NOPD investigating deadly shooting on Port Street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1800 block of Port Street. NOPD says a man was shot just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The investigation is ongoing. No other details...
Man shot and killed in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Port Street in New Orleans Sunday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department. NOPD said the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds who was later declared dead at a hospital.
16-year-old fatally shot following house party in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. — A 16-year-old boy who attended Hammond High School was shot and killed Saturday night following a house party in Hammond, according to Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Chief Travis said the teen was in a car with several other teenagers who got into a shootout with another suspect.
NOPD: Bicyclist killed in traffic fatality

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that left a bicyclist dead Monday morning. Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Werner Drive around 1:15 a.m. According to investigators, the victim was traveling northbound in the...
TPSO: Juvenile killed in overnight shooting

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating an overnight shooting which left one juvenile dead in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before midnight last night, a 911 call of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond was received through 911, indicating someone had been shot. As deputies arrived on scene it was discovered the victim was a 16 year old male who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
Man, woman robbed in Lower Garden District by women they mistook for rideshare drivers, police say

Two suspects robbed a man and a woman early Monday morning after they got in the suspects' car, mistaking it for a rideshare. The robbery happened around 12:40 a.m. Monday in the Lower Garden District, police say. The 30-year-old woman and 27-year-old man got in a red Ford Explorer they thought was their rideshare vehicle. The two women in the car drove them to the 1000 block of Tchoupitoulas Street and forced them to give them their bank cards and PIN numbers, police said. Police did not say whether the suspects were armed. The victims fled.
Unidentified man arrested; accused of burglarizing Mandeville-area business

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an unidentified man who was caught in the act while burglarizing a Mandeville-area business. Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Friday (October 7) morning, STPSO deputies were dispatched to a business in the 4900 block of Louisiana Highway 22 near Mandeville in reference to a burglary in progress.
Well-known, high ranking NOPD officer demoted

NEW ORLEANS — A well-known, high-ranking New Orleans police officer has been demoted from captain to lieutenant. NOPD confirms that Sabrina Richardson was removed from her probationary rank of captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. The NOPD said the demotion is linked to "unsatisfactory performance during the...
Lutcher man sentenced to 15 years in connection with 2014 shooting

A Lutcher man pled guilty to manslaughter in connection with the 2014 shooting death of Mickquell Duhone, also of Lutcher. According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, 56-year-old Darnell Robertson pled guilty May 10. St. James Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the shooting Sept....
