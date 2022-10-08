Friday Night Blitz: Week 7 highlights 2022
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Last week, Hurricane Ian canceled football games across the Tampa Bay area. This week, teams were back on the football field to play again.
Take a look at some of the final scores across Tampa Bay:
- Clearwater Central Catholic Marauders vs. Jesuit Tigers: Marauders win, 23-21.
- Bradenton Christian Panthers vs. Cambridge Christian Lancers: Lancers win, 43-0.
- IMG Academy White Ascenders vs. Berkeley Prep Buccaneers: Buccaneers win, 43-7.
- Out-of-Door Academy Thunder vs. Bell Creek Academy Panthers: Thunder win, 29-16.
- Middleton Tigers at Strawberry Crest Chargers: Tigers win, 12-8.
- Land O’ Lakes Gators at Nature Coast Sharks: Gators win, 17-14.
- Springstead Eagles at Hernando Leopards: Eagles win, 24-10.
To see more final scores, click here.
