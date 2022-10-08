Bystanders help passengers escape car in canal
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department announced a partial lane closure on Kokea Street near North King Street due to a motor vehicle accident.
One lane on Kokea street is closed and being contraflowed, according to HPD.
The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call about a rescue for a car in the canal by Chinatown.
HFD said bystanders helped the passengers exit the vehicle and medical care was transferred over to Emergency Medical Services.
A tow truck was called for the vehicle in the canal.
HPD, EMS and HFD were dispatched to the scene.
