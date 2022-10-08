Read full article on original website
Tire store break-in in south St. Louis City
Police investigating a possible burglary at a tire business in South City Monday morning.
St. Louis preparing to sue Hyundai and Kia over rampant car thefts in the city
A St. Louis tow truck driver says drivers respond to about five thefts a day of Kia and Hyundai cars. Car thefts have doubled in the city this year as leaders look to sue.
KMOV
Woman hit by car, killed in South City; search on for driver
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was hit by a car and killed in South City Sunday evening. The accident happened near the intersection of Gravois and Spring just after 6:45 p.m. Police say the victim was standing in the parking lane or in a lane of traffic when she was hit by a red sedan. The driver fled the scene.
KMOV
2 teens arrested after overnight car break-ins in West County
CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old and a 13-year-old boy were taken into custody in connection with a series of car break-ins that happened in and near Creve Coeur early Monday morning. Police tell News 4 they received a call around 4:00 a.m. about suspects breaking into cars off...
Vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian Sunday in Tower Grove South
ST. LOUIS — A female pedestrian died Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of South Spring and Gravois avenues in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday in St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, and the driver fled the scene.
Woman killed in latest south St. Louis City hit-and-run
Details are emerging as St. Louis Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run along a busy south St. Louis street.
Man killed while trimming tree in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man died at a hospital Saturday after part of an oak tree fell on him. The 35-year-old man was trimming a large oak tree at about 6:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Aubert Court when a "large portion" of the tree fell on him, St. Louis police said.
Woman shot in front of home while waiting for friend
Officers are investigating a shooting that left a woman shot in front of her home Saturday night.
myleaderpaper.com
Teen hurt in traffic accident on Seckman Road
A St. Louis teenager was hurt in a single-car accident Friday, Oct. 7, on Seckman Road in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Hunter Gross, 19, of Barnhart was driving a 2020 Audi A3 north on Seckman Road west of the I-55 West Outer Road at 11:20 p.m. when he lost control and the Audi went off the road and overturned.
54-year-old Lyft driver shot Friday afternoon
City police are investigating the shooting of a Lyft driver.
KSDK
Lyft driver shot on the job north of downtown St. Louis
The shooting occurred in the Carr Square neighborhood Friday. The victim was conscious and breathing, according to police.
Child in critical condition after St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A toddler is in critical condition after a shooting Monday afternoon. The toddler was reportedly shot in the head shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the AutoZone located at 3619 South Kingshighway Boulevard, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The AutoZone...
Apartment building on fire in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – There was a fire in an apartment building Monday morning in north St. Louis. The fire in the bedroom of an apartment unit in the 1200 block of Hodiamont Avenue started at about 9:45 a.m. Battalion Chief 805C Shawn Ryan said flames were shooting out of...
KSDK
Car slams into building early Monday in south St. Louis
The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. Monday on Gravois and Nebraska. It appears the car went through a small yard before slamming through the wall of a building.
timesnewspapers.com
Telle Tire To Move Headquarters To Former Webster Groves Subaru Location
Telle Tire and Auto Center is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, and hopes to mark the occasion by relocating its headquarters to Webster Groves. The company has applied for a conditional use permit to operate its headquarters and one of its automotive repair and services facilities in the 0.8-acre lot at 7982-7984 Big Bend Blvd. — the former site of the Subaru dealership.
Family Dollar employee shot in St. Louis, tried to confront ‘frequent shoplifters’
A Family Dollar employee in south St. Louis is recovering after being shot while he tried to confront two "frequent shoplifters."
Windows smashed again at south St. Louis Boost Mobile
ST. LOUIS – For a second consecutive night, a south St. Louis business had its front windows smashed, but it appeared the suspect left empty-handed. A Boost Mobile store on South Jefferson Avenue near Lafayette Park had its windows smashed at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Police said they have surveillance video that shows the would-be burglar […]
myleaderpaper.com
Two arrested at Arnold bank for alleged possession of stolen checks
A 30-year-old Cedar Hill man and a 26-year-old Hillsboro woman were arrested after they reportedly were found with two checks believed to have been stolen from a mailbox. The man allegedly forged and attempted to cash one of the checks at an Arnold bank, Arnold Police reported. A teller at...
Teenager hospitalized in Sunday night shooting
ST. LOUIS – A 15-year-old was rushed to a hospital after being shot Sunday evening in a north St. Louis neighborhood. The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of Elmbank Avenue, located in the Greater Ville. The male victim suffered a gunshot wound to his back...
Man shot in north St. Louis City
Officers are investigating the shooting of a man in St. Louis City on Saturday morning.
