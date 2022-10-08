ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Woman hit by car, killed in South City; search on for driver

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was hit by a car and killed in South City Sunday evening. The accident happened near the intersection of Gravois and Spring just after 6:45 p.m. Police say the victim was standing in the parking lane or in a lane of traffic when she was hit by a red sedan. The driver fled the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 teens arrested after overnight car break-ins in West County

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old and a 13-year-old boy were taken into custody in connection with a series of car break-ins that happened in and near Creve Coeur early Monday morning. Police tell News 4 they received a call around 4:00 a.m. about suspects breaking into cars off...
CREVE COEUR, MO
5 On Your Side

Vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian Sunday in Tower Grove South

ST. LOUIS — A female pedestrian died Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of South Spring and Gravois avenues in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday in St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, and the driver fled the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Teen hurt in traffic accident on Seckman Road

A St. Louis teenager was hurt in a single-car accident Friday, Oct. 7, on Seckman Road in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Hunter Gross, 19, of Barnhart was driving a 2020 Audi A3 north on Seckman Road west of the I-55 West Outer Road at 11:20 p.m. when he lost control and the Audi went off the road and overturned.
IMPERIAL, MO
5 On Your Side

Child in critical condition after St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — A toddler is in critical condition after a shooting Monday afternoon. The toddler was reportedly shot in the head shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the AutoZone located at 3619 South Kingshighway Boulevard, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The AutoZone...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Apartment building on fire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – There was a fire in an apartment building Monday morning in north St. Louis. The fire in the bedroom of an apartment unit in the 1200 block of Hodiamont Avenue started at about 9:45 a.m. Battalion Chief 805C Shawn Ryan said flames were shooting out of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Telle Tire To Move Headquarters To Former Webster Groves Subaru Location

Telle Tire and Auto Center is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, and hopes to mark the occasion by relocating its headquarters to Webster Groves. The company has applied for a conditional use permit to operate its headquarters and one of its automotive repair and services facilities in the 0.8-acre lot at 7982-7984 Big Bend Blvd. — the former site of the Subaru dealership.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
FOX 2

Windows smashed again at south St. Louis Boost Mobile

ST. LOUIS – For a second consecutive night, a south St. Louis business had its front windows smashed, but it appeared the suspect left empty-handed. A Boost Mobile store on South Jefferson Avenue near Lafayette Park had its windows smashed at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Police said they have surveillance video that shows the would-be burglar […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Two arrested at Arnold bank for alleged possession of stolen checks

A 30-year-old Cedar Hill man and a 26-year-old Hillsboro woman were arrested after they reportedly were found with two checks believed to have been stolen from a mailbox. The man allegedly forged and attempted to cash one of the checks at an Arnold bank, Arnold Police reported. A teller at...
ARNOLD, MO
FOX2Now

Teenager hospitalized in Sunday night shooting

ST. LOUIS – A 15-year-old was rushed to a hospital after being shot Sunday evening in a north St. Louis neighborhood. The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of Elmbank Avenue, located in the Greater Ville. The male victim suffered a gunshot wound to his back...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

