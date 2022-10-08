ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Health
KUOW

Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far

Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Gov. Inslee meets with West Coast leaders on climate change

The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on the morning of Friday, Oct. 7. Governor Jay Inslee gathered with leaders from California, Oregon, and British Columbia to sign a new agreement to fight climate change. The initiative promotes investments in climate infrastructure like electric vehicle charging stations and...
WASHINGTON STATE
thestand.org

UW Medicine nurses at NW, Montlake win early surprise

SEATTLE (Oct. 7, 2022) — Nurses at the UW Medicine Montlake and Northwest campuses got an early surprise. They reached a tentative agreement Sept. 30 — nine months before their contract expires. In just three bargaining sessions, the hospital system agreed to raise salaries 21% over the next...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Seattle Is Third-Richest Metro in the US, Even aPodments Might Become Unaffordable, Biden to Pardon Americans Convicted of Simple Marijuana Possession

While we are busy sweeping homeless people, and wondering where the money will come from to pay our teachers, let's turn to this report, presented by Bloomberg: "Seattle Overtakes Boston as Third-Richest US City by Household Income." Apparently Dying Seattle is "enjoying a strong rebound from the pandemic." In fact, Seattle's metropolitan area is one of four metros in the US whose median income is above $100,000. If there is extreme poverty in this part of the world, it is not because of poor "life choices." It is imposed on people. We, as a community, have decided that it's acceptable to keep people in what Maxim Gorky called "the lower depths." At this point, let's turn to these words by another great poet, T.S. Eliot:
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Judge: Facebook intentionally violated WA campaign finance law 822 times

Meta, Facebook's parent company, intentionally violated Washington's longstanding campaign finance law 822 times, a King County Superior Court judge wrote Thursday, opening the social media giant up to millions of dollars in potential fines. Washington’s transparency law, originally passed by voters through an initiative in 1972, requires ad sellers such...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Judge rules Meta intentionally violated Washington campaign finance laws

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A King County Superior Judge ruled that Facebook’s parent company Meta repeatedly violated Washington’s campaign finance transparency law 822 times, and may have to pay $30,000 per violation. Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law requires advertisers to make information about Washington political ads that...
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlemedium.com

Mayor Signs Green New Deal Into Law

Mayor Harrell is showing his focus on the issue of climate change. He signed the $6.5 million Green New Deal into law recently. The goal is to reduce the impact of climate change. The law aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Seattle and build the communities’ resilience against the effects of climate change. There is also a focus on health as well as allowing the city to further it’s efforts to advance climate justice and reduce greenhouse gas impacts.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: SPD Emphasis Patrols the U-District, Satanic Temple Sues Idaho, and Ex-Cop Kills Dozens of Kids in Thailand

More gun violence: Last night, someone shot two teenage boys near the Pioneer Square light rail station at around 11:30 pm. The 18 year-old and 13 year-old victims were taken to Harborview to treat the gunshot wounds to their legs, KOMO reported. This latest episode of gun violence comes after a particularly rattling weekend in the U-District, which left several injured. But don't worry! All this will SURELY end the moment we implement Mayor Bruce Harrell's surveillance system, ShotSpotter! Which TOTALLY will prevent gun violence and not just help cops justify shooting civilians!!!
SEATTLE, WA
The Oregonian

Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast

A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Do you recognize this man? Man enters U-District home, assaults resident

SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a man who entered a home in the University District and assaulted a resident inside Sunday morning. At about 5 a.m., police responded to a house near Northeast 47th Street and 18th Avenue Northeast after multiple people reported that they were woken up by a man inside their home.
SEATTLE, WA
