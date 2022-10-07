Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Novel technique reveals surprising way to suppress tumor cells
By analyzing key enzymes in a new way, an international team led by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine has discovered how a well-known signaling molecule can either stimulate or suppress tumor growth depending on where it's produced. The work, published Sept. 27 in Cell Reports, reveals a new aspect of tumor cell biology, and points to a promising strategy for treating many types of cancer.
survivornet.com
College-Bound 17-Year-Old Girl Dismissed Body Pain As A ‘Pulled Muscle:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Mia Gatanaga was diagnosed with primary mediastinal large B-cell, a rare form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, in her senior year of high school after initially dismissing her symptoms as simply a ‘pulled muscle.’. The 17-year-old, who is now in remission after four months of chemotherapy and more than 20 weeks...
The coronavirus infects fat cells, study shows
Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 infects fat cells and certain immune cells in fat.
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
Nature.com
Procurement, not patents, was the key to vaccine and antiviral development during the pandemic
Industry and many countries warned that, without patents and other forms of intellectual property such as trade secrets, the world risked not developing vaccines and drugs needed to manage the COVID-19 and future pandemics. But the reality is that what pulled development forward was public procurement contracts that promised vaccine and antiviral developers billions of dollars. Even before the pandemic, when mRNA vaccines were just a hope, it was public sector investments that largely underwrote the technology and it was public investments in both Moderna and BioNTech that pushed development before there was a vaccine to procure.
News-Medical.net
Research shows highly disturbed metabolic pathways in people with type 2 diabetes
Using state of the art techniques, researchers from Uppsala University have shown that the metabolism in patients with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes was much more disturbed than previously known, and that it varied between organs and severity of the disease. The study is a collaboration with e.g. Copenhagen University and AstraZeneca and it has been published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine.
Nature.com
ETS1 implicated in polarization of tissue-destructive fibroblasts
New research published in Nature Immunology demonstrates that the transcription factor ETS1 regulates the tissue-destructive properties of fibroblasts in multiple disease settings, including arthritis, colitis and cancer. "This study provides insights into the molecular driver of fibroblast heterogeneity in diseases, suggesting a novel therapeutic concept of targeting the shared pathogenic fibroblast populations in different disease settings," says Hiroshi Takayanagi, corresponding author of the paper reporting the findings.
Nature.com
Chronic liver disease and hepatic calcium-oxalate deposition in patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I
Patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I (PH I) are prone to develop early kidney failure. Systemic deposition of calcium-oxalate (CaOx) crystals starts, when renal function declines and plasma oxalate increases. All tissue, but especially bone, heart and eyes are affected. However, liver involvement, as CaOx deposition or chronic hepatitis/fibrosis has never been reported. We examined liver specimen from 19 PH I patients (aged 1.5 to 52Â years at sample collection), obtained by diagnostic biopsy (1), at autopsy (1), or transplantation (17). With polarization microscopy, birefringent CaOx crystals located in small arteries, but not within hepatocytes were found in 3/19 patients. Cirrhosis was seen in one, fibrosis in 10/19 patients, with porto-portal and nodular fibrosis (n"‰="‰1), with limitation to the portal field in 8 and/or to central areas in 5 patients. Unspecific hepatitis features were observed in 7 patients. Fiber proliferations were detectable in 10 cases and in one sample transformed Ito-cells (myofibroblasts) were found. Iron deposition, but also megakaryocytes as sign of extramedullary erythropoiesis were found in 9, or 3 patients, respectively. Overall, liver involvement in patients with PH I was more pronounced, as previously described. However, CaOx deposition was negligible in liver, although the oxalate concentration there must be highest.
Nature.com
Plasma circulating microRNAs associated with obesity, body fat distribution, and fat mass: the Rotterdam Study
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. MicroRNAs (miRNAs) represent a class of small non-coding RNAs that regulate gene expression post-transcriptionally and are implicated in the pathogenesis of different diseases. Limited studies have investigated the association of circulating miRNAs with obesity and body fat distribution and their link to obesity-related diseases using population-based data.
