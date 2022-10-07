Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Genetically modified herpes virus delivers one-two punch against advanced cancers
A new genetically engineered virus has delivered a one-two punch against advanced cancers in initial findings from a phase I trial. Researchers found that RP2—a modified version of the herpes simplex virus—showed signs of effectiveness in a quarter of patients with a range of advanced cancers. Patients on...
BBC
Cancer-killing virus shows promise in patients
A new type of cancer therapy that uses a common virus to infect and destroy harmful cells is showing big promise in early human trials, say UK scientists. One patient's cancer vanished, while others saw their tumours shrink. The drug is a weakened form of the cold sore virus -...
New treatment ‘cures’ aggressive brain cancer – stopping tumours in their tracks
A NEW treatment has been found to stop aggressive tumours in their tracker, experts have revealed. Researchers in Virginia, US, said the development is 'promising' in the fight against brain cancer. More than 11,000 people are diagnosed with a primary brain tumour in the UK each year - with at...
MedicalXpress
New genetic test for pancreatic cancer outperforms current guidelines
A molecular test called PancreaSeq accurately classifies pancreatic cysts as potentially cancerous or benign, according to a large, multi-center study led by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC researchers. Published today in Gastroenterology, the prospective study of more than 1,800 patients found that incorporating molecular markers improved the...
Nature.com
Targeting metabolic rewiring might decrease spread of tumor cells: Mitochondrial tRNA modifications promote cancer metastasis
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 360 (2022) Cite this article. In a recent study published in Nature, Delaunay and colleagues demonstrate that tRNA modifications in mitochondria have the potential to affect the synthesis of mitochondrial proteins involved in oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS), which drives the invasive spread of cancer cells. The inhibition of one particular RNA-modifying enzyme was sufficient to prevent the cancer cell invasion and dissemination.1.
A man's cancer vanished after he was injected with a weakened herpes virus in a promising clinical trial
A new cancer therapy makes use of the herpes virus to fight harmful cells. The modified virus infects cancer cells, causing them to explode, while alerting the immune system. The therapy is in early trial stages but shows great promise, according to cancer researchers.
Blood test spots multiple cancers without clear symptoms, study finds
Doctors have told health services to prepare for a new era of cancer screening after a study found a simple blood test could spot multiple cancer types in patients before they develop clear symptoms. The Pathfinder study offered the blood test to more than 6,600 adults aged 50 and over,...
Researchers have finally discovered a potential treatment option to cure cancers within days
In a recent study, researchers discovered a unique cancer treatment option that has completely wiped out advanced-stage cancers of the ovary and colorectal in less than a week. Though the research has been tried and successful only in animal samples, scientists aim to hold human clinical trials of the same experiment in less than a week.
Nature.com
Inclusion of calcium phosphate does not further improve in vitro and in vivo osteogenesis in a novel, highly biocompatible, mechanically stable and 3D printable polymer
At a time of unpredictable challenges for health, one trend is certain: there is an exceedingly high demand for functional implants, particularly bone grafts. This has encouraged the emergence of bone tissue engineering substitutes as an alternative method to conventional bone grafts. However, the current approaches in the field face several limitations that have prevented the ultimate translation into clinical settings. As a result, many attempts have been made to fabricate synthetic bone implants that can offer suitable biological and mechanical properties.
Nature.com
NRSF/REST lies at the intersection between epigenetic regulation, miRNA-mediated gene control and neurodevelopmental pathways associated with Intellectual disability (ID) and Schizophrenia
Genetic evidence indicates disrupted epigenetic regulation as a major risk factor for psychiatric disorders, but the molecular mechanisms that drive this association remain to be determined. EHMT1 is an epigenetic repressor that is causal for Kleefstra Syndrome (KS), a genetic disorder linked with neurodevelopmental disorders and associated with schizophrenia. Here, we show that reduced EHMT1 activity decreases NRSF/REST protein leading to abnormal neuronal gene expression and progression of neurodevelopment in human iPSC. We further show that EHMT1 regulates NRSF/REST indirectly via repression of miRNA and leads to aberrant neuronal gene regulation and neurodevelopment timing. Expression of a NRSF/REST mRNA that lacks the miRNA-binding sites restores neuronal gene regulation to EHMT1 deficient cells. Significantly, the EHMT1-regulated miRNA gene set not only controls NRSF/REST but is enriched for association for Intellectual Disability (ID) and schizophrenia. This reveals a broad molecular interaction between H3K9 demethylation, NSRF/REST regulation and risk for ID and Schizophrenia.
MedicalXpress
Scientists identify promising therapeutic target for incurable brain cancer
Researchers at VCU Massey Cancer Center discovered a cellular partnership that drives the growth of deadly brain tumors and could potentially serve as a novel target for disease treatment. Gliomas are any cancer that start in the glial cells of the nervous system and account for nearly one-third of all...
