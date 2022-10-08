ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Bystanders help passengers escape car in canal

By Julissa Briseno
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ONCzx_0iQty5za00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department announced a partial lane closure on Kokea Street near North King Street due to a motor vehicle accident.

One lane on Kokea street is closed and being contraflowed, according to HPD.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call about a rescue for a car in the canal by Chinatown.

HFD said bystanders helped the passengers exit the vehicle and medical care was transferred over to Emergency Medical Services.

A tow truck was called for the vehicle in the canal.

HPD, EMS and HFD were dispatched to the scene.

Comments / 1

GF65
2d ago

How da heck did the car end up in the Kapalama Canal? SMH. I like the way the reporter called it the Kokea St. Canal in China Town.

Reply
4
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters respond to overnight building fire at Kailua Business Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call for a building fire overnight in Kailua. HFD said six resource units, staffed with 22 personnel, responded to the incident around 1:40 a.m. Monday after smoke was seen coming out of the Assagio’s in the Kailua Business Center.
KAILUA, HI
Outsider.com

Injured Hiker Airlifted To Safety From Hawaii’s Stairway To Heaven

A hiker who was injured was saved at the bottom of Haiku Stairs, infamously called Stairway to Heaven, close to Kaneohe during the weekend. Honolulu’s Fire Department dispatched five units, each staffed with 16 firefighters, to the scene, KHON 10 reports. It was reported that a female hiker in her 20s was unable to descend the route even with the assistance of her hiking partner.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Accidents
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Accidents
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD officer arrested in Waipahu, accused of domestic violence

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu police officer was arrested after being accused of domestic violence. Police confirmed 44-year-old Antonio Mendoza was taken into custody on Awanei Street in Waipahu Saturday. Sources said the victim is another HPD officer and it allegedly happened in a Waipahu home. Mendoza is assigned to...
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: Neighbors use garden hoses to help HFD battle Kaneohe house fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighbors jumped into action with garden hoses to help the Honolulu Fire Department battle a house fire in Kaneohe Friday afternoon. Flames sparked around 2:30 p.m. on Nawahine Loop. HFD said the fire was fully extinguished at 3:30 p.m. and no one was injured. A damage estimate...
KANEOHE, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canal#Accident#Hpd#Hfd#Ems
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect in deadly Kapiolani Boulevard stabbing appears in court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a 32-year-old man near Kapiolani Boulevard appeared in court Friday, officials said. Authorities said 43-year-old Welden Manuel is charged for second-degree murder. The incident happened approximately at noon on Wednesday under the bridge near the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kaimuki...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
hawaiinewsnow.com

HAZMAT unit called to assist in Kaimuki death investigation after fentanyl is suspected

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A HAZMAT crew was called to assist in a death investigation in Kaimuki after officers discovered powder believed to be fentanyl, sources say. Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, a Honolulu Fire Department HAZMAT unit responded to a home on Pahoa Avenue. Sources told HNN a powdery substance was found as officers were investigating the death of a 28-year-old man.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy