Hospitals blame COVID lockdowns for rise in child respiratory issues
SEATTLE -- As we head into cold and flu season, local doctors say they’re seeing an unprecedented number of kids suffering from serious respiratory issues. Doctors say much of the problem has to do with a child’s waning immunity, brought on by two years of Covid-related safeguards. “The...
Dr. Jill Biden highlights importance of military caregivers during Seattle visit
First lady Dr. Jill Biden is flying back to the White House on Saturday after a two-day stop in western Washington. As KIRO 7′s Ryan Simms reports, she spent some time at the Pacific Science Center meeting with the caregivers of wounded military members. Surrounding the first lady were...
Black Woman Blames Gentrification After Lowball Solicitation On Her Inherited Home
Preparing for the responsibilities of the inheritance from a loved one can certainly be challenging. That was the case for 32-year-old entrepreneur Keisha Credit, who was faced with difficulty when it came to her inherited multi-million dollar home in Seattle, WA. Credit was awarded the Central District property in 2020...
Seattle Now Has the Third-Highest Personal Income Level in the US While Houstonians’ Income Fell
Seattle is now the third-richest major U.S. city by household income, according to new data from the Census Bureau. See: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on AutopayFind: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You...
KUOW
Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far
Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
Gov. Inslee meets with West Coast leaders on climate change
The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on the morning of Friday, Oct. 7. Governor Jay Inslee gathered with leaders from California, Oregon, and British Columbia to sign a new agreement to fight climate change. The initiative promotes investments in climate infrastructure like electric vehicle charging stations and...
Washington Examiner
Bellevue firefighters made over $200,000 from overtime pay boosts, reduced staff
(The Center Square) - There are 18 employees of the city of Bellevue fire department that made more than $200,000 in 2021 led by one firefighter whose gross pay was $286,409. That highest-paid firefighter made $153,609 in overtime to boost his pay. The highest paid city employee was City Manager Brad Miyake at $315,501.
thestand.org
UW Medicine nurses at NW, Montlake win early surprise
SEATTLE (Oct. 7, 2022) — Nurses at the UW Medicine Montlake and Northwest campuses got an early surprise. They reached a tentative agreement Sept. 30 — nine months before their contract expires. In just three bargaining sessions, the hospital system agreed to raise salaries 21% over the next...
The Stranger
Slog PM: Seattle Is Third-Richest Metro in the US, Even aPodments Might Become Unaffordable, Biden to Pardon Americans Convicted of Simple Marijuana Possession
While we are busy sweeping homeless people, and wondering where the money will come from to pay our teachers, let's turn to this report, presented by Bloomberg: "Seattle Overtakes Boston as Third-Richest US City by Household Income." Apparently Dying Seattle is "enjoying a strong rebound from the pandemic." In fact, Seattle's metropolitan area is one of four metros in the US whose median income is above $100,000. If there is extreme poverty in this part of the world, it is not because of poor "life choices." It is imposed on people. We, as a community, have decided that it's acceptable to keep people in what Maxim Gorky called "the lower depths." At this point, let's turn to these words by another great poet, T.S. Eliot:
Scammers using midterm elections to steal personal information: BBB of Washington
SEATTLE — Midterm elections are a month away - Tuesday, Nov. 8 - and it's likely you are receiving more mail from candidates, emails, texts or phone calls, all vying for your vote. According to the Better Business Bureau of Washington, scammers are preying on emotion and people's passion...
KUOW
Where is the 'best' place to live in Western Washington?: Today So Far
Kirkland is the best. Wait, Sammamish is the best. Maybe it's Bellevue?. Almost Live! is back! (sort of) Langley on Whidbey Island is building a solution to its lack of worker housing. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 7, 2022. Kirkland ranks high on...
KUOW
No place for workers to live? Whidbey Island town aims to fix that
In recent years, the small Whidbey Island town of Langley has rolled out a slew of zoning reforms, meant to encourage the production of new homes. It offers a model for the rest of Washington state. But it's also brought up big questions for residents about what they want their...
Yakima Herald Republic
Judge: Facebook intentionally violated WA campaign finance law 822 times
Meta, Facebook's parent company, intentionally violated Washington's longstanding campaign finance law 822 times, a King County Superior Court judge wrote Thursday, opening the social media giant up to millions of dollars in potential fines. Washington’s transparency law, originally passed by voters through an initiative in 1972, requires ad sellers such...
Cyberattack on Virginia Mason Franciscan Health impacts patients, records
TACOMA, Wash. — Virginia Mason Franciscan Health’s (VMFH) parent company, CommonSpirit Health, was targeted in a cyberattack. Officials with VMFH said the attack is impacting some of its facilities nationwide, including at least one in Pierce County. Information is still limited on how the cyberattack happened. But as...
KXLY
Judge rules Meta intentionally violated Washington campaign finance laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A King County Superior Judge ruled that Facebook’s parent company Meta repeatedly violated Washington’s campaign finance transparency law 822 times, and may have to pay $30,000 per violation. Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law requires advertisers to make information about Washington political ads that...
seattlemedium.com
Mayor Signs Green New Deal Into Law
Mayor Harrell is showing his focus on the issue of climate change. He signed the $6.5 million Green New Deal into law recently. The goal is to reduce the impact of climate change. The law aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Seattle and build the communities’ resilience against the effects of climate change. There is also a focus on health as well as allowing the city to further it’s efforts to advance climate justice and reduce greenhouse gas impacts.
The Stranger
Slog AM: SPD Emphasis Patrols the U-District, Satanic Temple Sues Idaho, and Ex-Cop Kills Dozens of Kids in Thailand
More gun violence: Last night, someone shot two teenage boys near the Pioneer Square light rail station at around 11:30 pm. The 18 year-old and 13 year-old victims were taken to Harborview to treat the gunshot wounds to their legs, KOMO reported. This latest episode of gun violence comes after a particularly rattling weekend in the U-District, which left several injured. But don't worry! All this will SURELY end the moment we implement Mayor Bruce Harrell's surveillance system, ShotSpotter! Which TOTALLY will prevent gun violence and not just help cops justify shooting civilians!!!
Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast
A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
q13fox.com
Do you recognize this man? Man enters U-District home, assaults resident
SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a man who entered a home in the University District and assaulted a resident inside Sunday morning. At about 5 a.m., police responded to a house near Northeast 47th Street and 18th Avenue Northeast after multiple people reported that they were woken up by a man inside their home.
publicola.com
In a Sign of Worsening Conditions, Understaffed King County Jail Has Lacked Water for a Week
The King County Jail in downtown Seattle has lacked potable water since Thursday, September 29, and people incarcerated at the jail have been relying on bottled water for the past week, PubliCola has confirmed. According to a spokesman for the county’s Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention (DAJD), the county...
Fox News