Nature.com
Non-genetic stratification reveals epigenetic heterogeneity and identifies vulnerabilities of glycolysis addiction in lung adenocarcinoma subtype
Lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) exhibits high heterogeneity and is well known for its high genetic variation. Recently, the understanding of non-genetic variation provides a new perspective to study the heterogeneity of LUAD. Little is known about whether super-enhancers (SEs) may be primarily responsible for the inter-tumor heterogeneity of LUAD. We used super-enhancer RNA (seRNA) levels of a large-scale clinical well-annotated LUAD cohort to stratify patients into three clusters with different prognosis and other malignant characteristics. Mechanistically, estrogen-related receptor alpha (ERRÎ±) in cluster 3-like cell lines acts as a cofactor of BRD4 to assist SE-promoter loops to activate glycolysis-related target gene expression, thereby promoting glycolysis and malignant progression, which confers a therapeutic vulnerability to glycolytic inhibitors. Our study identified three groups of patients according to seRNA levels, among which patients in cluster 3 have the worst prognosis and vulnerability of glycolysis dependency. We also proposed a 3-TF index model to stratify patients with glycolysis-addicted tumors according to tumor SE stratification.
ohmymag.co.uk
Former and current smokers targeted for crucial cancer screening
If you are 55 years and above and have ever smoked in your life, you might soon be eligible for free lung cancer screening. The UK National Screening Committee (UKNCS) is advising government to roll out the checks across the United Kingdom to help with early detection and treatment of the cancer.
Nature.com
Age-linked suppression of lipoxin A4 associates with cognitive deficits in mice and humans
Age increases the risk for cognitive impairment and is the single major risk factor for Alzheimer's disease (AD), the most prevalent form of dementia in the elderly. The pathophysiological processes triggered by aging that render the brain vulnerable to dementia involve, at least in part, changes in inflammatory mediators. Here we show that lipoxin A4 (LXA4), a lipid mediator of inflammation resolution known to stimulate endocannabinoid signaling in the brain, is reduced in the aging central nervous system. We demonstrate that genetic suppression of 5-lipoxygenase (5-LOX), the enzyme mediating LXA4 synthesis, promotes learning impairment in mice. Conversely, administration of exogenous LXA4 attenuated cytokine production and memory loss induced by inflammation in mice. We further show that cerebrospinal fluid LXA4 is reduced in patients with dementia and positively associated with cognitive performance, brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), and AD-linked amyloid-Î². Our findings suggest that reduced LXA4 levels may lead to vulnerability to age-related cognitive disorders and that promoting LXA4 signaling may comprise an effective strategy to prevent early cognitive decline in AD.
Nature.com
The hallmarks of dietary intervention-resilient gut microbiome
Maintaining equilibrium of the gut microbiome is crucial for human health. Diet represents an important and generally accessible natural channel of controlling the nutrients supply to the intestinal microorganisms. Although many studies showed that dietary interventions can specifically modulate gut microbiome composition, further progress of the approach is complicated by interindividual variability of the microbial community response. The reported causes of this variability include the baseline microbiome composition features, but it is unclear whether any of them are intervention-specific. Here, we applied a unified computational framework to investigate the variability of microbiome response measured as beta diversity in eight various dietary interventions using previously published 16S rRNA sequencing datasets. We revealed a number of baseline microbiome features which determine the microbiome response in an intervention-independent manner. One of the most stable associations, reproducible for different interventions and enterotypes, was a negative dependence of the response on the average number of genes per microorganism in the community-an indicator of the community functional redundancy. Meanwhile, many revealed microbiome response determinants were enterotype-specific. In Bact1 and Rum enterotypes, the response was negatively correlated with the baseline abundance of their main drivers. Additionally, we proposed a method for preliminary assessment of the microbiome response. Our study delineats the universal features determining microbiome response to diverse interventions. The proposed approach is promising for understanding the mechanisms of gut microbiome stability and improving the efficacy of personalised microbiome-tailored interventions.
