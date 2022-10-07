Read full article on original website
Anthony Daniel Ortega
Anthony Daniel Ortega, 51, of Branson, MO passed away October 1, 2022. Anthony entered this life April 30, 1971, the son of Larry and Rhonda (Burkholder) Ortega in Wichita, KS. He is preceded in death by his father, Larry Daniel Ortega; grandparents: Charles Sr. and Edith Burkholder and Frank and...
Judy King Cotter
Judy King Cotter, 75, of Forsyth, MO passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Forsyth Nursing &Rehabilitation Center. Judy was born August 29, 1947 in Springville, UT, the daughter of Dr. Charles Avila King and Dr. Mary (Williamson) King Long. She was predeced in death by her father, mother...
Marie G. (Damohn) Murphy
Marie G. (Damohn) Murphy died on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Cox South Medical Center at the age of 87. She was born on August 2, 1935 in Buffalo, NY. She was the daughter of Frank & Cecila Damohn. Marie married John Murphy and they were blessed with seven children. Marie moved to Branson from New Lenox, IL.
Parke Theodore Piper
Parke Theodore Piper, 100, of Hollister, MO passed away. Parke was born on February 1, 1922, in Tazewell County, IL, the son of Guy Theodore Piper and Florence Helen (Harris) Piper. He married Dorothea Mildred Schild on September 17, 1947, in Peoria, IL. Services will be held Friday, October 7,...
Darrell Blevins
Darrell Blevins of Omaha Arkansas passed away in his home Tuesday October 4, 2022. He was born in Branson, Missouri on June 30, 1957 to JT and Barbara Blevins of whom have both proceeded him in death along with his wife Linda. He is survived by his sons and their...
David Lester Kerley
David Lester Kerley, 52, of Rockaway Beach, MO passed away on October 2, 2022. David entered this life on January 8, 1970, in West Plains, MO, the son of Robert Kerley and Etta (Willard) Johnston. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jamie Magnuson; parents; and sister Lily Ruth...
Ellis Lynn Wilson
Ellis Lynn Wilson, 72, of Branson, MO passed away on September 30, 2022 in Springfield, Mo. He was born on August 22, 1950 in Jackson, Mississippi the son of Wiley and Della Phillips Wilson. Survivors are his wife; Wanda Wilson of the home. Four children; Ellis Lynn Wilson,Jr of Sedona,...
Ronald Lee “Scooter” Hill
Ronald Lee “Scooter” Hill, of Branson, MO passed away on September 23, 2022. Scootet was born July 12, 1961, in Water Valley MS. He was predeceased in death by his father, Roy Gene Hill, and his grandparents, Raymond and Nellie McCulley and Laverne Edwards. He is survived by...
Scott Barron, 46, Springfield (Roller)
Mr. Scott Barron, 46, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 in Springfield. He was born on June 14, 1976 in Bull Shoals, Arkansas to Robert and Diane (Fountain) Barron. Scott was loved dearly by his family and many friends. He will be deeply missed. Scott was an Air Force veteran. He enjoyed attending church at First Assembly of God and Royal Rangers. He also loved kayaking, camping, planting flowers, cooking, and just hanging out with friends and family. His family was very important to him especially during the holidays when he got to decorate and have fun with everyone. He was a happy, kind, fun, considerate, respectful, and helpful person full of love and smiles that will be greatly missed.
Steve Miller: “A Preacher for the Cause of Art”
For a large part of my life, I’ve been a fan of print, design and artwork. Even before I probably realized it, the art involved in these things have had an outstanding effect on my life. I can’t pinpoint exactly when and where it took place, but I imagine an early indicator of my love of this kind of art was in the trading cards, comic books and magazines I looked at and collected as a kid.
C of O to hold inauguration President Brad Johnson
College of the Ozarks is inviting the community to the inauguration ceremony for the installation of its 17th President, Brad Johnson on Thursday, Oct. 13, on the C of O campus. The inauguration, which will be in the Howell W. Keeter Gymnasium at 100 Opportunity Ave. in Point lookout, will...
Upcoming Events at the Branson Landing
You don’t want to miss these amazing upcoming events happening at the Branson Landing!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
Report: Springfield named 4th most dangerous college town in America
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- As summer ends and a new school year begins, students look for the safest college towns to call home for the next four years. Statistically, Springfield may not be your best choice. According to an August report by SafeWise, Springfield ranks fourth among the 10 most dangerous college towns in America. The ranking […]
Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert in Missouri
Garth Brooks fans are demanding their money back after they say the trip to a Missouri arena turned into a nightmare.
Woman Charged With Intent to Murder U.S Army Sergeant
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., woman was charged in federal court with assaulting a U.S. Army Sergeant with the intent to commit murder. Katara R. Hamilton, 30, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield on October 5, 2022. The...
Fall festivals! What is going on in Springfield this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
Hollister Marching Band plays familiar tune at Ozarko competition
Hollister High School’s marching band continues to excel in competitions, adding more accolades to their collection during the first weekend of October. The band took first place in the Maroon Division at Missouri State University’s Ozarko Marching Competition, held on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Springfield. During the preliminary...
United We Laugh: Yakov’s 2022 show pledges to unite country with laughter
Comedian Yakov Smirnoff is back in Branson for the next two months as he presents his 2022 season show ‘United We Laugh.’. Opening on Sunday, Oct. 2, Smirnoff’s fall show provides audiences a balanced combination of jokes and stories from his life, starting from his time in Russia as a child through today.
Empty the Shelters weekend at the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri
The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is holding an Empty the Shelters initiative Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8.
Get to know your Missouri judges before election day
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new site where you can get to know your Missouri judges, especially those who are up for retention. Laurence Tucker, Chairman of the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, said this site helps voters. “Vital that people who keep them in office or don’t...
