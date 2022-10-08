Read full article on original website
Police: Shots fired outside Battle Creek Central football game
No one was injured when shots were fired in a parking lot outside Battle Creek Central High School's football game Friday evening, bringing the game to an early stop, according to Battle Creek police.
Hastings man out $20k after contractor never finishes work
The contractor, Kyle Ziegler, has not responded to FOX17’s requests for an interview, but allegedly called the homeowner, Jeremy Teeple, after we reached out this week.
WILX-TV
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
KDPS officer dies after battle with leukemia
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and the community are mourning the loss of an officer.
wkzo.com
One in hospital after Friday shooting in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, October 7, that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to numerous calls for gunshots in the 1100 block of Lake Street in Kalamazoo. While officers...
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 7 rewind: Pair of undefeated, state-ranked teams fall
It was a rough night for a pair of undefeated, state-ranked Grand Rapids area football teams Friday. West Catholic and Belding both suffered its first losses of the season.
Kalamazoo man arrested for threatening officers with axe, police say
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo man was arrested Sunday after police say he threatened officers with an axe. Police were dispatched to the man’s residence in the 1900 block of West D Avenue at 3:35 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, because he was reportedly suspected in an earlier crime, according to a news release from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.
Michigan passengers flee Amtrak train after 19-hour trip
Two Amtrak trains scheduled to run from Michigan to Chicago dealt with several issues and delays over the weekend, which made for a 19-hour trip.
13 people hospitalized in van crash near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A crash near Jackson hospitalized 13 people early Sunday, as one of the vehicles was a van holding 10 people, officials said. Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:15 a.m., Oct. 9 to Lee and South Portage roads in Leoni Township east of Jackson, said Mike Jester, director of Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
Battle Creek police, fire help get pickup out of river
Firefighters used an engine and a boat to help get a truck out of the Battle Creek River after it swerved to miss a deer Saturday morning.
Police: Victim shows up to hospital after Kalamazoo shooting
A victim showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting Friday evening in Kalamazoo, police say.
Garage fire spreads to neighboring property in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – Kalamazoo firefighters battled a garage fire that spread to another garage right next-door on Sunday afternoon. Fire crews responded to the report of a garage fire on the 1200 block of Homecrest Avenue at 3:32 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, according to a news release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
Battle Creek man arrested after assault, shooting, high-speed chase
Police chased the suspect into Bedford Township, approximately seven miles away, and then back into the city. The chase exceeded speeds of 100 mph.
WWMTCw
Three siblings in double murder case, mobile nuisance parties & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. McDonalds to start selling Happy Meals to adults, but with a twist. McDonald’s is collaborating with a popular streetwear brand to sell happy meals to adults!. Monday, customers were able to order the new...
Battle Creek first responders remove pickup truck from river
Firefighters in Battle Creek helped the Battle Creek Police Department remove a pickup truck from a river Saturday.
$10,000 in cash stolen from unlocked car in Michigan, police say
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – Nearly $10,000 of cash was stolen from an unlocked car earlier this year. The cash was stolen from vehicle parked in the 7000 block of 6 Mile Road, near I Drive South in Calhoun County’s Newton Township, Michigan State Police said in a news release sent Oct. 10.
Master farriers are ‘aging out’ in Michigan — and it’s not good news for horses
On a balmy morning in mid-July under a tent in the middle of a field in Litchfield, the flies taunting his horses, Jason Spieth is crossing his fingers that rain would stay away so he can teach his final clinic of the season to earnest horse owners on how to trim and shoe their animals. Spieth, a certified master farrier and owner of the Michigan Horseshoeing Institute, pretty much lives by the old adage “no hoof,...
WWMTCw
Fireplace, new gathering space planned for South Haven park
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven could soon gain a year-round gathering space and fireplace, pending the success of a crowdfunding campaign. If the campaign, through Patronicity, reaches $40,000 by Dec. 2, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, also known as MEDC, will fund a matching grant for the project, state officials said.
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
Police arrest Battle Creek man for kidnapping, holding woman hostage
Police arrested a Battle Creek man who’s accused of kidnapping a woman he knows and holding her against her will with a handgun.
