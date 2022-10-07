Read full article on original website
Anthony Daniel Ortega
Anthony Daniel Ortega, 51, of Branson, MO passed away October 1, 2022. Anthony entered this life April 30, 1971, the son of Larry and Rhonda (Burkholder) Ortega in Wichita, KS. He is preceded in death by his father, Larry Daniel Ortega; grandparents: Charles Sr. and Edith Burkholder and Frank and...
Gregory “Greg” Wade Snowden
Gregory “Greg” Wade Snowden, 70, of Branson, MO passed away September 25, 2022. Greg entered this life November 3, 1951, the son of Finis Faye Snowden and Erma Lee (Akers) Higgins in Branson, MO. He is preceded in death by his parents. Greg proudly served our nation in...
Ronald Lee “Scooter” Hill
Ronald Lee “Scooter” Hill, of Branson, MO passed away on September 23, 2022. Scootet was born July 12, 1961, in Water Valley MS. He was predeceased in death by his father, Roy Gene Hill, and his grandparents, Raymond and Nellie McCulley and Laverne Edwards. He is survived by...
Judy King Cotter
Judy King Cotter, 75, of Forsyth, MO passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Forsyth Nursing &Rehabilitation Center. Judy was born August 29, 1947 in Springville, UT, the daughter of Dr. Charles Avila King and Dr. Mary (Williamson) King Long. She was predeced in death by her father, mother...
Ellis Lynn Wilson
Ellis Lynn Wilson, 72, of Branson, MO passed away on September 30, 2022 in Springfield, Mo. He was born on August 22, 1950 in Jackson, Mississippi the son of Wiley and Della Phillips Wilson. Survivors are his wife; Wanda Wilson of the home. Four children; Ellis Lynn Wilson,Jr of Sedona,...
Volunteers needed for Taney County Vita Program
The University of Missouri Extension is looking for volunteers to provide free tax help for the 2023 tax season, the 2022 tax year, in Taney County. “Last year we helped over 1000 folks in our area with their federal and state taxes,” Taney County VITA Site Coordinator Jody LeMaster said. “The more volunteers we have the more people we can serve, the more we can serve the more likely we will be able to receive grant funds to keep the program going.”
Hollister Marching Band plays familiar tune at Ozarko competition
Hollister High School’s marching band continues to excel in competitions, adding more accolades to their collection during the first weekend of October. The band took first place in the Maroon Division at Missouri State University’s Ozarko Marching Competition, held on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Springfield. During the preliminary...
United We Laugh: Yakov’s 2022 show pledges to unite country with laughter
Comedian Yakov Smirnoff is back in Branson for the next two months as he presents his 2022 season show ‘United We Laugh.’. Opening on Sunday, Oct. 2, Smirnoff’s fall show provides audiences a balanced combination of jokes and stories from his life, starting from his time in Russia as a child through today.
Forsyth woman accused of stealing thousands from former employer
A Forsyth woman is facing 10 years in prison after being arrested on charges related to allegedly stealing thousands from her former employer. Krystal Ladell Snow is facing one count of stealing $25,000 or more, a class C felony, which could bring a sentence of three to 10 years in prison upon conviction.
