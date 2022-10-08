Virginia Beach Arts & Humanities Commission opens grant applications

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Arts & Humanities Commission has begun accepting applications for two of its annual grant programs.

Every year they offer three grant programs. The third, which is partially sponsored by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, and which funds project grants, will open for applications in December.

Community Cultural Arts Grants – Accepting applications!

These grants are designed to aid in building cultural equity in the arts in Virginia Beach by providing support for arts-based projects that reflect our changing communities through innovative, culturally rooted, and/or participatory projects with the goal of bringing the community together to celebrate cultural and ethnic diversity. Organizations do not need to be based in Virginia Beach.

Project must take place in Virginia Beach before June 30, 2023.

Request up to $5,000, which may be up to 75 percent of the project budget.

Grant cycle for FY23 has two rounds based on availability of funds:

Round 1 deadline: 5 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2022, for round 1 consideration. Round 1 presentations will take place at the Dec. 1, 2022, Arts & Humanities Commission meeting.

If funds are still available for a second round, the Round 2 submission deadline is 5 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2023. Round 2 presentations will take place at the March 30, 2023, Arts & Humanities Commission meeting.

The Arts & Humanities Commission will not accept faxed or emailed applications.

Leadership & Organizational Development Grants – Accepting Applications!

Grants of up to $750 to support arts and humanities leaders’ (professional administrators and board members) acquisition of skills and practical tools which hone their ability to lead, develop, and sustain the overall health and vitality of arts and humanities organizations.

Eligible organizations must operate within Hampton Roads.

Available funds are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis to qualified applicants.

Applications must be submitted no less than 12 business days prior to an Arts & Humanities Commission meeting. The meeting schedule is available on the Cultural Affairs website.

Project Grants – Applications open in December

Project Grants support increased access to quality cultural programs for all citizens of Virginia Beach and are available to nonprofit arts and humanities organizations.

Organizations do not need to be based in Virginia Beach.

Projects must take place in Virginia Beach.

Projects must occur between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024.

Project Grants awarded will cover up to 50% of the total cost of projects supported by the grant.

Project Grants open in December 2022 for eligible projects occurring the following fiscal year.

Applications are due on Feb. 3, 2023.

Presentations will be made in person or via WebEx in late March.

Awards and contracts are issued in the late spring/summer for the upcoming fiscal year.

To apply for a grant, visit the Arts & Humanities Commission’s grant application website here .