Nature.com
Non-genetic stratification reveals epigenetic heterogeneity and identifies vulnerabilities of glycolysis addiction in lung adenocarcinoma subtype
Lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) exhibits high heterogeneity and is well known for its high genetic variation. Recently, the understanding of non-genetic variation provides a new perspective to study the heterogeneity of LUAD. Little is known about whether super-enhancers (SEs) may be primarily responsible for the inter-tumor heterogeneity of LUAD. We used super-enhancer RNA (seRNA) levels of a large-scale clinical well-annotated LUAD cohort to stratify patients into three clusters with different prognosis and other malignant characteristics. Mechanistically, estrogen-related receptor alpha (ERRÎ±) in cluster 3-like cell lines acts as a cofactor of BRD4 to assist SE-promoter loops to activate glycolysis-related target gene expression, thereby promoting glycolysis and malignant progression, which confers a therapeutic vulnerability to glycolytic inhibitors. Our study identified three groups of patients according to seRNA levels, among which patients in cluster 3 have the worst prognosis and vulnerability of glycolysis dependency. We also proposed a 3-TF index model to stratify patients with glycolysis-addicted tumors according to tumor SE stratification.
Medical News Today
What to know about a mass on the kidney
Kidney masses, or tumors, are growths that develop on the kidney. They can be cancerous or benign. In some cases, they may indicate an infection. Doctors can diagnose a mass on the kidney using imaging tests such as ultrasound, MRI, or CT scans. The treatment will vary depending on the type of growth.
psychologytoday.com
Melatonin and Osteoporosis
Bone remodeling is a dynamic process that occurs throughout life and reflects a balance between bone resorption and bone formation. Osteopenia and osteoporosis, diagnosed by degrees of low bone mass and bone tissue deterioration, lead to substantial morbidity and mortality. Melatonin may minimize the adverse effects of microgravity on bone...
Nature.com
NRSF/REST lies at the intersection between epigenetic regulation, miRNA-mediated gene control and neurodevelopmental pathways associated with Intellectual disability (ID) and Schizophrenia
Genetic evidence indicates disrupted epigenetic regulation as a major risk factor for psychiatric disorders, but the molecular mechanisms that drive this association remain to be determined. EHMT1 is an epigenetic repressor that is causal for Kleefstra Syndrome (KS), a genetic disorder linked with neurodevelopmental disorders and associated with schizophrenia. Here, we show that reduced EHMT1 activity decreases NRSF/REST protein leading to abnormal neuronal gene expression and progression of neurodevelopment in human iPSC. We further show that EHMT1 regulates NRSF/REST indirectly via repression of miRNA and leads to aberrant neuronal gene regulation and neurodevelopment timing. Expression of a NRSF/REST mRNA that lacks the miRNA-binding sites restores neuronal gene regulation to EHMT1 deficient cells. Significantly, the EHMT1-regulated miRNA gene set not only controls NRSF/REST but is enriched for association for Intellectual Disability (ID) and schizophrenia. This reveals a broad molecular interaction between H3K9 demethylation, NSRF/REST regulation and risk for ID and Schizophrenia.
Nature.com
Prenatal ethanol exposure causes anxiety-like phenotype and alters synaptic nitric oxide and endocannabinoid signaling in dorsal raphe nucleus of adult male rats
Mood disorders, including anxiety and depression caused by prenatal ethanol exposure (PE) are prevalent conditions in fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASDs). Prenatal ethanol exposure is associated with persistent dysfunctions of several neurotransmitter systems, including the serotonin (5-HT) system, which plays a major role in mood regulation and stress homeostasis. While PE is known to disrupt the development of the 5-HT system, the cellular mechanisms by which it alters the function of dorsal raphe nucleus (DRn) 5-HT neurons and their synaptic inputs remain unknown. Here, we used a second-trimester binge-drinking pattern PE (two daily gavages of 15% w/v ethanol at 3"‰g/kg, 5"“6"‰h apart) during gestational days 8 - 20 and measured anxiety-like behaviors of adult male rats using the elevated plus (EPM) and zero (ZM) mazes. We also employed ex-vivo electrophysiological and pharmacological approaches to unravel the mechanisms by which PE alters the excitability and synaptic transmission onto DRn 5-HT neurons. We found that PE enhanced anxiety-like behaviors in adult male rats and induced a persistent activation of DRn 5-HT neurons. The PE-induced activation of DRn 5-HT neurons was largely mediated by potentiation of DRn glutamate synapses, which was caused by activation of the nitrergic system and impaired endocannabinoid signaling. As such, the present study reveals "push-pull" effects of PE on nitrergic and eCB signaling, respectively, which mediate the enhanced activity of DRn 5-HT neurons and could contribute to anxiety-like behaviors observed in animal model of FASD.
