Napa County, CA

2 injured after wine truck flips over on Napa County highway

By Adelmi Ysita
 2 days ago

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – A large amount of wine was spilled on CA-121 in Napa Friday afternoon following a three-vehicle collision, according to a Facebook post from Cal Fire.

One of the vehicles involved in the collision was found on its side in a vineyard, leaking wine into a ditch. Fish and Wildlife and Napa County Environment were notified.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hqH2u_0iQu05as00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QtOyG_0iQu05as00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2adkH5_0iQu05as00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lsRAj_0iQu05as00

CHP reported an overturned tractor trailer collision with injuries around 3:30p. m. Friday. Two individuals were transported to a nearby hospital.

Lanes closures were reported after the incident. As of 4 p.m., all lanes have reopened.

