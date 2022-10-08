Read full article on original website
Related
kcur.org
Two brothers found a home for artisanal Mexican garments in Kansas City's Crossroads
A handmade Mexican garment company led by brothers Jonathan and Joseph Garvey is quickly making the leap from First Friday pop up to Crossroads storefront — announcing the debut of a permanent home for the shop next week. Pancho’s Blanket — which partners with artisans in Tlaxcala, Mexico, to...
martincitytelegraph.com
A place to stay in downtown Martin City: Decorator opens AirBnB
If you’re looking for a location landmark, “Right across from Jess and Jim’s” in Martin City is a pretty good one. Every carnivore in the metro area knows the famous steakhouse. And right across the street is the Little Green Acre. A century old, the clapboard...
KMBC.com
Browne's Irish Marketplace celebrates 135 years in Kansas City
The Guinness was flowing and fiddles were playing as Browne's Irish marketplace celebrated an impressive milestone. The business at West 33rd and Pennsylvania in Kansas City, Missouri, is 135 years old, making it the world's oldest Irish business outside of Ireland. It opened in 1887 and spans five generations. It’s...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Kansas City
There are many exciting, engaging and creative things to do in Kansas City, Missouri. A city of fountains, barbecues and roots in jazz music, it went through a renaissance in the 1920s that set these traditions up to be a permanent part of the culture. The city’s jazz history began in the 1920s and 30s and created the iconic 18th and Vine districts packed with more than 40 jazz bars and clubs and the American Jazz Museum. After getting your fill of music, head to a barbecue joint.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCTV 5
Overland Park listed as one of safest cities for trick-or-treating
OVERLAND Park, Kan. (KCTV) - As Halloween approaches, Overland Park is receiving high praise in a report on the safest cities for trick-or-treating. A new report from Chamber of Commerce has the Kansas City suburb in a tie for 15th among safest cities to trick-or-treat in across America. The study factored in pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, sex offenders and law enforcement presence, all on a per 100,000 residents basis.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park welcomes soon-to-open Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital
Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital will celebrate its official opening this week, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for Wednesday afternoon. Where exactly: The hospital operates at 11325 College Blvd. The hospital neighbors a number of other medical facilities, including the College Park Family Care Center and Element Imaging. The hospital is...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
KCTV 5
‘It’s not worth it’: Family of construction worker killed shares plea to stop drinking and driving
Quick changes with the weather into the new work week ahead Kansas City. Chilly air sticks around tonight but it won’t be as cold as Saturday morning with lows dipping down into the low to mid 40s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
RECIPE: Pickled red onion
Carey Wickersham joined Laura Laiben from the Culinary Center of Kansas City to bring insights on the pickled red onion.
kcur.org
Kansas City election guide: What voters need to know about the 2022 ballot
Missouri’s General Election ballot is chock-full of important issues and candidates to consider. For Kansas City voters, three KC-specific ballot questions also merit attention. Questions 1 and 2 are bond measures to upgrade pools and parks, to renovate the Kansas City Convention Center and to help fund more affordable housing. They don’t require a tax increase but do require a super majority to pass.
Kansas City, Kansas, barbecue restaurant cuts list price in search for new owner
To lure more potential buyers, Jones Bar-B-Q has slashed the sales price in half for the Kansas City, Kansas, restaurant business.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Lenexa, KS
Lenexa, Kansas is known for various things. The Great Lenexa Barbecue Battle brings barbecue masters from all over to compete for the championship every year. Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee Paul Rudd and professional wrestler Baron Corbin grew up there. Something the town is known primarily by locals for, however, is the restaurants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kcur.org
Soak up Kansas City's fall colors with these scenic drives and day trips
Now that we’ve had our first official taste of fall in Kansas City, we're ready to indulge in all our favorite aspects of autumn. As the trees begin to change from green to vibrant reds, browns, yellows and oranges, it’s the perfect time to find a scenic byway and take a drive. Whether you’re Sunday cruisin’ or taking a drive on a random Tuesday, getting out in nature and watching something other than a screen will do you some good.
Kansas City family out thousands after they say contractor botched retaining wall job
A Kansas City couple says they hired Sean Gasaway, owner of Jefe LLC, to build a retention wall, but his botched job cost them big.
fox4kc.com
Lane striping plans begin Monday in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — The city of Olathe announced that will have intermittent lane closures starting Monday. The closure will start at 119th Street from Renner to Strang Line and will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow lane striping. Intermittent ramp closures will also occur in...
fox4kc.com
RECIPE: Cuban black bean, sausage soup
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Our FOX4 Carey Wickersham joined Laura Laiben from the Culinary Center of Kansas City to help kick off soup season as the weather starts to get cool. 2 cans (15 ounces each) of black beans, rinsed and drained. 2 cups chicken broth, reduced-sodium. 1 can...
Two people shot at Kansas City, Kansas park Friday evening
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Friday evening at Eisenhower Park.
Cheap CVS, Walgreens deals available Oct. 9-15
Some of the cheapest deals at CVS and Walgreens starting October 9 include toothpaste and Halloween candy.
Best Kansas City-area grocery deals Oct. 5-Oct. 11
Kansas City grocery stores Aldi, Hy-Vee, and Price Chopper are offering these, and other deals, Oct. 5-11.
inkansascity.com
Your Guide to Kansas City Ghost Tours and Haunted Houses
Jack-o-lanterns are starting to peer out from porches all over the metro, ghostly decorations are going up, and it’s officially time to plan this year’s spooky season. Whether you’re looking for eerie Halloween experiences that will get your blood pumping or family-friendly fun that will get everyone in the spirit of the holiday of tricks and treats, we’ve got you covered. Here’s your guide to spooky ghost tours and nail-biting haunted houses around the Kansas City metro.
Comments / 0