West Chester, PA

papreplive.com

Football: Bucky Grayston’s pick six sparks scoring splurge in Sun Valley win

ASTON — It wasn’t that many seasons ago that Sun Valley’s win total wasn’t very high and the number of fans in the stands had dwindled. Things have changed in 2022. When the Vanguards hosted West Chester East Friday night, a huge Homecoming crowd had plenty to cheer about as Sun Valley rolled to its second consecutive victory, a 50-14 decision over the winless Vikings.
WEST CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

Defense rises for Avon Grove in shutout of Bishop Shanahan

WEST GROVE >> Saturday afternoon at a sun-splashed Avon Grove Stadium, the host Red Devils used a suffocating defense and a big day from backup quarterback Owen Yoder to win their third straight game as the Red Devils shutout Bishop Shanahan, 14-0, in a Ches-Mont League National Division game on Homecoming Day.
WEST GROVE, PA
papreplive.com

Strong pass defense lifts Hill School football, 42-20 over Peddie

POTTSTOWN >> The Hill School defense knew that Peddie School would be doing a lot of passing on Saturday afternoon and prepared for that eventuality all week. And though knowing what is coming and being able to do something about it are sometimes two different things, the Rams’ hard work in practice paid off in a big way with four interceptions – two of them returned for touchdowns – in a 42-20 Mid-Atlantic Prep League win at Dell Field.
POTTSTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Upper Dublin’s defense dominates in win over CR South

UPPER DUBLIN >> When Upper Dublin’s offense had an off night against Council Rock South Friday, its defense was there to pick up the slack. Not only did the Cardinals defense make sure the offense’s two touchdowns were enough to win, they outscored the Golden Hawks offense themselves.
DUBLIN, PA
papreplive.com

Haverford High School’s Olivia Cieslak is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week (Oct. 10-16)

The sophomore runner finished first at the recent Paul Short Run Brown race with a school record time of 17:42, and helping the Fords to place sixth as a team. She also finished first at the Unionville 2-Mile Bash this fall by a wide margin. Last spring, she finished first in the girls 800 meter run at the PIAA District 1 3A track championships, and was part of the 4×400 relay that won a medal. Off the track, she has participated in Best Buddies, and now is involved with an organization called Haverford Against Hunger.
HAVERFORD, PA
papreplive.com

Unionville, Henderson duos prevail at Ches-Mont Doubles Tournament

Westtown >> At the two Ches-Mont Girls Tennis Doubles Tournaments this weekend, the theme was repeat champions. A pair of twins, Unionville juniors Emma and Allie Stanislawczyk, captured their second consecutive Ches-Mont American Division doubles title Saturday. One day earlier, the West Chester Henderson duo of senior Kaitlyn Evans and...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
papreplive.com

The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Oct. 7th): Methacton puts two doubles teams in PAC semifinals

PAC Doubles: Methacton placed a pair of teams in the semifinals on Friday. Defending PIAA 3A champs Hana Nouaime and Alice Liang lost just two games in two matches, defeating Boyertown’s Lauren Campbell/Lila Schmid 10-0 in second round and then dispatching Upper Perk’s Hope Thompson/Madelyn Dyer 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. The No. 3 seeds Morgan Coupe/Anika Suresh had a little more trouble, winning 10-3 in the first round against Pottsgrove’s Rachel Lilliendahl/Alaina Hathaway. Then the challenge came. Coupe and Suresh survived Perk Valley’s No. 6 seeds Smiki Satrusalya/Ananya Sudarshan 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 in a heated quarterfinal matchup. Nouaime and Liang will face the No. 4 seeds Spring-Ford’s Chloe Moore/Alexis Luo in the semis on Saturday, while Coupe and Suresh will face the No. 2 seeds Spring-Ford’s No. 1 team of Evelyn Mejia/Cady Krause.
NORRISTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Delco Roundup: Milone’s three goals keep Notre Dame cruising

Academy of Notre Dame sailed to its fourth Inter-Ac League field hockey win against no losses Friday, as Saylor Milone’s three goals sparked a 5-1 road victory over Episcopal Academy. Charly Bruder got the scoring started for EA in the first quarter, but after that it was all Irish....
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
papreplive.com

Football: Pick six by Daron Harris swings momentum in Chester’s favor

YEADON – In the span of three plays late in the second quarter Saturday afternoon, the pendulum of momentum swung wildly between Penn Wood and Chester. With Chester up a score, Penn Wood’s offense, which had done little, suddenly got going, thanks to a Kivaleon Clarke 46-yard run to get to the 27, with eight seconds until the break. After spiking the ball, Clarke dropped back and aimed for the end zone, only to see Daron Harris jump the route.
CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

O’Brien leads offensive onslaught as Plymouth-Whitemarsh routs William Tennent

Warrington>>> Four was the number of the night for the Plymouth-Whitemarsh Colonials in the first half. Four of their seven touchdown drives took four plays or less. Their offensive explosion helped them jump out to a 49-0 lead by the end of the half en route to a 57-7 win over the William Tennent Panthers at Eugene J. Grossi Athletic Complex.
WARMINSTER, PA
papreplive.com

Methacton wins low-scoring battle with Boyertown, 10-7

FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> It was a test of how stalwart the defenses were Friday. It was a test on which Methacton got a higher grade than Boyertown. With scoring drives for both teams few and far between, the Warriors made their limited opportunities hold up for a 10-7 win to cap the school’s Homecoming Night festivities.
BOYERTOWN, PA