Nature.com
Persistence is key
Therapy-tolerant persister cells remain a major contributor to cancer therapy resistance. However mechanistically, the events enabling cancer cells to bypass pro-apoptotic therapies is poorly understood. Recently, KalkavanÂ et al. found a role for the integrated stress response (ISR) in generating an activating transcription factor 4 (ATF4)-dependent persister cell (PS) phenotype in response to pro-apoptotic BH3 mimetics.
An epigenetics drug could be effective in treating bladder cancer
A new study conducted by Northwestern University researchers has demonstrated that an epigenetics drug that is used for the treatment of blood cancers and epithelioid sarcoma can prevent the growth of bladder cancer by activating the immune system. It's the first time a medication for uncommon sarcomas and hematologic cancers...
Ochre Bio Raises $30M Series A Financing for the Development of RNA Therapies for Chronic Liver Diseases
OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Ochre Bio, an innovator in chronic liver disease drug development, today announced the successful close of $30M in Series A financing. The investor syndicate included investors Khosla Ventures, Hermes-Epitek, Backed VC, LifeForce Capital, Selvedge, AixThera, LifeLink, EIT and individual investors, Alice Zhang, CEO of Verge Genomics, Kristen Fortney, CEO of BioAge, and Marty Chavez, Chairman of Recursion Pharmaceuticals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005172/en/ Ochre Bio Co-Founders Quin Wills, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer (left) and Jack O’Meara, Chief Executive Officer (right). (Photo: Business Wire)
Nature.com
Effect of posterior decompression with and without fixation on a kyphotic cervical spine with ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament
Cervical ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament (C-OPLL) causes myelopathy. Though posterior decompression for C-OPLL showed positive results, poor outcomes were seen in patients with a kyphotic alignment. Posterior decompression with fusion (PDF) tends to show better results compared to posterior decompression. The aim of this study is to evaluate the effects of the posterior procedures for C-OPLL.
MedicalXpress
Novel treatment effective for bladder cancer, study in mice shows
An epigenetics drug currently being used for the treatment of blood cancers and rare sarcomas can stop the growth of bladder cancer by activating the immune system, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study done in mice. It's the first time a drug used in hematologic malignancies and rare sarcomas has...
Nature.com
Measuring Zak phase in room-temperature atoms
Cold atoms provide a flexible platform for synthesizing and characterizing topological matter, where geometric phases play a central role. However, cold atoms are intrinsically prone to thermal noise, which can overwhelm the topological response and hamper promised applications. On the other hand, geometric phases also determine the energy spectra of particles subjected to a static force, based on the polarization relation between Wannier-Stark ladders and geometric Zak phases. By exploiting this relation, we develop a method to extract geometric phases from energy spectra of room-temperature superradiance lattices, which are momentum-space lattices of timed Dicke states. In such momentum-space lattices the thermal motion of atoms, instead of being a source of noise, provides effective forces which lead to spectroscopic signatures of the Zak phases. We measure Zak phases directly from the anti-crossings between Wannier-Stark ladders in the Doppler-broadened absorption spectra of superradiance lattices. Our approach paves the way of measuring topological invariants and developing their applications in room-temperature atoms.
