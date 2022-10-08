ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lincoln Riley makes appearance at Mater Dei-St. John Bosco high school football game

By All Trojans Staff
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zFiw1_0iQty6sJ00

Lincoln Riley is a busy man.

Not only does Riley have the USC Trojans off to a 5-0 start and a No. 6 national ranking, but he is also building a remarkable recruiting class.

Riley made the short trip over to the Santa Ana Bowl on Friday night to watch the top two high school football teams in the country - Mater Dei and St. John Bosco - face off in the national game of the week. ( Follow the game live here )

The game features a staggering 76 Division I college football prospects , including multiple four and five-star recruits that are on USC's radar.

READ THE FULL STORY FROM SBLIVE SPORTS

View the original article to see embedded media.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Ana, CA
Football
Santa Ana, CA
Sports
City
Lincoln, CA
Local
California Education
Santa Ana, CA
Education
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
City
Santa Ana, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bosco
Person
Lincoln Riley
247Sports

USC football drops in latest Associated Press Top 25 poll

USC football suffered its first loss of the season in the college football rankings, moving down a spot to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers moved ahead of the Trojans to No. 6. The Trojans did remain at No. 6 in the USA Today Coaches' Poll.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#College Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Mater Dei St#Usc
High School Football PRO

Fountain Valley, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Huntington Beach High School football team will have a game with Fountain Valley High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Citrus College football player killed in motorcycle accident

A 19-year-old man from Claremont lost his life Tuesday after getting into a traffic collision in Glendora. Luke Pruitt was riding his motorcycle on Mauna Loa Avenue and Grand Avenue Tuesday when he collided with an SUV, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. Pruitt had been playing football at Citrus College at the time of his death. He played his high school football at Claremont High School.The crash took place when the driver of the SUV was making a U-turn on Grand. Pruitt was also traveling on Grand, the Glendora Police Department told the SGV Tribune.It's unclear at this moment who was at fault for the deadly collision.
GLENDORA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Long Beach Marathon won by LBSU runner

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — A capacity field of 2,700 runners competed in Sunday’s 38th annual Long Beach Marathon, including 17 who have completed in all 37 previous editions of the race. Raymon Ornelas won the men’s race in a time of 2:31:06.18, ahead of Enrique Villa at...
LONG BEACH, CA
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA

If you’ve recently made a move to Pasadena, California, you might be looking for an easy way to get to know the area. Leaving behind all of your favorite spots to eat and places to hang out can put a damper on something as exciting as moving to a new location.
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
South Pasadena News

Student Assaulted On Way to School in South Pasadena

A student on the way to school was reported to have been assaulted and injured this morning while walking on Oak Street near Marengo. A swift police response ensued following the reported attack and the South Pasadena Fire Department paramedics treated the student at the scene while distraught family members looked on.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Body of Orange County man recovered from Lake Havasu

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/usc

Comments / 0

Community Policy