Nature.com
The Africans in America study demonstrates that subclinical cardiovascular risk differs by etiology of abnormal glucose tolerance
Abnormal-glucose tolerance (Abnl-GT) is due to an imbalance between Î²-cell function and insulin resistance (IR) and is a major risk factor in cardiovascular disease (CVD). In sub-Saharan Africa, Î²-cell failure is emerging as an important cause of Abnl-GT (Abnl-GT-Î²-cell-failure). Visceral adipose tissue (VAT) volume and hyperlipidemia are major contributors to CVD risk when Abnl-GT is due to IR (Abnl-GT-IR). Yet, the CVD profile associated with Abnl-GT-Î²-cell failure is unknown. Therefore, our goals in 450 African-born Blacks (Male: 65%; Age: 39 Â± 10 years; BMI 28 Â± 5Â kg/m2), living in America were to: (1) determine Abnl-GT prevalence and etiology; (2) assess by Abnl-GT etiology, associations between four understudied subclinical CVD risk factors in Africans: (a) subclinical myocardial damage (high-sensitivity troponin T (hs-cTnT)); (b) neurohormonal regulation (N-terminal pro-Brain-natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP)); (c) coagulability (fibrinogen); (d) inflammation (high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP)), as well as HbA1c, Cholesterol/HDL ratio and VAT. Glucose tolerance status was determined by the OGTT. IR was defined by the threshold at the lowest quartile for the Matsuda Index (â‰¤ 2.97). Abnl-GT-IR required both Abnl-GT and IR. Abnl-GT-Î²-cell-failure was defined as Abnl-GT without IR. VAT was assessed by CT-scan. For both the Abnl-GT-Î²-cell-failure and Abnl-GT-IR groups, four multiple regression models were performed for hs-cTnT; NT-proBNP; fibrinogen and hsCRP, as dependent variables, with the remaining three biomarkers and HbA1c, Cholesterol/HDL and VAT as independent variables. Abnl-GT occurred in 38% (170/450). In the Abnl-GT group, Î²-cell failure occurred in 58% (98/170) and IR in 42% (72/170). VAT and Cholesterol/HDL were significantly lower in Abnl-GT-Î²-cell-failure group vs the Abnl-GT-IR group (both P < 0.001). In the Abnl-GT-Î²-cell-failure group: significant associations existed between hscTnT, fibrinogen, hs-CRP, and HbA1c (all P < 0.05), and none with Cholesterol/HDL or VAT. In Abnl-GT-IR: hs-cTnT, fibrinogen and hsCRP significantly associated with Cholesterol/HDL (all P < 0.05) and NT-proBNP inversely related to fibrinogen, hsCRP, HbA1c, Cholesterol/HDL, and VAT (all P < 0.05). The subclinical CVD risk profile differed between Abnl-GT-Î²-cell failure and Abnl-GT-IR. In Abnl-GT-Î²-cell failure subclinical CVD risk involved subclinical-myocardial damage, hypercoagulability and increased inflammation, but not hyperlipidemia or visceral adiposity. For Abnl-GT-IR, subclinical CVD risk related to subclinical myocardial damage, neurohormonal dysregulation, inflammation associated with hyperlipidemia and visceral adiposity.
Nature.com
Development and large-scale validation of the Watch Walk wrist-worn digital gait biomarkers
Digital gait biomarkers (including walking speed) indicate functional decline and predict hospitalization and mortality. However, waist or lower-limb devices often used are not designed for continuous life-long use. While wrist devices are ubiquitous and many large research repositories include wrist-sensor data, widely accepted and validated digital gait biomarkers derived from wrist-worn accelerometers are not available yet. Here we describe the development of advanced signal processing algorithms that extract digital gait biomarkers from wrist-worn devices and validation using 1-week data from 78,822 UK Biobank participants. Our gait biomarkers demonstrate good test"“retest-reliability, strong agreement with electronic walkway measurements of gait speed and self-reported pace and significantly discriminate individuals with poor self-reported health. With the almost universal uptake of smart-watches, our algorithms offer a new approach to remotely monitor life-long population level walking speed, quality, quantity and distribution, evaluate disease progression, predict risk of adverse events and provide digital gait endpoints for clinical trials.
Nature.com
The determination of the effect(s) of solute carrier family 22-member 2 (SLC22A2) haplotype variants on drug binding via molecular dynamic simulation systems
Single nucleotide polymorphisms detected in the solute carrier member family-22 has been shown to result in a variable response in the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus with Metformin. This study predicted a three-dimensional protein structure for the SLC22A2 protein sequence using AlphaFold 2 and modelled five haplotypes within SLC22A2 protein structure observed in the Xhosa population of South Africa. The protein models were used to determine the effect(s) of haplotype variations on the transport function of Metformin and 10 other drugs by the SLC22A2 protein. Molecular dynamic simulation studies, molecular docking and interaction analysis of the five SLC22A2 haplotypes were performed in complex with the ligand 5RE in a POPC lipid bilayer to understand the mechanism of drug binding. Weakest binding free energy was found between 5RE and haplotype 1. Molecular docking studies indicated the top binding ligands as well as Metformin to bind inside the transport channel in all haplotypes increasing the probability of Metformin inhibition during co-administration of drugs. Metformin showed reduced binding affinity and number of interactions compared to the top four binding molecules. Molecular dynamic simulation analysis indicated that haplotypes 1, 3 and 4 were less stable than 2 and 5. The findings suggest haplotypes 4 and 5 having stronger preference for large inhibitor molecule binding in the active site and this could result in haplotypes 4 and 5 demonstrating reduced Metformin clearance via the SLC22A2 transporter during co-administration of drugs. The current study is the first to investigate the potential effect(s) of haplotype variation on the protein structure of SLC22A2 to assess its ability to transport Metformin in an indigenous South African population.
survivornet.com
New Combination Of Immunotherapy And Chemotherapy Could Effectively Treat Metastatic Bladder Cancer
A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination may be an effective treatment for patients with metastatic bladder cancers who cannot receive cisplatin. Patients who cannot receive cisplatin for their cancer have historically fared very poorly. In a study, the new treatment achieved a response in 64.5% of the patients. This treatment...
Biotech Company Pleased With Results Of Early Testing Demonstrating Vaccine Potential For Multiple Sclerosis
Vaccines that boost the body’s immune system against foreign proteins are different than those that are an inverse vaccine fighting an autoimmune disease. The latest study from Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. KTTA focuses on the latter. Pasithea is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, researching and developing new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders.
