Bystanders help passengers escape car in canal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department announced a partial lane closure on Kokea Street near North King Street due to a motor vehicle accident.

One lane on Kokea street is closed and being contraflowed, according to HPD.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call about a rescue for a car in the canal by Chinatown.

HFD said bystanders helped the passengers exit the vehicle and medical care was transferred over to Emergency Medical Services.

A tow truck was called for the vehicle in the canal.

HPD, EMS and HFD were dispatched to the scene.