Battle Creek, MI

WILX-TV

Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
wkzo.com

One in hospital after Friday shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, October 7, that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to numerous calls for gunshots in the 1100 block of Lake Street in Kalamazoo. While officers...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

13 people hospitalized in van crash near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A crash near Jackson hospitalized 13 people early Sunday, as one of the vehicles was a van holding 10 people, officials said. Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:15 a.m., Oct. 9 to Lee and South Portage roads in Leoni Township east of Jackson, said Mike Jester, director of Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
JACKSON, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Master farriers are ‘aging out’ in Michigan — and it’s not good news for horses

On a balmy morning in mid-July under a tent in the middle of a field in Litchfield, the flies taunting his horses, Jason Spieth is crossing his fingers that rain would stay away so he can teach his final clinic of the season to earnest horse owners on how to trim and shoe their animals. Spieth, a certified master farrier and owner of the Michigan Horseshoeing Institute, pretty much lives by the old adage “no hoof,...
LITCHFIELD, MI
WWMTCw

Fireplace, new gathering space planned for South Haven park

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven could soon gain a year-round gathering space and fireplace, pending the success of a crowdfunding campaign. If the campaign, through Patronicity, reaches $40,000 by Dec. 2, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, also known as MEDC, will fund a matching grant for the project, state officials said.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI

