announced late Friday night. Dickinson has a $2.65 million cap hit for the next two seasons while Stillman has a $1.35 million cap hit over...
