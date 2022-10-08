Two suspects robbed a man and a woman early Monday morning after they got in the suspects' car, mistaking it for a rideshare. The robbery happened around 12:40 a.m. Monday in the Lower Garden District, police say. The 30-year-old woman and 27-year-old man got in a red Ford Explorer they thought was their rideshare vehicle. The two women in the car drove them to the 1000 block of Tchoupitoulas Street and forced them to give them their bank cards and PIN numbers, police said. Police did not say whether the suspects were armed. The victims fled.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO