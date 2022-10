Let’s face it, Canton is a culinary wasteland. Sure, we have some decent takeout spots–don’t think for one second I’d turn my nose up at Indian Express or A1 Kitchen. Hell, I’ll even celebrate McDonald’s recent arrival to the party. (After all, where else can you gorge after midnight for pennies on the dollar while stoned to the point of hallucination?)

CANTON, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO