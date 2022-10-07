Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
2022 Edhat Halloween Story Contest
The spooky season is upon us and we're back with our annual Halloween Story Writing Contest. Creative edhatters from Santa Barbara County and beyond continue to amaze us with their innovative and eerie imaginations. Whether you're a longtime submitter or a first-time writer, we encourage you all to dust off that fountain pen, grab a sheet of parchment, and start writing. Plus, we have a great gift card in store for the winner! As usual, we’ve given you a head start.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Pro Surfer Conner Coffin Stars in Documentary "Mind Surfing"
“Mind Surfing,” the recently released documentary by 805 Beer, captures professional surfer Conner Coffin as he reflects on how his hometown of Santa Barbara shaped his identity. Coffin, the 29-year-old who was ranked #4 in the world in 2021, talked with edhat about the film and catching his first...
Santa Barbara Edhat
What Are Santa Barbara Women’s Health Care Needs?
This article is a joint reporting venture by Edhat and the Santa Barbara Independent and is part of an ongoing series on maternal health in Santa Barbara. Interest and energy are coalescing around a new organization ― the Santa Barbara Women’s Health Coalition (WHC) ― after a physician independently called for improvements in local women’s health care.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Newly Formed Santa Barbara Women's Health Coalition to Hold Open House
Local breast surgeon, lactation consultant, and perinatal mental health provider, Dr. Katrina Mitchell, formed Santa Barbara Women’s Health Coalition after receiving tremendous support from her op-ed calling for improvements in local women’s healthcare. The objective of the Women’s Health Coalition (WHC) is to create a public forum for focused dialogue and research on local women’s healthcare needs. The inaugural meeting will take place on Saturday, October 15 at 4pm at Foster Fitness and Physical Therapy. To RSVP, email sbwhc2022@gmail.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Police Department Swears in Eight New Officers
The Santa Barbara Police Department is proud to announce the swearing-in of eight new police officers. Chief Kelly Gordon swore in these officers last week. Six graduated from the Ventura County Criminal Justice Training Center and two are lateral officers from other California law enforcement agencies. Attached are their photos...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Touring with the Candidates for Carpinteria City Council
Larry Nimmer has produced “Touring with the Candidates for Carpinteria City Council, 5th District 2022”. The program features Al Clark and Gregg Carty. The third candidate, Patrick O’Connor was unable to participate. The program is an unscripted approach to allow candidates to talk about and show viewers the issues in a 20 minute format.
Santa Barbara Edhat
SBCC Ranks in Top Tier Study Abroad Scholars
On Oct. 6, 2022, the U.S. Department of State recognized Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) as one of the U.S. colleges and universities that sent the most scholars abroad through the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program during the academic year 2020-2021. The Gilman Scholarship expands access and equity in study abroad and international internship opportunities among U.S. undergraduate students with high financial need.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Los Olivos Prescribed Burn In Progress
Update by Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Santa Barbara County Firefighters are uses drip torches, which drops flaming liquid and facilitates rapid ignition, and terra torches, which throws a stream of flaming liquid, during the 1,600 acre prescribed fire operation in Santa Ynez Valley. The controlled event...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Barbara Edhat
SANTA BARBARA COUNCIL & ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETINGS: OCT 10
Week of October 10 - October 15, 2022: council and advisory committee meetings of Santa Barbara City. A long-time Edhat subscriber, hoping for more public participation in our local government, thought it would be helpful and interesting for the community to have a weekly listing of selected meetings, those of city-wide interest. We agreed. Please tell us what you think. There have been requests for coverage of other jurisdictions; volunteers to do that, please contact info@edhat.com. If we've mis-posted an address or there's a meeting that we failed to list, please note the correction in the Comments section below. Thanks!
Santa Barbara Edhat
Los Olivos Prescribed Burn Starts Monday
A multi-day prescribed burn near Los Olivos will start today and is expected to occur on consecutive days this week as long as conditions allow. Burning may last into the evening hours. A portable air quality monitor is set up nearby. By the Air Pollution Control District & Santa Barbara...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Los Olivos Prescribed Burn Planned for October 10-15
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department plans to conduct a prescribed burn for strategic wildland fuel reduction purposes between Midland School and 4335 Tim’s Rd., near Los Olivos, as early as mid-October (10/10 - 10/15). Prescribed fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Howard Fire 50% Contained in Los Padres Forest
The Howard Fire is holding at 85 acres and 50% containment as of Sunday morning. Air tankers and water-dropping helicopters will be back in the air to slow any spread. Threats remain to recreational sites and critical watersheds, according to the Los Padres National Forest. By the edhat staff. October...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Barbara Edhat
When Should I Refinance My Car Loan in Santa Barbara
A lot of people think that refinancing a car loan is only something you do if you're in financial trouble. But that's not necessarily true! In fact, there are a number of reasons why you might want to refinance your auto loan - even if you're not struggling to make your monthly payments. Keep reading to learn more about when refinancing your car loan makes sense.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta's Pavement Rehabilitation Project to Begin Construction Soon
Pavement Rehabilitation work is scheduled to take place this fall in the Cannon Green Neighborhood, the Covington Neighborhood, a portion of Cathedral Oaks Road from Evergreen Drive to Alameda Avenue and Armstrong Road from Reed Court to Mills Way. The work is all part of the 2022-2023 Pavement Rehabilitation Project and is expected to take six months to complete. We will keep you posted on construction dates as soon as we receive them and appreciate your patience.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Los Angeles Residents Arrested for Goleta Catalytic Converter Thefts
Sheriff’s deputies arrested two suspects for theft of catalytic converters and have recovered six stolen converters. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Dearborn Place and Armitos Avenue for a reported theft of a catalytic converter that had just occurred. The reporting party provided a suspect vehicle description. Approximately 7 minutes later, deputies spotted a similar vehicle on Highway 101, southbound and conducted a traffic enforcement stop near the Las Positas offramp.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fatal Traffic Collision Shuts Down Highway 154 in Santa Ynez Valley
One person has died in a multi-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley. Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the intersection near Meadowvale Road and discovered three vehicles involved in a collision. Fire Captain Scott Safechuck reports a male in the first...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sheriff's Office Identifies Suspect in Santa Ynez Homicide
Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Request for Public Assistance - Homicide Suspect Identity and Possible Associated Vehicle Description. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in the Santa Ynez area. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 3:56 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000-block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an unknown type of emergency. When deputies arrived, they found an adult male victim. The suspect, who fled prior to deputies’ arrival, was identified and deputies began searching the area. Fire and medics responded to treat the victim who was beyond life saving measures and was declared deceased at the scene.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Victim Identified in Fatal 154 Traffic Collision
Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The Coroner's Bureau is releasing the name of the decedent from the fatal traffic crash on 10/9/22 on Highway 154 west of Meadowvale Road near Buellton. The decedent is 40-year-old Joseph Anthony Nunez of Santa Maria. Fatal Traffic Collision Shuts Down Highway...
Comments / 0