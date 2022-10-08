Read full article on original website
Fall Is Beautiful at The Bountiful Ridge Golf Course in The Bountiful HillsS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
The Judge Michael Kwan Lecture Series Featured Dr. Frank Wu As Its First SpeakerS. F. MoriTaylorsville, UT
Indigenous People's Art Market Will Sell Items In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
City Creek Canyon in Salt Lake City Is A Beautiful AreaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Homelessness Was The Subject Of A Press Conference At Pioneer ParkS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
kslsports.com
Kyle Whittingham: SC This Week, It Doesn’t Get Any Easier
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes came up short in their big Top 25 matchup with UCLA last weekend and head coach Kyle Whittingham noted it doesn’t get any easier for his team with SC rolling into town. In his Monday press conference Whittingham acknowledged there are things to be fixed- specifically on defense and special teams if Utah wants to make a run at its second Pac-12 Title. Whittingham also knows those fixes need to happen now ahead of a game that quite literally could determine what the 2022 season ends up being for the Utes.
kslsports.com
Clark Phillips III Records Pick-Six In Consecutive Games
SALT LAKE CITY – Clark Phillips III still gave his all despite Utah trailing late against UCLA by getting an interception and returning it 80 yards for a touchdown. It’s the second consecutive game that Clark Phillips has recorded a pick-six after having three interceptions last week against Oregon State. The preseason All-American has two pick-sixes this season and five interceptions. The defensive touchdown cut UCLA’s lead to 42-32 with 30 seconds remaining in the game.
uiargonaut.com
Vandals can’t carry momentum past first set, lose to Weber State 3-1
After losing four straight games, three of which were at home, the Vandals looked to turn their luck around against the 9-6 Weber State Wildcats. The Wildcats came into the game on a three-game winning streak, and it showed as they came out with the 3-1 win despite a valiant effort from the Vandals.
kslsports.com
Southern Utah’s Comeback Falls Short Against Tarleton
SALT LAKE CITY – The Southern Utah football fell short in its comeback attempt against Western Athletic Conference foe Tarleton. The Thunderbirds hosted the Texans at Eccles Coliseum in Cedar City, Utah on Saturday, October 8. SUU fell to Tarleton, 42-40. After trailing by four points at halftime, 14-10,...
kslsports.com
Salt Lake Stars Moving To Maverick Center
SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Stars will play their home games at Maverik Center for the 2022-23 season. The Jazz G League affiliate announced the move on Monday after spending the last several seasons playing at the Salt Lake Community College Redwood Campus. “The Stars look...
kslsports.com
Dynamic Win Shows Potential Of Young Utah State Team
LOGAN, Utah – 60 minutes of football is what Utah State was finally able to produce and with it came a much needed win for the beleaguered Aggies. Riding a four game losing streak and in desperate need of a break, USU finally appeared to find the spark that has been missing for the early portion of the schedule.
kslsports.com
Kyle Whittingham: We Now Have To Bounce Back
PASADENA, CA- Not much went the way the Utes would have like them to in Pasadena. Head coach Kyle Whittingham acknowledged a mixed bag performance- some good, some…not so good, but made clear Utah football needs to bounce back. What Whittingham said in his post-game press conference is true....
kslsports.com
Cam Rising Runs In TD, Gets Two-Point Conversion Against UCLA
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s big Pac-12 showdown against UCLA is starting to look like an offensive shootout after Cam Rising ran in a touchdown. UCLA started with the ball and easily scored a touchdown. Cam Rising led Utah down the field with big throws and running, which ended the drive with a six-yard TD run. With Utah trailing 21-16 after the TD, the Utes elected to go for two. Rising ran in the two-point conversion to trim the Bruins’ lead to 21-18 with 5:01 remaining in the third quarter.
kslsports.com
Cam Rising Powers Into End Zone For Second Rushing TD
SALT LAKE CITY – For the second straight time in the game and on consecutive drives, Utah quarterback Cam Rising scored a rushing touchdown against UCLA. It took Utah 10 plays to find the end zone but Cam Rising scored on a nine-yard run. The Utes trailed UCLA 28-25 with 11:39 remaining in the game. It’s the second rushing touchdown of the game for Rising and the sixth this season.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Announces Dark Mode Game Versus USC
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football has announced that the upcoming game against USC will be the annual Dark Mode game of 2022. Dark Mode suggests that the Utes will wear an all-black uniform. The University is asking fans in attendance to wear black. Every year around Halloween the University of Utah relishes the spooky season with a black-out game.
