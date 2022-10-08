Read full article on original website
Max Scherzer didn’t hold back his thoughts on the New York Mets’ brutal Game 3 loss to the San Diego Padres that led to their MLB playoffs exit. The Mets gave themselves a fighting chance after tying the Wild Card series in Game 2, but they came up with a lackadaisical performance in the do-or-die showdown on Sunday. The offense just wasn’t there as they failed to score a run and eventually fell 6-0 to the Padres.
Four wild-card series have been whittled to one in MLB's new 12-team playoff format. Eight teams entered this weekend's burst of high-stakes baseball, but only two have deadlocked at a game apiece and forced a winner-take-all Game 3. That would be the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, who clash Sunday night at Citi Field for the right to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in the Division Series starting Tuesday.
The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
Well, that didn’t go as expected. The NL Wild Card Series featured two upsets, with the lower seed each winning on the road to advance in the 2022 MLB postseason. First it was the Philadelphia Phillies, sweeping the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Then there was the San Diego Padres, who defeated the 101-win New York Mets in a three-game set at Citi Field.
NEW YORK — With their season on the brink, the biggest stars for the New York Mets shined bright.Pete Alonso launched a tiebreaking homer and Jacob deGrom pitched well enough to help save New York with a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres that evened their wild-card playoff series at one game apiece Saturday night."Win or go home," deGrom said. "Love pitching here. Mets fans have been great to me. Didn't want to disappoint."Francisco Lindor also went deep, Jeff McNeil laced a critical two-run double and All-Star closer Edwin Díaz entered much earlier than usual to protect a one-run...
