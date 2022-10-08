Read full article on original website
WDSU
NOPD investigating deadly shooting on Port Street
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1800 block of Port Street. NOPD says a man was shot just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The investigation is ongoing. No other details...
St. Roch gunshot victim dies after arriving at the hospital Sunday evening
Through further investigation, police determined that the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Port Street.
Sunday night murder, victim stumbles into business
Cops are looking for suspects in a murder that happened just before 6:30pm. A shooting victim showed up at a business on Almonaster Avenue. He was shot about a block away. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide
Man shot and killed in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Port Street in New Orleans Sunday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department. NOPD said the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds who was later declared dead at a hospital.
16-year-old fatally shot following house party in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. — A 16-year-old boy who attended Hammond High School was shot and killed Saturday night following a house party in Hammond, according to Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Chief Travis said the teen was in a car with several other teenagers who got into a shootout with another suspect.
WWL-TV
NOPD: Bicyclist killed in traffic fatality
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that left a bicyclist dead Monday morning. Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Werner Drive around 1:15 a.m. According to investigators, the victim was traveling northbound in the...
Four teens arrested in deadly Tangipahoa Parish shooting
Four suspects, aged 16, 17, 17, and 18, are in custody in connection with the Saturday night shooting. All four suspects are facing second-degree murder charges.
Bicyclist dead after crash in New Orleans East
Early this morning, New Orleans Police say a woman driving a car hit a man riding a bicycle. “The NOPD is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred in the early hours today…
17-year-old shot, killed in Mid-city on N. Carrollton Friday
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Mid-City area Friday night.
L'Observateur
TPSO: Juvenile killed in overnight shooting
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating an overnight shooting which left one juvenile dead in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before midnight last night, a 911 call of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond was received through 911, indicating someone had been shot. As deputies arrived on scene it was discovered the victim was a 16 year old male who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
16-year-old dies in overnight Hammond shooting
Tangipahoa Sheriffs are investigating a deadly shooting from overnight. A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed just before midnight Saturday in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood, west of Highway 443.
Florida area shooting sends man to hospital, condition unknown
The NOPD says just before noon, officers responded to the 2700 block of Johnny Jackson Jr Drive on a call of a shooting in the area.
Man kicks in door, hits resident with gun
New Orleans Police are looking for a suspect who kicked his way into an apartment and attacked the man inside. It happened Saturday night just after 11:00pm in the 8300 block of Palmetto Street near Costco.
Have you seen her? Police search for missing New Orleans woman
According to the New Orleans Police Department, 46-year-old Brandy Ann Melerine was reported missing on October 7.
NOLA.com
Man, woman robbed in Lower Garden District by women they mistook for rideshare drivers, police say
Two suspects robbed a man and a woman early Monday morning after they got in the suspects' car, mistaking it for a rideshare. The robbery happened around 12:40 a.m. Monday in the Lower Garden District, police say. The 30-year-old woman and 27-year-old man got in a red Ford Explorer they thought was their rideshare vehicle. The two women in the car drove them to the 1000 block of Tchoupitoulas Street and forced them to give them their bank cards and PIN numbers, police said. Police did not say whether the suspects were armed. The victims fled.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Questions over punishment for former NOPD Captain accused of double-dipping
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A day after the NOPD demoted Captain Sabrina Richardson to Lieutenant, Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced who will take her place. Wayne DeLarge has been promoted from Lieutenant to Captain of the NOPD’s Third District, which covers Gentilly and Lakeview. Sabrina Richardson was the subject...
NOLA.com
Jury deadlocks in trial of New Orleans man accused of shooting, running over pregnant woman
A jury hopelessly deadlocked late Friday as it weighed whether a man accused of shooting a pregnant woman, then using her vehicle to drive over her body as her three-year-old child sat strapped into the backseat, committed the crime. Jermaine Brisco, 29, remains charged with second-degree murder, first-degree feticide, obstruction...
an17.com
Unidentified man arrested; accused of burglarizing Mandeville-area business
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an unidentified man who was caught in the act while burglarizing a Mandeville-area business. Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Friday (October 7) morning, STPSO deputies were dispatched to a business in the 4900 block of Louisiana Highway 22 near Mandeville in reference to a burglary in progress.
WDSU
Well-known, high ranking NOPD officer demoted
NEW ORLEANS — A well-known, high-ranking New Orleans police officer has been demoted from captain to lieutenant. NOPD confirms that Sabrina Richardson was removed from her probationary rank of captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. The NOPD said the demotion is linked to "unsatisfactory performance during the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Lutcher man sentenced to 15 years in connection with 2014 shooting
A Lutcher man pled guilty to manslaughter in connection with the 2014 shooting death of Mickquell Duhone, also of Lutcher. According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, 56-year-old Darnell Robertson pled guilty May 10. St. James Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the shooting Sept....
