ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Friday Night Blitz: Week 7 highlights 2022

By Katlyn Brieskorn
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEKT2_0iQtyJGV00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Last week, Hurricane Ian canceled football games across the Tampa Bay area. This week, teams were back on the football field to play again.

Take a look at some of the final scores across Tampa Bay:

  • Clearwater Central Catholic Marauders vs. Jesuit Tigers: Marauders win, 23-21.
  • Bradenton Christian Panthers vs. Cambridge Christian Lancers: Lancers win, 43-0.
  • IMG Academy White Ascenders vs. Berkeley Prep Buccaneers: Buccaneers win, 43-7.
  • Out-of-Door Academy Thunder vs. Bell Creek Academy Panthers: Thunder win, 29-16.
  • Middleton Tigers at Strawberry Crest Chargers: Tigers win, 12-8.
  • Land O’ Lakes Gators at Nature Coast Sharks: Gators win, 17-14.
  • Springstead Eagles at Hernando Leopards: Eagles win, 24-10.

To see more final scores, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 2

Related
fox13news.com

Boy tackled by security after running on field at Buccaneers game

TAMPA, Fla. - A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child's mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn't release his information because he's a juvenile.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Former USF star leading Seminole football to new heights

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Auggie Sanchez is synonymous with Tampa Bay area football. He was an all-state defender at Northeast High School before becoming a three-time all-conference linebacker at USF. He left the Bulls program as the leader in career tackles. The 27-year-old reached those accolades by priding himself on...
SEMINOLE, FL
WFLA

Warmer, more humid ahead of front later this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Humidity is slightly higher today, so we’ll see a few patchy clouds around. Watch for spotty showers mainly south of I-4 this afternoon and evening. Today’s rain chance is 30%. Highs reach the upper 80s today, and overnight lows will be in the low 70s. It’s another warm and muggy day […]
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you love to go there on vacation, this article is for you because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known their impeccable service and for making some truly delicious burgers. If you have never visited these places, add them to your list.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Tampa Bay Area#Buccaneers#Img Academy#American Football#Hurricane Ian#Christian#Strawberry Crest Chargers#Hernando Leopards#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 7-9

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa. Cost: $10 for one day | $20 for the whole weekend. Info: Tampa's largest...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
WFLA

WFLA

103K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy