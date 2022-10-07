Read full article on original website
Gregory “Greg” Wade Snowden
Gregory “Greg” Wade Snowden, 70, of Branson, MO passed away September 25, 2022. Greg entered this life November 3, 1951, the son of Finis Faye Snowden and Erma Lee (Akers) Higgins in Branson, MO. He is preceded in death by his parents. Greg proudly served our nation in...
Marie G. (Damohn) Murphy
Marie G. (Damohn) Murphy died on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Cox South Medical Center at the age of 87. She was born on August 2, 1935 in Buffalo, NY. She was the daughter of Frank & Cecila Damohn. Marie married John Murphy and they were blessed with seven children. Marie moved to Branson from New Lenox, IL.
Judy King Cotter
Judy King Cotter, 75, of Forsyth, MO passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Forsyth Nursing &Rehabilitation Center. Judy was born August 29, 1947 in Springville, UT, the daughter of Dr. Charles Avila King and Dr. Mary (Williamson) King Long. She was predeced in death by her father, mother...
David Lester Kerley
David Lester Kerley, 52, of Rockaway Beach, MO passed away on October 2, 2022. David entered this life on January 8, 1970, in West Plains, MO, the son of Robert Kerley and Etta (Willard) Johnston. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jamie Magnuson; parents; and sister Lily Ruth...
Anthony Daniel Ortega
Anthony Daniel Ortega, 51, of Branson, MO passed away October 1, 2022. Anthony entered this life April 30, 1971, the son of Larry and Rhonda (Burkholder) Ortega in Wichita, KS. He is preceded in death by his father, Larry Daniel Ortega; grandparents: Charles Sr. and Edith Burkholder and Frank and...
Ronald Lee “Scooter” Hill
Ronald Lee “Scooter” Hill, of Branson, MO passed away on September 23, 2022. Scootet was born July 12, 1961, in Water Valley MS. He was predeceased in death by his father, Roy Gene Hill, and his grandparents, Raymond and Nellie McCulley and Laverne Edwards. He is survived by...
Steve Miller: “A Preacher for the Cause of Art”
For a large part of my life, I’ve been a fan of print, design and artwork. Even before I probably realized it, the art involved in these things have had an outstanding effect on my life. I can’t pinpoint exactly when and where it took place, but I imagine an early indicator of my love of this kind of art was in the trading cards, comic books and magazines I looked at and collected as a kid.
Motorcycle club to host 2nd Annual Poker Run
A local motorcycle club will be riding to raise money for a worthy cause. Iron Order MC will be hosting its 2nd Annual Bikers Against Breast Cancer Poker Run on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 2 to 6 p.m. The run will begin at the Hollister Farmer’s Market parking lot, located at 152 Chad Lane in Hollister.
Smoke on the Mountain hosting area appreciation
The Little Opry Theater is hosting area appreciation this week for their family friendly musical comedy Smoke on the Mountain. Now through Saturday, Oct. 15, area residents will have access to $10 tickets for adults, and free admission for children ages 12 and under. Area appreciation is open to Missouri...
Galena realtor receives award
A Galena realtor was recently honored with a leadership award. Deana Wolfe has been named the recipient of Missouri Realtors 2022 Bruce Aydt Code of Ethics Leadership Award. Wolfe received this award on Wednesday, Sept. 21 during the Missouri Realtors Fall Business Conference. Wolfe has served as a licensed realtor...
TangerKids Grant program helps Reeds Spring literacy
The Reeds Spring Intermediate School has received a grant to help the school’s literacy program. The school’s focus on reading has paid off in a big way, according to a press release from the Reeds Spring School District. The Tanger Outlets awarded the school a $2,000 grant to buy more books.
Hollister Marching Band plays familiar tune at Ozarko competition
Hollister High School’s marching band continues to excel in competitions, adding more accolades to their collection during the first weekend of October. The band took first place in the Maroon Division at Missouri State University’s Ozarko Marching Competition, held on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Springfield. During the preliminary...
Branson High School sophomore given national FBLA post
A Branson High School sophomore will help craft the social media message for a national student organization. Clara Dean has been named as a Social Media Ambassador for National High School Future Business Leaders of America. Dean was chosen out of over 250 students nationwide who sought the position. “I...
Volunteers needed for Taney County Vita Program
The University of Missouri Extension is looking for volunteers to provide free tax help for the 2023 tax season, the 2022 tax year, in Taney County. “Last year we helped over 1000 folks in our area with their federal and state taxes,” Taney County VITA Site Coordinator Jody LeMaster said. “The more volunteers we have the more people we can serve, the more we can serve the more likely we will be able to receive grant funds to keep the program going.”
Branson City Administrator confident in new role
Branson’s new City Administrator Cindy Stepp met with Branson Tri-Lakes News during her first day in the role to talk about her experience, her goals, and how she plans to handle the role as the new leader of the city’s day-to-day operations. She responded to critics who questioned...
Forsyth woman accused of stealing thousands from former employer
A Forsyth woman is facing 10 years in prison after being arrested on charges related to allegedly stealing thousands from her former employer. Krystal Ladell Snow is facing one count of stealing $25,000 or more, a class C felony, which could bring a sentence of three to 10 years in prison upon conviction.
