Shrine Bowl announces rosters
The Shrine Bowl Of The Carolinas returns this December following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The organization announced rosters for this year’s game, which will be played at Spartanburg High’s Viking Stadium December 17th at 1:30pm. Player with local ties are marked with an (*). South Carolina Shrine Bowl Roster Offense LaNorris Sellers […]
Clemson's backfield takes a hit
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. -- While most of the attrition Clemson is dealing with lies on the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers' offense has also taken a hit. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney revealed following the (...)
Making sense of Clemson football's injury situation — and Cade Klubnik's role on offense
It was the best performance of the season for the Clemson football defense Saturday night as the Tigers shut down Boston College, 31-3, in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The fifth-ranked Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) did it while continuing to shuffle players and plug holes on that side of the ball. There are questions to be answered about what the group will look like headed into a game Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC) at Florida State (4-2, 2-2). The Seminoles are coming off a 19-17 loss to N.C. State.
5 Players to Represent YC in Shrine Bowl
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Five York County players will represent in this year’s Shrine Bowl.
Herbstreit's top teams after Saturday
Each week, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit releases his top 6 teams following Saturday's action. Where does Clemson fall after Week Six? The Tigers remain in Herbstreit's top teams but aren't in the top four (...)
Red Bandana Game at Boston College is special to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. Here's why.
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney always has a red bandana. He says he's not sure where it came from, but he knows exactly what it signifies. The Tigers beat Boston College, 31-3, on Saturday night in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, in the annual Red Bandana Game to honor former BC student Welles Crowther, a lacrosse player who graduated in 1999. Crowther saved dozens of people in the terrorist attacks on Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001, before losing his life in the tragedy. To survivors, Crowther for a while was known only as the man in the red bandana.
Swinney Honored to Participate in 'Red Bandana' Game
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers prepare to take on the Boston College Eagles in a meaningful game—in more ways than just one.
Change in Clemson's ranking in latest AP Poll
The latest AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 6 of the season. Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 4 in the new AP Top 25 after its 31-3 win at Boston College on (...)
Munyan crowned 2022 LDHS Homecoming Queen
Laurens District 55 High School recognized the 2022 Homecoming Court on Friday night at halftime of the Raiders game versus Riverside. Kauree Munyan was crowned Homecoming Queen. Princesses were as follows: Freshman Princess- Zykeria Bobo, Sophomore Princess- Zakhia Davenport, Junior Princess- I'Nailyne Darby and Senior Princess- Marcelina Barcenas. (Photos by...
Phyllis Davenport Hill - Laurens
Ms. Phyllis Davenport Hill, age 75, of 845 Sullivan Street, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at her home. She is survived by one daughter, Vonda K. Hill; three brothers, James (Freddie) Davenport, Michael (Madeline) Davenport, Gerald (Adrienne) Davenport and three sisters, Glenda McCanty, Joyce (Larry) Merrill, Sylvia (Grayford) Williams.
Earl Thomason - Laurens
Earl Thomason, 94, resident of Laurens, SC, widower of Carolyn Parkman Thomason, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community. Born November 18, 1944 in Fountain Inn, SC, he was a son of the late Willie J. Thomason and Essie Smith Thomason, and was lovingly raised at Epworth Children's Home. Mr. Thomason was the owner of Earl Thomason Jeweler's that he founded in 1970. He was also a proud US Navy veteran.
The History of Greenville, South Carolina
The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
Laurens County Museum continues lecture series about SC patriots
The Laurens County Museum will host two more lectures in the new Revolutionary War Lecture Series about three of South Carolina’s most revered patriots. Historian and Battlefield Preservationist Durant Ashmore will speak about Andrew Pickens on Tuesday, October 11 and Thomas Sumter on Tuesday, October 18. All lectures will...
Injuries reported after bus rear-ended on Pelham Road in Greenville
A bus was rear-ended on Pelham Road near Pelham Commons on Monday, according to the Greenville Police Department.
Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in Southern Blues Bar
Daniel Harrison, author of Live at Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in a Southern Blues Bar (2021, USC Press), talks with Walter Edgar about how Jackson Station, in the little upstate town of Hodges, SC, emerged as a cultural kaleidoscope that served as an oasis of tolerance and diversity in a time and place that often suffered from undercurrents of bigotry and violence—an uneasy coexistence of incongruent forces that have long permeated southern life and culture.
Flames on the Enoree: The Cherokee War of 1760 in Newberry County
The Cherokee War of 1760 is a misleading name for a war within a war. The French & Indian War, which lasted from 1754 to 1763, exasperated tensions between Native American tribes and European settlers in the frontier regions of Virginia and the Carolinas. Particularly amongst the Cherokee, these tensions were especially noticeable. Smallpox and increasing hostility with encroaching settlers ravaged the Cherokee population, and in 1758, these tensions exploded into outright war between the Cherokee and the colony of Virginia. Within a year, the Cherokees began launching raids up and down the frontier from the valleys of western Virginia to South Carolina’s backcountry.
School bus involved crash near Chesnee
A school bus was involved in a crash near Chesnee Friday afternoon.
Thornwell commemorates 147 years serving children and families
Thornwell, a nonprofit organization committed to helping children and families in need across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, commemorated 147 years of service to children and families during its recent Founders Day celebration. Thornwell Founders Day is held each year on October 1 to honor the life and legacy of...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another person was injured in a crash Saturday in Spartanburg. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:35 p.m. on Fairmont Avenue. Troopers said a 2004 Honda was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road, hit a tree […]
Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