kslsports.com
Tyler Jr. Breaks Free, Gives Utah State Third Quarter Lead
LOGAN, Utah – Calvin Tyler Jr. found space around the right edge and exploited it, rushing 21 yards for a score to give Utah State a 20-17 lead. Utah State (1-4, 0-1) is hosting the Air Force Falcons (4-1, 1-1) at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, October 8. A huge...
kslsports.com
Legas Gives Utah State Two Score Lead Mid-Way Through Fourth
LOGAN, Utah – Cooper Legas used his legs, scrambling for a 32-yard scoring run that gave Utah State a late 34-24 lead over Air Force. Utah State (1-4, 0-1) is hosting the Air Force Falcons (4-1, 1-1) at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, October 8. Legas broke right through the...
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways From Utah’s 42-32 Loss To UCLA
PASADENA, CA- #11 Utah had the opportunity to make a big statement Saturday afternoon against #18 UCLA and came up short. Very short. Untimely mistakes were the main culprit paired with a very talented Bruins team that is on the up-and-up. There wasn’t much to like about this game if...
kslsports.com
Cobbs’ 4th Touchdown Gives Utah State Early Lead Over Air Force
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State’s leading touchdown scorer this season got behind the Air Force defense to give the Aggies a 7-0 first quarter lead. Utah State (1-4, 0-1) is hosting the Air Force Falcons (4-1, 1-1) at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, October 8. On an eight play...
kslsports.com
Utes, Cougars Miss Big Opportunities, Drop Big In Latest AP Poll
SALT LAKE CITY- It was a tough weekend to be a fan of Utah and BYU football. Both the Utes and Cougars went into their games with big opportunities ahead of them, and both underwhelmed in their performances, consequently dropping in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. Utah failed to...
kslsports.com
No. 11 Utah’s Defense Struggles In First Pac-12 Loss Of Season
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s defense didn’t look like a typical Utes defense in their 42-32 loss to No. 18 UCLA on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson put together a tremendous performance, completing 18 of his 23 pass attempts for 299 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. He recorded a rushing TD. Zach Charbonnet had 22 carries for 198 yards and one touchdown.
kslsports.com
Utah State Ends Four Game Losing Streak With Win Over Air Force
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State ended a four game losing streak thanks to a stellar performance from quarterback Cooper Legas, defeating Air Force 34-27. Cooper Legas put together a stellar performance in his first start in front of the Utah State home crowd. Legas finished 18-for-23 with 215 yards and two touchdowns through the air while adding 76 yards on the ground.
kslsports.com
No. 11 Utah vs. No. 18 UCLA: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Rose Bowl
SALT LAKE CITY – An early season Top 20 Pac-12 showdown will take place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena between No. 11 Utah and No. 18 UCLA on Saturday. Utah enters the contest with a 4-1 overall record and a 2-0 mark in Pac-12 play with wins over Southern Utah, San Diego State, Arizona State, and Oregon State, with their lone loss coming against Florida. UCLA comes in with a 5-0 overall record and 2-0 in conference play. They have wins over Bowling Green, Alabama State, South Alabama, Colorado, and Washington.
Former high school football player says coaches, team shunned him after serious injury
LOGAN, Utah — When Sione Pauni heard and felt a pop in his back deadlifting last February while training for Logan High School’s football team, he reported the incident to the head coach, Bart Bowen. As Sione remembers it, Bowen didn’t take any action and instead told the young man’s gym teacher that he was able to fully participate in activities. Eight months later, Sione can’t walk without the assistance...
KSLTV
Evanston woman recovering in hospital after run in with buck
EVANSTON, Wyoming — A woman in Evanston is hospitalized tonight after she was gored by a buck just outside her back door Thursday morning. The buck also jabbed her husband when he jumped in to help. It was a real shock for a neighborhood that is used to seeing plenty of deer.
