Telle Tire and Auto Center is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, and hopes to mark the occasion by relocating its headquarters to Webster Groves. The company has applied for a conditional use permit to operate its headquarters and one of its automotive repair and services facilities in the 0.8-acre lot at 7982-7984 Big Bend Blvd. — the former site of the Subaru dealership.

WEBSTER GROVES, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO